Best online information systems security degrees 2021: Top picks

Information systems security degrees prepare students for careers or graduate study in the evolving and high-demand field of safeguarding computer systems, networks, and databases.

These IT professionals respond to cyberattacks, mitigate damage, and design and implement recovery plans. With a median annual salary that exceeds $100,000 and a U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics-projected 33% employment growth from 2020-30, opportunities in fields like information security analysis should remain strong.

A bachelor's degree qualifies graduates for many information systems security career paths. Our program rankings highlight top programs' unique qualities and curricular emphases to help you find your best fit.

1. Oklahoma State University Institute of Technology Okmulgee, Oklahoma About the program: OSUIT's online bachelor of technology in information technology - network infrastructure requires 121 credits and includes coursework in secure systems administration. Students learn to identify, investigate, and solve information security issues. Acceptance rate: Not publicly available

Not publicly available Graduation rate: 24%

24% Avg. annual net price: $6,500

$6,500 Years to completion: Two to three; possible accelerated completion with transfer credits

Two to three; possible accelerated completion with transfer credits SAT range: Not publicly available

Not publicly available Minimum GPA: Not required

Not required Enrollment periods per year: Fall, spring, and summer trimesters

Fall, spring, and summer trimesters Course delivery methods: Online and asynchronous Accreditation: Oklahoma State University Institute of Technology is regionally accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC).

2. Western Governors University Salt Lake City, Utah About the program: Remote learners in WGU's bachelor of science in network operations and IT security program study foundations and applications in network and cloud security while earning an embedded CompTIA Security+ certification. Acceptance rate: Not publicly available

Not publicly available Graduation rate: 49%

49% Avg. annual net price: $9,805

$9,805 Years to completion: Three; accelerated study available

Three; accelerated study available SAT range: Not required

Not required Minimum GPA: Not required

Not required Enrollment periods per year: Rolling with monthly start dates

Rolling with monthly start dates Course delivery methods: Online and asynchronous Accreditation: Western Governors University is regionally accredited by the Northwest Commission on Colleges and Universities (NWCCU).

3. Dakota State University Madison, South Dakota About the program: Learners can complete a bachelor of science in network and security administration program online at DSU. The curriculum includes courses in information security management, offensive and defensive network security, and software security. Acceptance rate: 77%

77% Graduation rate: 39%

39% Avg. annual net price: $17,691

$17,691 Years to completion: Four; accelerated study available

Four; accelerated study available SAT range: 500-640 critical reading; 505-630 math

500-640 critical reading; 505-630 math Minimum GPA: 2.6

2.6 Enrollment periods per year: Fall, spring, and summer terms

Fall, spring, and summer terms Course delivery methods: Online and asynchronous Accreditation: Dakota State University is regionally accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC).

4. Kennesaw State University Kennesaw, Georgia About the program: KSU's online degrees include a bachelor of business administration with a major in information security and assurance that prepares graduates for jobs as data security analysts, information risk analysts, and security engineers. Acceptance rate: 75%

75% Graduation rate: 48%

48% Avg. annual net price: $17,221

$17,221 Years to completion: Four; possible accelerated completion with transfer credits

Four; possible accelerated completion with transfer credits SAT range: 500 evidence-based reading and writing; 490 math

500 evidence-based reading and writing; 490 math Minimum GPA: 2.5

2.5 Enrollment periods per year: Fall, spring, and summer terms

Fall, spring, and summer terms Course delivery methods: Online and primarily asynchronous Accreditation: Kennesaw State University is regionally accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC).

5. Mercy College Dobbs Ferry, New York About the program: Mercy offers a 120-credit online program leading to a bachelor of science in computer information systems. Courses include cryptography and computer security, network security, and website administration and security. Acceptance rate: 82%

82% Graduation rate: 45%

45% Avg. annual net price: $14,281

$14,281 Years to completion: Four; part-time study available

Four; part-time study available SAT range: Not required

Not required Minimum GPA: Not required

Not required Enrollment periods per year: Rolling for fall and spring semesters

Rolling for fall and spring semesters Course delivery methods: Online and asynchronous Accreditation: Mercy College is regionally accredited by the Middle States Commission on Higher Education (MSCHE).

6. Limestone University Gaffney, South Carolina About the program: Online students at Limestone can earn a 120-credit bachelor of science in computer science - computer and information systems security that prepares them for industry certification exams. Acceptance rate: 51%

51% Graduation rate: 48%

48% Avg. annual net price: $22,707

$22,707 Years to completion: Four; possible accelerated completion with transfer credits

Four; possible accelerated completion with transfer credits SAT range: 490-580 critical reading; 480-580 math

490-580 critical reading; 480-580 math Minimum GPA: Not required

Not required Enrollment periods per year: Rolling with six start dates per year

Rolling with six start dates per year Course delivery methods: Online and asynchronous Accreditation: Limestone College is regionally accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC).

7. University of Maine at Augusta Augusta, Maine About the program: UMA's 121-credit online bachelor of science in computer information systems with an information systems security concentration includes an internship and 27 credits of security concentration courses. Acceptance rate: Not publicly available

Not publicly available Graduation rate: 28%

28% Avg. annual net price: $10,631

$10,631 Years to completion: Four

Four SAT range: Not required

Not required Minimum GPA: 2.0

2.0 Enrollment periods per year: Fall and spring semesters

Fall and spring semesters Course delivery methods: Online Accreditation: University of Maine at Augusta is regionally accredited by New England Commission on Higher Education (NECHE).

8. University of Maryland Global Campus Adelphi, Maryland About the program: The online bachelor's degree in computer networks and cybersecurity at UMGC requires 120 credits in courses like ethical hacking and introduction to Linux. Acceptance rate: Not publicly available

Not publicly available Graduation rate: 28%

28% Avg. annual net price: $14,288

$14,288 Years to completion: Four; possible accelerated completion with transfer credits

Four; possible accelerated completion with transfer credits SAT range: Not required

Not required Minimum GPA: 2.0

2.0 Enrollment periods per year: Fall and spring terms

Fall and spring terms Course delivery methods: Online and asynchronous Accreditation: University of Maryland Global Campus is regionally accredited by the Middle States Commission on Higher Education (MSCHE).

9. Baker College Owosso, Michigan About the program: Baker's 120-credit online bachelor of science in information systems - information assurance offers courses in internet and web security, securing systems, and disaster recovery. Acceptance rate: 73%

73% Graduation rate: 23%

23% Avg. annual net price: $15,049

$15,049 Years to completion: Four

Four SAT range: Not required but encouraged

Not required but encouraged Minimum GPA: Not required

Not required Enrollment periods per year: Fall, spring, and summer semesters

Fall, spring, and summer semesters Course delivery methods: Online and asynchronous Accreditation: Baker College is regionally accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC).

10. City University of Seattle Seattle, Washington About the program: Remote learners at CityU complete 180 credits to earn a bachelor of science in information systems. The curriculum includes topics in cybersecurity and data and network security. Acceptance rate: Not publicly available

Not publicly available Graduation rate: 48%

48% Avg. annual net price: $ 19,800

19,800 Years to completion: Three to four; possible accelerated completion with transfer credits

Three to four; possible accelerated completion with transfer credits SAT range: Not required

Not required Minimum GPA: Not required

Not required Enrollment periods per year: Fall, winter, spring, and summer quarters

Fall, winter, spring, and summer quarters Course delivery methods: Online and asynchronous Accreditation: City University of Seattle is regionally accredited by the Northwest Commission on Colleges and Universities (NWCCU).

What to expect in an online bachelor's in information systems security degree program

Online bachelor's in information systems security degrees may meet the needs of working professionals by offering asynchronous, self-paced learning and opportunities for accelerated or part-time study. Students interact with classmates and professors through message boards and other virtual platforms.

Remote learning often includes hands-on projects, virtual or onsite internships, and capstones that apply coursework to real-world situations. Programs may incorporate embedded industry certifications, optional opportunities to become certified while studying, or postgraduation certification exam preparation.

The rigorous online curricula require students to stay organized, manage their time, and self-motivate.

Information systems security courses

In any information systems security degree, online learners can expect classes covering defense against vulnerabilities, maintaining system security, and laws governing computer security.

You'll also complete general education and elective courses.

Ethics and cyberlaw

This class examines the agencies, authorities, laws, and regulations that govern information systems security, along with legal issues that may arise. It emphasizes data integrity within organizations.

Ethical hacking

This course teaches penetration testing techniques for security assessments and preventing computer system infiltration and vulnerability exploitation. Topics include enumeration, issues in cryptography, and network scanning.

Information and security planning

Students learn how to create guidelines for maintaining digital security and often gain hands-on experience designing and building information security programs. Topics include digital risk management, encryption, and network security standards.

Network and security

Enrollees explore basic security principles, identify vulnerabilities, and use mitigation techniques to increase protections. Students dissect computer networks — such as WAN, LAN, and VPN — to learn how they communicate.

Information systems security degree levels

With cybersecurity professionals in high demand, information systems security degree-holders should find employment at all levels.

For those who don't mind starting at the bottom and working their way up, the quickest route to a job may be a two-year associate degree. Higher degrees can lead to management roles and specialized work.

Associate in information systems security

Length: Two years

Cost: $5,000-$31,000 per year

Post-grad careers: Computer forensics technician; cyber data analyst; information security associate

An associate degree in information systems security can qualify graduates for entry-level positions, particularly if the program prepares them for cybersecurity-focused IT certifications.

Students in associate of science or applied science information security degree programs learn about the foundations of computer systems, operating systems, program design, and networking and the ways in which they can be compromised and protected. Course topics cover computer forensics, cyber defense, and security policies and protocols.

Bachelor's in information systems security

Length: Four years

Cost: $6,500-$23,500

Post-grad careers: Database administrator; information security analyst; network administrator

Information systems security degrees may be stand-alone bachelor's programs. Additionally, students earning bachelor's in computer information systems or computer science degrees may choose information systems security as a major, concentration, or specialization.

Many online programs are designed for busy adults and offer asynchronous learning, but some may follow a cohort model with set meeting times. Learners master computer forensics, information assurance, and network management. Some programs offer internships and may culminate in a capstone.

Master's in information systems security

Length: Two years

Cost: $5,600-$47,500 per year

Post-grad careers: Computer systems administrator; computer systems analyst; information systems manager

Remote learners can pursue a standalone master's in information systems security or add a concentration to their MBA in information systems. Some students specialize in cryptology, database management, or risk assessment.

Programs may culminate with a thesis or capstone, include built-in industry certifications, and offer internships opportunities.

Graduates qualify for upper-level jobs in cybersecurity and systems administration with information assurance and security responsibilities.

Doctorate in information systems security

Length: Three to five years

Cost: $4,000-$50,000 per year

Post-grad careers: Chief information officer; computer network architect; information systems security researcher

Doctoral degree options include a doctor of science in cybersecurity, Ph.D., in information assurance, and Ph.D. in computer science with a specialization in cybersecurity. Graduates can pursue careers in academia or high-level roles developing secure networks and security protocols for organizations and consulting firms.

Ph.D. curricula focus on applied research in data security. Candidates must research and defend a dissertation addressing organizational security challenges.

