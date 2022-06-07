Best cybercrime bachelor's degree programs 2022

Want to help people protect their identities, companies protect their data, or governments protect their infrastructure? Consider earning a cybercrime bachelor's degree. ranjith ravindran/Shutterstock

With a bachelor's degree in cybercrime, you can work in law enforcement, information technology, business, or for a government agency. The knowledge and skills gained in a cybercrime program not only equip you to keep data safe — they also empower you to maintain the security of people and institutions worldwide.

We've gathered our choices for the best cybercrime bachelor's degrees below.

What can you do with a bachelor's degree in cybercrime? While earning a cybercrime bachelor's degree, you'll gain problem-solving and analytical skills. The curriculum teaches you how to communicate verbally and through writing and carry out research. Alongside gaining insight into the criminal justice system and legal procedures and processes, you'll build technical abilities. At the end of a cybercrime program, you'll understand security across computer systems and networks, be able to write and assess computer code, and know how to detect and prevent cybersecurity threats. This degree may qualify you for positions including: Software security analyst

Cyber crime investigator

Security consultant

Information systems security analyst

Forensic computer technician

Penetration tester

Cyber threat assessor

Vulnerability assessment analyst

Top cybercrime bachelor's degree programs in 2022: Our picks

To choose the cybercrime bachelor's degrees listed below, we ranked institutions and programs on multiple criteria. We factored in graduation rates and reputability alongside program curricula and outcomes. Additional factors include the types of classes offered, online availability, and practical requirements for each degree.

Information for each degree is current at the time of publication, but you should check the websites for schools and programs to ensure accuracy. You also need to make sure you understand all admission requirements before applying.

1. Old Dominion University

Norfolk, Virginia

An interdisciplinary degree, ODU's cybercrime bachelor of science incorporates coursework in criminal justice, computer science, and information technology. ODU offers its 120-credit-hour program in cybercrime online and on-campus. Transfer students can earn a degree as part of the degree-completion program.

Major coursework blends theory and practice, both of which you can apply to real-world scenarios during an optional internship. You also build an electronic portfolio as part of the program. The average annual cost of attending ODU is roughly $17,000.

2. Georgia Southern University

Statesboro, GA

Georgia Southern's bachelor's degree in criminal justice and criminology with an emphasis in cybercrime prepares you for careers in law enforcement, digital forensics, and criminal justice. The 124-credit-hour curriculum includes coursework in cybercrime investigation, online fraud, cyber-harassment, and cyber-terrorism.

Some coursework is available online and you can enroll in Georgia Southern's internship program to gain experience working with local, county, state, and federal cybercrime professionals. The average annual cost of attendance is about $15,500.

3. Western Governors University

Salt Lake City, Utah

Designed with input from industry professionals, WGU's online cybersecurity and information assurance bachelor's degree aligns with guidelines established by the Department of Homeland Security and the National Security Agency. The program also includes opportunities to earn third-party tech certifications as you undertake cybersecurity training.

WGU was founded by a coalition of state governors to be an affordable online college. The college reports many students finish this degree in 21 months. Tuition is $3,950 per six-month term.

4. University of Scranton

Scranton, Pennsylvania

As a Catholic institution founded in 1888, Scranton offers an interdisciplinary bachelor's degree in cybercrime and homeland security. The average cost of attendance at Scranton is about $34,400.

Scranton's cybercrime and homeland security degree is certified by the Academy of Criminal Justice Sciences. Alongside coursework in topics like cyber intelligence, digital forensics, and emergency management, you'll complete an internship. You also prepare to earn a cybersecurity certification during the program.

5. Florida State University

Tallahassee, Florida



FSU is one of 12 schools within the State University System of Florida. The average cost of attendance at FSU is about $10,000 annually.

FSU's cyber criminology bachelor's degree includes 52 credits of major coursework in criminology and computer science. Introductory courses build foundational knowledge, while a wide range of electives allows you to customize your degree.

Criminology electives include juvenile justice, corrections, and victimology. Computer science electives range from network security and cryptography to advanced programming languages.

6. Western Oregon University

Monmouth, Oregon

WOU offers a cybercrime investigation and enforcement bachelor's degree that blends coursework in criminal justice, cybercrime investigation and enforcement, and information technology. You graduate able to prevent and investigate cybercrimes and threats.

This comprehensive degree trains you for top traditional and emerging positions related to cybercrime, expanding your options beyond the typical careers accessible with a cybersecurity degree. The average annual cost of attending WOU is roughly $15,200.

7. Indiana State University

Terre Haute, Indiana

ISU's bachelor's in cyber criminology and security studies with a concentration in cybercrime includes criminology, digital forensics, and behavioral analysis fundamentals. ISU offers the major as an online cybersecurity degree and in on-campus or hybrid formats.

ISU provides you with access to its cyber/intel laboratory throughout the degree. The curriculum aligns with the Department Defense approved baseline certifications and prepares you to earn credentials from industry leaders like (ISC)² and CompTIA. In-state students pay an average of $14,200 per year to attend ISU.

8. Utica University

Utica, NY

Utica offers a cybersecurity bachelor's degree with a specialization in cybercrime and fraud investigation.

Cybercrime and fraud investigation coursework builds on foundational coursework in criminology, criminal justice, economic crime, and computer science to train you in the latest techniques used to gather and analyze data and evidence associated with cybercrimes. Other specialization options include network forensic and intrusion investigation, information assurance, and cyber operations.

You can earn this degree from Utica's campus or online. The online option has six start dates each year and also functions as a degree-completion program. The average annual cost of attendance is about $22,500.

9. University of Arizona

Tuscon, Arizona

UArizona's online cyber operations degree includes three specialization options: Engineering, defense and forensics, and cyber law and policy. All emphasize cybersecurity and cyberdefense and prepare you for careers in the private and public sectors.

Students enjoy a cloud-based virtual learning environment that eliminates the need for a high-performance computer.

This is a degree-completion program designed for transfer students with at least 60 credit hours of previous college coursework. Online students pay $500 per credit in tuition.

10. Oklahoma State University Institute of Technology

Okumlgee, Oklahoma

Part of the Oklahoma State University System, OSUIT tailors programs to keep up with advancing technologies.

OSUIT's online bachelor of technology in information technologies — cybersecurity and digital forensics degree trains you to protect digital data, investigate cybercrimes and cyberattacks, and implement best practices to secure organizational and systems security.

The average annual cost of attendance at OSUIT is roughly $7,900.