Tech diversity calendar: DEI dates to celebrate

Celebrating diversity holidays at the workplace builds knowledge and understanding between different groups. It also helps bridge divides and create harmonious relationships at work. Being more conscious about the values and practices of others facilitates tolerance, opens up new perspectives, and unites us all.

Diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) calendars keep track of significant days, weeks, and months to promote recognition of different peoples, communities, and cultures.

We hope the calendar below helps you be mindful of opportunities to celebrate diversity every day — not just one day or one month out of the year.

Day of Recognition Date Description Martin Luther King Jr. Day Third Monday in January Martin Luther King Jr. Day is a day of service and celebration. It marks Dr. Martin Luther King's role in the civil rights movement and his legacy in the ongoing effort to achieve equality. African American History Month February African American History Month recognizes the struggles and triumphs of African Americans. It celebrates populations and events from the African diaspora, honors Black social and cultural contributions, recognizes historic omissions and silence, and increases awareness of African and African American history. National Women's History Month March National Women's History Month acknowledges the contributions of women to the history of the US and their historic relegation to secondary positions in work and life. This month of celebrations and observances also inspires women in contemporary society. International Women's Day March 8 International Women's Day celebrates the achievements of women in history and contemporary society. It also acknowledges women's hard-fought status as equals. By honoring women's cultural, political, and economic contributions, the holiday also promotes women's rights efforts around the world. National Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month March National Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month increases public awareness of the needs and potential of individuals with physical, learning, language, or behavioral disabilities. The month promotes advocacy, inclusion, and the elimination of barriers faced by individuals with disabilities. Equal Pay Day March 15 Equal Pay Day raises awareness of pay disparities among genders. This observance takes place roughly the number of days into the year that women must work to earn what men earned the previous calendar year. The specific date varies by country. International Day for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination March 21 Observed each year on the anniversary of the massacre at the Sharpeville demonstration in South Africa in 1960, the International Day for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination calls attention to efforts to rid the world of all racial discrimination. Celebrate Diversity Month April Celebrate Diversity Month recognizes diverse cultures and communities and celebrates the differences and similarities among all humans. The month recognizes the different traditions and backgrounds to increase mutual understanding. Earth Day April 22 Earth Day is a global day of recognition intended to promote climate change awareness and uplift efforts to protect the environment. Earth Day often includes educational programs and activities like planting trees and picking up litter to build a healthy future for our planet. Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month May National Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month recognizes the contributions, influence, and oppression of Asian Americans and Pacific Islander Americans in US history and current events. This month also celebrates Asian American and Pacific Islander American achievements. Better Hearing and Speech Month May Speech and Hearing Awareness Month calls attention to hearing and speech health. During this month, individuals are encouraged to think about their own communication needs alongside those of others. Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer, & Intersex Pride Month June Often referred to as just Pride Month, Lesbian, Gay Bisexual, Transgender, Queer & Intersex (LGBTQIA+) Pride Month celebrates the contributions of members of the LGBTQ community and seeks to expose the past and ongoing systemic discrimination that these groups face. The month culminates with the recognition of the Stonewall Riots of 1969. Juneteenth June 19 Juneteenth marks the day when news of the end of slavery arrived in Galveston, Texas, in 1865. Juneteenth celebrates the emancipation of African Americans alongside African American culture. Disability Independence Day July 26 Disability Independence Day marks the anniversary of the signing of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) in 1990. The ADA protects the human rights of individuals with disabilities by prohibiting discrimination and exclusion. Women's Equality Day August 26 Women's Equality Day creates awareness of the challenges women have faced and continue to face in American society. This day commemorates the signing of the 19th Amendment to the US Constitution, which gave women the right to vote. International Day of Democracy September 15 Designed to promote, uphold, and strengthen democracy worldwide, the International Day of Democracy emphasizes the principles and practices of democratic societies. Annual celebrations adopt themes to emphasize democracy and warn against the dangers of totalitarian rule. National Hispanic/Latino Heritage Month September 16-October 15 National Hispanic/Latino Heritage Month recognizes and celebrates the contributions and cultures of Hispanic and Latino communities in the US. It also highlights the diversity within Hispanic and Latino groups. Bullying Prevention Month October Bullying Prevention Month focuses on creating awareness of bullying and cyberbullying among children and adults alike. With a goal of preventing all kinds of bullying, activities and events throughout the month also explore how to respond to bullying. Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender History Month October LGBT History Month commemorates key events and individuals in LGBT movements and draws attention to the discrimination faced by members of these groups. The month also includes National Coming Out Day, held on October 11. National Disability Employment Awareness Month October National Disability Employment Awareness Month recognizes the contributions of individuals with disabilities in the workplace and the economy. This month also aims to expose the discrimination these individuals have faced in the past and present. During this month, we also celebrate the dedication and talents of individuals with disabilities in the past, present, and future. World Mental Health Day October 10 World Mental Health Day promotes mental health awareness while simultaneously highlighting the need for mental health services for all. Themes for World Mental Health Day may include how to avoid burnout, mental health in the workplace, and dignity in mental health. National American Indian Heritage Month November National American Indian Heritage Month celebrates the culture, diversity, and contributions of Native Americans and draws attention to their historical discrimination and systemic exploitation. Educational programs and community events build knowledge and understanding of Native American history, language, and heritage. Veteran's Day November 11 Veteran's Day recognizes and celebrates the contributions of individuals who have served and currently serve in the US Armed Forces. Veteran's Day also aims to increase awareness about the needs, influence, and jobs for veterans after their military service concludes. World Kindness Day November 13 World Kindness Day promotes kindness to others and to one's self. World Kindness Day emphasizes positivity, making the world a better place, and fostering kindness between individuals and communities. International Students' Day November 17 International Students' Day focuses on creating and increasing access to education around the world. The day also promotes students' rights, youth activism, and multiculturalism within educational settings by providing answers to questions. International Day of Persons with Disabilities December 3 International Day of Persons with Disabilities promotes the rights of individuals with disabilities around the world. The day builds understanding, supports the well-being of persons with disabilities and encourages disability awareness. International Human Rights Day December 10 This event is held each year on the anniversary of the proclamation and adoption of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights by the United Nations General Assembly. The day emphasizes equal human rights for all individuals. It also calls attention to existing human rights crises around the world. International Human Solidarity Day December 20 International Human Solidarity Day calls specific attention to reducing poverty around the world. It also aims to unite individuals through their differences. As a day designed to celebrate diverse cultures, promote mutual understanding, and build awareness of the issues faced by different members of the United Nations.

This article was reviewed by Laila Abdalla, Ph.D.

Laila Abdalla obtained her Ph.D. in English from McGill University in Montreal, Canada. She taught undergraduate and graduate courses in English and successful writing at Central Washington University for over 21 years.

Currently, Abdalla serves as a Washington state career coach and advocate for individuals on temporary state assistance. Abdalla has devoted her career, teaching, and leadership to matters of equity, diversity, and inclusion. Above all, she is committed to her clients' and students' complete experience, raising awareness of BIPOC issues in employment, language, community, and culture.

Abdalla leads with equity in management and nonprofit volunteering, and continues to develop her own understandings of these complex issues — both professionally and in her lived experiences.

Laila Abdalla is a paid member of the Red Ventures Education freelance review network.

Last reviewed on February 16, 2022.



