The best July 4th deals: Celebrate in style with these great deals

Independence Day means pool parties, fireworks, and large gatherings. Here are some great deals to help spice up your July 4th party.
josh-slate.jpg
Written by Josh Slate, Copywriter Intern on

July 4th is a day capped off with fireworks and excitement, but the celebration isn't for just 24 hours when it comes to deals and sales. Most stores start their July 4th deals early this week and will continue to discount more products as we inch closer to Independence Day. 

From deep discounts on big screen TVs to grills to cook that family barbeque, there are deals to be found across a host of different platforms, and to make it easier for you, we rounded up the best 4th of July deals. This list contains some of the best July 4th deals ahead of the big day, and we will update the list throughout the week with discounts on popular products.

Insignia™ - 65" Class F30 Series LED 4K UHD smart Fire TV (Save $170)
1296x729-5
Amazon
  • Current price: $399
  • Original price: $569

You can't host an Independence Day party with a small TV. At $170 off, this 65" Insignia TV can be just what you need to binge-watch your favorite shows, cheer on your favorite team, or lounge and watch movies. 

While Amazon offers the lowest price of $319, you can also pick it up at Best Buy for only $20 more. Additionally, this is the lowest the price for this Smart Fire TV has ever been. If you're in the market for a new TV, this deal could be for you.

View now at AmazonView now at Best Buy

Acer ConceptD 3 laptop (save $320)
1296x729-6
Acer
  • Current price: $679
  • Original price: $999

As a creative myself, finding the right laptop to fit my needs was crucial when I was purchasing my new laptop. With an Intel Core™ i5-10300H processor and a 14" Full HD screen, you'll get the speed and clarity when designing, writing, or editing on the Acer ConceptD 3.

The price on this laptop has never been this low making now the best time to purchase a new laptop for your creative needs. This deal goes live on June 30th so be sure to bookmark this date for $300 savings.

View now at Acer

Amana - 1.6 Cu. Ft. Over-the-Range microwave (save $151)
1296x729-7
Best Buy
  • Current price: $218
  • Original price: $369

Need a new microwave to cook your popcorn while you relax and watch movies? This Amana microwave has all the features you need at 40% off normal retail value. It comes with over 1.6 cubic feet of microwave space for reheating leftovers, too.

This is the lowest price we've seen, but we don't see that staying for much longer. Get this deal while it still lasts!

View now at Best BuyView now at Home Depot

Blackstone 2-Burner 28" griddle with electric air fryer and hood (save $100)
1296x729-8
Walmart
  • Current price: $397
  • Original price: $497

Having a griddle and air fryer can take up a lot of space. With this Blackstone 2-Burner griddle you get both of those in one unit. At $397, this is the lowest price this product has seen in the past few months.

Additionally, when purchasing this item from Walmart, you will earn 13.89 if you have the Honey extension

View now at Walmart

Dyson V8 fluffy cordless vacuum (save $150)
1296x729-9
Walmart
  • Current price: $299
  • Original price: $449

Tired of tripping over the cord when you are trying to clean up dog hair from the floors? This Dyson V8 vacuum eliminated the cord and operates on a battery that has up to 40 minutes of life. You can use it on carpets and wood floors to keep them allergen-free.

After fluctuating between a value of $299 and $399, the price has settled at the prior, and this is a steal if you are in the market for a new vacuum.

View now at Walmart

What is the best deal for July 4th?

The best July 4th deal is the Insignia™ - 65" Class F30 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV. Everyone needs a TV they are able to see from the pool or the bar this summer. If 65" is too big, there are plenty of options with this TV for different sizes.

When do the July 4th sales begin?

Sales have already begun at Best Buy, WalmartTarget and more. Keep an eye on your favorite sites for more Independence Day sales.

What is usually on sale on July 4th?

Believe it or not, major retailers host huge sales on appliances and outdoor furniture on Independence Day. Best Buy is offering a 4th of July sale on appliances, and giving away free $100 e-gift cards on purchases of $1,499 or more.

Amazon Prime Day 2022: Early Deals

Show Comments

