Fast-track your career with these top coding websites

You can learn how to code on the cheap and at your speed with coding websites.

Choosing the best site for you starts with finding coding websites focused on the programming language you want to learn. But you'll also need to factor in price point, time commitment, and flexibility.

Why learn to code?

The Bureau of Labor Statistics projects faster-than-average growth for computer and information systems management and web development roles until 2030.

If you hope to change careers, make more money, or land a coding job, now may be a good time to learn programming.

Learning to code may aid your career by:

Increasing earning potential

Boosting problem-solving and logic skills

Granting career flexibility

Our picks: Coding websites for learning programming on your own time

How hard is it to learn coding? The right resources can make it easier. These coding websites offer reputable and challenging programs to build your knowledge of programming languages and coding processes.

We've highlighted their notable features to help you decide which one is your best fit. Coding websites are listed alphabetically.

Code Avengers

Cost: $20-$29 per month

Alongside its coding bootcamps, Code Avengers offers programs designed for children, educators, and professionals who want to learn how to code.

Code Avengers' junior program includes foundation, intermediate, and advanced curricula with activities and assessments for students ages 5-16.

The educator program teaches coding and prepares you to plan, teach, and assess computer science abilities.

The pro path explores building applications, learning languages, and preparing for a career in web development, web design, and software engineering.

Each program includes learning modules with assignments to track your progress.

Code School

Cost: $399-$779 annually

Pluralsight + Code School offers courses, skill assessments, labs, and hands-on learning opportunities for individuals at all levels.

Software development classes include Java language and C development fundamentals, courses in Python and JavaScript, and developing Android applications. Pluralsight's security, data professional, and creative professional courses integrate projects and interactive video technology.

Pluralsight's tech certification preparation programs through AWS, Cisco, CompTIA, Microsoft, and others include unlimited practice exams and peer tracker functions.

You may benefit from Pluralsight's blogs, webinars, podcasts, and its extensive help center.

Code.org

Cost: Varies

Code.org provides schools with access to computer science courses. The nonprofit focuses on young women and students from underrepresented groups. Code.org partners with donors such as Microsoft, Amazon, Google, and Verizon.

Code.org's programs teach students to make games and apps, develop websites, and explore career paths. Tutorials supplement full-length courses.

Teacher programs train educators to integrate computer science into their classrooms. Code.org also offers a project platform for students to build apps and games.

Codecademy

Cost: $0-$39.99

Codecademy allows you to choose a program based on a specific topic or goals like building a career, gaining a skill, and learning a language. You can take classes in languages including Python, Java, SQL, and C++ alongside coursework in code foundations.

Codecademy's site provides articles, videos, blogs, and a career center. Codecademy partners with high schools to provide free memberships. College students can join chapters at institutions around the world.

Check out our Codecademy review for more details.

Codewars

Cost: Free

Codewars offers programs in 24 languages, with 28 more in beta testing. With courses based on mini coding exercises, Codewars programs build from beginner to expert as you hone your skills.

The instant feedback, discussions with community members, and options to build challenges serve beginners and advanced coders alike. Practice is free. Companies can sign up for an assessment, while educators can request a free trial of Codewars's automated teacher assessment for classrooms.

freeCodeCamp

Cost: Free

FreeCodeCamp provides more than 8,000 tutorials to prepare you for an entry-level software developer job or teach you a new skill. FreeCodeCamp's curriculum builds as you move through projects and tests. Along the way, you earn certifications to put on your resume.

The programming curriculum includes thousands of hours of programming practice, with opportunities to learn JavaScript algorithms, front-end development, data visualization, and machine learning. There's even a 24/7 radio station with chill music for coding.

Guides and an active community forum help coders as they proceed through the curriculum.

GeeksforGeeks

Cost: $6.99-$399-99

GeeksforGeeks (GFG) offers tutorials in algorithms, data structures, web technologies, and programming languages alongside career development resources. GFG's tutorials introduce topics to prepare you for activities, projects, and assessments.

You can also enroll in live classes, self-paced programs, or a company-specific course. Courses span from beginner to advanced.

GFG provides campus and school ambassador programs and competitive programming opportunities for students. GFG also houses a job board and hosts contests, webinars, and workshops.

HackInScience

Cost: Free

HackInScience, an interactive Python exercise platform, trains you to code in Python and gives you instant feedback on your efforts. Thousands of Python basic, training, realist, command line, and NumPy exercises allow individuals at all programming levels to advance their skills.

HackInScience teaches Python to schools and companies and encourages teachers to integrate their platform into classrooms.

An active community, Python coaching, and the option to work in teams make HackInScience accessible and welcoming. Plus, Python is one of the easiest programming languages to master.

HackerEarth

Cost: Free

HackerEarth allows you to practice, compete, and hack daily with more than 8,000 programming questions, 2,000 coding challenges, and 1,000 hackathons.

Programming tracks include basic programming, data structures, machine learning, and online programming. Each progresses from basic to advanced through coding problems and competitive coding assessments.

HackerEarth's community includes software developers and engineers. Additional resources include product guides, hiring and recruitment blogs, and interview resources.

HackerRank

Cost: Free

HackerRank provides a technical interview platform for companies alongside resources for software developers and coders at all levels. HackerRank brings together programmers from around the world to solve problems in algorithms, machine learning, and programming paradigms.

HackerRank's challenges and competitions accompany certifications that help you prepare for technical interviews. Preparation kits range in length from one week to three months.

MDN Learn Web Development

Cost: Free

MDN provides an extensive resource collection on HTML, CSS, JavaScript, and HTTP. The site includes tutorials, web technology references, developer tools, and documentation for web developers.

Guides teach developers to style, structure, and script using programming languages.

MDN unites community members through its forum and chat functions to build a better internet. Because Mozilla Corporation runs MDN, the website also has information about jobs with Mozilla.

One Month

Cost: $299 annually

As the name implies, One Month aims to teach you a programming language or a business skill in just one month. Each course offered by One Month lasts four weeks.

Languages available include HTML, Java, JavaScript, Python, and SQL. One Month's programs target coding beginners with no previous knowledge or experience.

Coding courses accompany business courses in product management, content marketing, and how to grow a startup.

TeamTreehouse

Treehouse

Cost: $25-$199 per month

Treehouse's expert-led videos teach you programming languages and the frameworks and principles needed to work in software development and design.

Treehouse courses include interactive quizzes and coding challenges to help you practice. Additional resources include a bimonthly tool kit, networking opportunities, and podcasts.

The company's Techdegree bootcamp helps you build a portfolio for your career in front-end web development, full-stack web development, or data analysis. You'll complete curated projects, workshops, and quizzes.

The Odin Project

Cost: Free

Focused on preparing future web developers, The Odin Project provides free access to a curriculum of online tutorials, blogs, and courses.

You'll begin with a foundation course introducing core concepts. You then choose a full-stack Ruby on Rails or full-stack JavaScript and NodeJs curriculum.

The two programs overlap, but the full-stack Ruby on Rails approach takes a back-to-front approach, while the JavaScript program focuses on the front end.

W3Schools

Cost: $0-$695

W3Schools offers exercises, quizzes, courses, and certificates in an array of programming languages.

Tutorials provide information and practical activities to help you learn programming, web development, data analytics, and more. W3Schools also houses extensive, free references for programmers.

W3Schools's self-paced courses and certificates cost money and cover similar topics in greater depth. Additional resources include W3School Spaces website-building tool and its coding game.