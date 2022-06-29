Acer 4th of July Sale: Save up to $100 on gaming monitors and laptops

While the Fourth of July brings about barbeques and family gatherings, Acer would prefer it if you stayed inside and gamed with the windows open this holiday weekend. With the tech company's Fourth of July sale, you can go out to the barbeque and then come home to a new gaming setup.
The sale includes a bunch of Acer's signature gaming products, and right now, while we expect it to last through the Fourth of July weekend, we can't guarantee it will last that long. If you're interested in getting one of these items, we recommend you do it before the weekend ends. From dedicated gaming monitors to the Predator gaming laptop lineup, you can find great sales to put the finishing touches or build your dream gaming setup.
Be sure to check out the best Acer deals for the Fourth of July below.
The Acer Predator Helios 300 is one of the top gaming laptops out there. This model comes with up to 512 GB of storage to hold all your games plus 16 GB of dedicated RAM for speedy responses during your gaming. The 15.6-inch screen is perfect for playing your favorite games on the go, too.
This is the lowest price we've seen for this laptop model to date. Amazon has a similar model available but it's only 6% off at $1,222.
Need to up your image quality when you're trying out those new games post Steam summer sale? This 31.5-inch Acer model will be perfect for your needs. It boasts 400 nits brightness and a 1ms response time, and it comes with two HDMI ports so you can connect your laptop or desktop. You can also overclock the 4K UHD screen to 280Hz if you want to.
The last time we saw this model discounted this low was during Memorial Day.
More: The best gaming monitors
A curved gaming monitor can give you a more immersive experience, and this 27-inch monitor can do exactly that with its 4ms response time. Plus, it also comes with 400 nits brightness to keep imagery bright and beautiful onscreen.
The Acer Aspire 5 Laptop is perfect for your needs if you want a solid mid-range laptop for work and some light gaming. It features a 512GB single-state drive to store your documents and videos, along with a 15.6-inch screen and 16GB RAM to help you multitask. The processor can boost to 4.7GHz, too.