Data scientist jobs you'll love

Modern organizations have a growing need for data processing, analysis, and interpretation to boost stakeholder decision-making. This need creates data scientist jobs.

Data science is an evolving field and will continue to change as artificial intelligence-driven technologies develop. Data scientists may take advantage of ever-growing career opportunities in industries as diverse as aerospace, mining, tourism, and financial services.

Best data scientist jobs

To rank the best data scientist careers, we assessed roles based on salary, projected growth, remote work opportunities, and work-life balance. The criteria that we weighted the most heavily were salary and work-life balance.

1. Machine learning scientist Minimum degree required: Bachelor's Alternate job titles: Computer research scientist, machine learning engineer, distributed systems engineer Good fit for: Neural network back-propagation experts

Custom machine learning coders

Application programming interface builders

Data storage supervisors

Software developers with solid data science principles Machine learning scientists concentrate on predictive modeling and machine learning algorithms to create neural networks. They can develop findings from massive data sets. The U.S. Bureau of Labor and Statistics (BLS) reports the median annual wage for computer research scientists was $126,830 as of May 2020.

2. Machine learning engineer Minimum degree required: Bachelor's Alternate job titles: Artificial application engineer, data scientist Good fit for: Coders

Software developers

Algorithm developers and designers

Machine learning algorithm experts

Massive data set managers

Database experts Machine learning engineers develop software to enhance machine learning applications while advancing data science. Job duties include writing code and interpreting large data collection sets. Machine learning engineers focus on computer vision, model training, and software development. Professionals earn an average of $112,356 annually as of November 2021.

3. Applications architect Minimum degree required: Bachelor's Alternate job titles: Technical architect, software architect, systems architect Good fit for: System monitors

Team motivators

Mentoring developers

People who can balance operational work, programming, and strategic performance tasks Application architects develop and analyze software projects, monitoring each step of the development process. They also evaluate their employer's software usage. The average salary for an application architect is $117,767 as of November 2021.

4. Data scientist Minimum degree required: Bachelor's Alternate job titles: Data analyst, Hadoop engineer, data manager Good fit for: Team collaborators

Problem-solvers

Data analysts

Technical and non-technical fluent communicators

Data visualization expert

Machine learning and artificial intelligence expert Data scientists draw from behavioral, computer science, and math disciplines to analyze data. These professionals collect, organize, and analyze raw data while problem-solving and reporting findings. The BLS reports the median annual wage for data scientists was $98,230 in May 2020.

5. Data engineer Minimum degree required: Bachelor's Alternate job titles: Data architect, data science software engineer, data warehouse engineer Good fit for: Algorithm developer

Team collaborator

Database pipeline architect builder

Data analysis tool creator

Data governance and security policy compliance officer Data engineers develop and build data collection, storage, and analysis systems. These industry professionals assist organizations in storing data before distributing it to data scientists and analysts. Data engineers also organize and quality-control data to increase its accessibility for the organization. The average salary for a data engineer is $92,632 as of November 2021.

6. Statistician Minimum degree required: Bachelor's Alternate job titles: Data analysts, actuary, biostatistician Good fit for: Problem-solvers

Data collection plan designers

Summarization experts

Visualization experts

Data skills experts

Computer programming professionals Statisticians integrate science and data to inform decisions. Their responsibilities include data collection procedures, experimental design, data interpretation and analyses, and recording conclusions. Statisticians may seek careers in public safety, healthcare, and sports. The BLS reports statisticians' annual mean wage as $92,270 as of May 2020.

7. Infrastructure architect Minimum degree required: Bachelor's Alternate job titles: Software architect, cloud architect, application manager Good fit for: Software developers

Coders

Innovative problem-solvers

Systems administrators

Information systems designers

Computer systems administrators Infrastructure architects develop networks for entire organizations. These industry professionals understand systems administration and software development. Infrastructure architects work with clients to discern each one's computational requirements. The average salary for an information technology infrastructure architect is $112,995 as of November 2021.

8. Data architect Minimum degree required: Bachelor's Alternate job titles: Data strategist, cloud architect, information architect Good fit for: Database model experts

Database access and management masters

Public cloud computing professionals

Development environment software professionals

Analytical problem-solvers Data architects manage the policies, procedures, models, and technology for data collection, organization, storage, and access. These professionals manage high-level business intelligence relationships. They may also design data management systems. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reports the median annual wage for database administrators and architects was $98,860 in May 2020.

9. Business intelligence developer Minimum degree required: Bachelor's Alternate job titles: Data warehouse developer, Azure architect, business developer Good fit for: Microsoft Excel specialists

Problem-solvers

Troubleshooting experts

SQL professionals

Team collaborators

Data architects Business intelligence developers build tech systems that support business intelligence for organizations. These industry professionals acquire the software business intelligence analysts need. They also develop systems to gather consumer, sales, and revenue data. The average salary for business intelligence developers was $81,319 as of November 2021.

10. Data analyst Minimum degree required: Bachelor's Alternate job titles: Data scientist, data engineer, business intelligence analyst Good fit for: Analytical and abstract thinkers

Critical thinkers

Detail-oriented professionals

Problem-solvers

Team collaborators

Industry trend researchers Data analysts collect and organize data sets. They then use the data to solve complex problems and respond to key questions. Data analysts track patterns and trends, integrating analysis, technology, and organizational objectives to meet operational goals. The BLS reported a median annual salary of $86,200 in May 2020.

How much money can you make in data science?

The BLS reports the median annual wage for data scientists was $103,930 as of May 2020. Salaries may range from $52,950 to $165,230 depending on location, industry, prior experience, schooling level, and other factors.

Data scientists can increase their earning potential by pursuing higher education and earning in-demand credentials. Earning one of the best tech certifications may prove your knowledge and experience to a top employer, helping you advance your technology career.

Ready to enhance your skills and aim for high-level jobs? Pursuing data analytics master's can prepare a professional for advanced roles such as application, enterprise, and data architects.

Conclusion

Data scientists are data analysis trailblazers. They seek organization-wide solutions and apply their talents to promote growth and innovation for successful business operations.

If you have a passion for revealing data sets and helping businesses succeed in their data collection efforts, consider a data scientist career.

This article was reviewed by Monali Mirel Chuatico

In 2019, Monali Mirel Chuatico graduated with her bachelor's in computer science, which gave her the foundation that she needed to excel in roles such as a data engineer, front-end developer, UX designer, and computer science instructor.

Monali is currently a data engineer at Mission Lane. As a data analytics captain at the nonprofit COOP Careers, Monali helps new grads and young professionals overcome underemployment by teaching them data analytics tools and mentoring them on their professional development journey.

Monali is passionate about implementing creative solutions, building community, advocating for mental health, empowering women, and educating youth. Monali's goal is to gain more experience in her field, expand her skill set, and do meaningful work that will positively impact the world.

