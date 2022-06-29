/>
X
Why you can trust ZDNet ZDNet independently tests and researches products to bring you our best recommendations and advice. When you buy through our links, we may earn a commission. Our process

'ZDNet Recommends': What exactly does it mean?

ZDNet's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.

When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNet nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.

ZDNet's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.

Close
Home Education Computers & Tech

Acer 4th of July Sale: Save up to $100 on gaming monitors and laptops

Pick up some new gaming equipment ahead of the holiday weekend while getting big savings.
dsc-0175-editbw.jpg
Written by Rebecca Isaacs, Staff Writer on

While the Fourth of July brings about barbeques and family gatherings, Acer would prefer it if you stayed inside and gamed with the windows open this holiday weekend. With the tech company's Fourth of July sale, you can go out to the barbeque and then come home to a new gaming setup.

The sale includes a bunch of Acer's signature gaming products, and right now, while we expect it to last through the Fourth of July weekend, we can't guarantee it will last that long. If you're interested in getting one of these items, we recommend you do it before the weekend ends. From dedicated gaming monitors to the Predator gaming laptop lineup, you can find great sales to put the finishing touches or build your dream gaming setup.

Be sure to check out the best Acer deals for the Fourth of July below.

Predator Helios 300 - PH315-54-748Y

Save $100
Acer Predator Helios 300 Laptop
Acer
  • Current Price: $1,199
  • Original Price: $1,299

The Acer Predator Helios 300 is one of the top gaming laptops out there. This model comes with up to 512 GB of storage to hold all your games plus 16 GB of dedicated RAM for speedy responses during your gaming. The 15.6-inch screen is perfect for playing your favorite games on the go, too.

This is the lowest price we've seen for this laptop model to date. Amazon has a similar model available but it's only 6% off at $1,222.

View now at AcerView now at Amazon

Acer 31.5" Predator XB3 Gaming Monitor

Save $200
Acer Predator XB3 Gaming Monitor
Acer
  • Current Price: $399
  • Original Price: $599

Need to up your image quality when you're trying out those new games post Steam summer sale? This 31.5-inch Acer model will be perfect for your needs. It boasts 400 nits brightness and a 1ms response time, and it comes with two HDMI ports so you can connect your laptop or desktop. You can also overclock the 4K UHD screen to 280Hz if you want to.

The last time we saw this model discounted this low was during Memorial Day.

View now at Acer

More: The best gaming monitors

Acer 27" AOPEN HC2 Series Curved Gaming Monitor

Save $90
Acer 27" AOPEN HC2 Series Curved Gaming Monitor
Acer
  • Current Price: $189
  • Original Price: $279

A curved gaming monitor can give you a more immersive experience, and this 27-inch monitor can do exactly that with its 4ms response time. Plus, it also comes with 400 nits brightness to keep imagery bright and beautiful onscreen.

View now at Acer

Acer Aspire 5 laptop

Save $100
Acer Aspire 5 gaming laptop
Acer
  • Current Price: $799
  • Original Price: $899

The Acer Aspire 5 Laptop is perfect for your needs if you want a solid mid-range laptop for work and some light gaming. It features a 512GB single-state drive to store your documents and videos, along with a 15.6-inch screen and 16GB RAM to help you multitask. The processor can boost to 4.7GHz, too.

View now at Acer

Amazon Prime Day 2022: Early Deals

Show Comments

Related

Delta Air Lines just made an embarrassing announcement (you may be livid)
screen-shot-2022-06-22-at-3-50-54-pm.png

Delta Air Lines just made an embarrassing announcement (you may be livid)

Business
This stuff is better than compressed air for cleaning your dirty tech
img-6864

This stuff is better than compressed air for cleaning your dirty tech

Office Hardware & Appliances
Linus Torvalds is cautiously optimistic about bringing Rust into Linux kernel's next release
rusty gears

Linus Torvalds is cautiously optimistic about bringing Rust into Linux kernel's next release

Enterprise Software