Should I get a minor in computer science?

A minor in computer science can be a worthwhile addition to your studies, no matter your major.

Modern companies and industries can't function without technology. Even if you aren't pursuing a technical career, programming and computing skills look great on your resume and can help you find more efficient ways to do your job.

Here, we explore the majors that benefit most from a minor in computer science and highlight several direct career paths for graduates in those fields.

What is a minor in computer science?

A minor is a secondary field of study that complements a college major. Students usually complete 8-10 courses to satisfy the requirements for a minor.

A minor in computer science often includes specialized computer science courses such as cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, and database management.

Is computer science hard as a minor? While minors require fewer courses than majors, the training still requires you to complete intensive assignments and apply technical knowledge and skills.

A minor in computer science may have overlapping courses with majors in information technology, computer engineering, and mathematics, reducing the extra courses you'll have to take.

Common courses

Designing functional programs

Algorithm design

Software design

Computer organization

Programming paradigms

Data structures

Software development

Why get a minor in computer science?

A minor in computer science offers potential benefits including:

Complementing your major

Specialization opportunities

Expanding employment landscape

Satisfying major credit requirements

Exploring different fields and courses

Combining a minor in computer science with the skills you pick up during your major may help you qualify for lucrative computer science jobs.

The value of a computer science minor should continue to rise as technologies advance and industries add them to their repertoire.

While your course choices determine what you get from the minor, the skills you can acquire include:

Coding

Troubleshooting

Software engineering

Computer architecture

Systems and data analysis

What majors pair well with a computer science minor?

A minor in computer science goes well with many majors, but the following represent some of the best major pairings available.

Business

Combining a minor in computer science with a business administration degree can be a powerful blend. Graduates may use their computer expertise to improve business decision-making and integrate new technologies for greater effectiveness.

Courses may overlap around data analysis, information management technology, and business decision-making. After graduation, you may access business careers like:

Business systems analyst

Market research analyst

Program/project manager

Economics

Computer science training can help economics degree students design and integrate data systems and analytical applications for their research and projects.

Courses in these programs may overlap around data analysis, data systems, and certain programming languages. With this major and minor combo, graduates may access careers including:

Market research analyst

Economic analyst

Data scientist

Financial analyst

Electrical engineering

Electrical engineers use computers to plan and assess electrical equipment. A minor in computer science gives electrical engineering degree students access to more advanced tools. They may learn coding, systems management, and hardware and software integration.

There is potential for overlap in courses between this major and minor, particularly among programming and design courses. Some possible careers for graduates on this path may include:

Computer engineer

Business technology analyst

Project engineer

Mathematics

A mathematics degree with a minor in computer science prepares students to power their statistics and analytical skills with technology. Students learn to use technological tools to apply and enhance their mathematical training.

The course overlap between these two disciplines may be significant in some specializations, such as discrete mathematics and linear algebra. Possible careers for students with this type of training may include:

Data scientist

Operations research analyst

Financial analyst

Physics

A physics degree with a minor in computer science equips you with the skills to solve complex physics problems using technology and create useful applications. Students can also develop programming and design skills to support their physics expertise.

These two disciplines overlap slightly, specifically in data and computation. Graduates with this major and minor pairing may pursue many careers, such as:

Systems analyst

Programmer

Physics researcher

Statistics

Organizations want to squeeze insights from their data. With a degree in statistics and a minor in computer science, you can help. Students with training in these fields combine tech and stats to improve business operations, decision-making, and financial management.

Course overlap may be possible in these fields, particularly in the area of mathematics, programming, and data structures. Graduates may pursue many possible careers, including:

Data analyst

Data scientist

Market research analyst

In conclusion

Computer science benefits students in many fields. Adding technological expertise to your skillset can expand your capabilities and value to employers.

Want to earn a computer science degree and minor in a complementary field? This guide can help you discover the best minors for computer science majors.

