Companies around the world depend on cybersecurity professionals to stop security breaches and investigate cybercrimes.
A cybersecurity degree opens the door for many jobs in information assurance and cybersecurity. Graduates work as information security analysts, penetration testers, and forensic computer analysts. With experience, they move into management-level roles like cybersecurity manager or chief information security officer.
But what are the best jobs for cybersecurity majors? Many cybersecurity careers offer six-figure median salaries and strong demand. The best careers with a cybersecurity degree provide more than a paycheck, though. This list ranks factors like work-life balance and job satisfaction in addition to salary.
Employers look for certain qualities in cybersecurity job candidates, and professionals bring a variety of people and technical skills to information security roles.
In addition to morality and integrity, cybersecurity careers require high-level tech abilities. Before launching a cybersecurity job search, make sure to focus on these in-demand skills.
People skills
Technical skills
SEE: 5 soft skills for computer science careers
Professional certification helps cybersecurity specialists demonstrate their skills and advance their careers. While tech certifications are voluntary, many employers prefer to hire job candidates with certifications.
A certification also helps professionals move into specialized roles. Many companies and professional organizations offer cybersecurity certifications, which typically require passing scores on an exam. You may also need a certain number of years' professional experience to qualify for the exam.
Popular choices for cybersecurity professionals include CompTIA's certifications, ISACA certifications
Check out our articles on the best tech certifications and the best IT certifications for more details.
After earning a cybersecurity degree, graduates work as analysts, engineers, and consultants. In these roles, they protect private data and investigate cyberattacks.
Many of the jobs for cybersecurity majors offer high salaries and strong demand. According to Payscale, people who hold a BS in cybersecurity earn an average of $73,000 per year, while those with a master's in the field may earn $90,000 on average.
This list of the best careers with a cybersecurity degree lists the degree requirements, job duties, and abilities necessary for each.
To rank the best cybersecurity careers, we rated roles on salary, job demand and projected growth, remote work opportunities, work-life balance, and work satisfaction. We weighted salary, work-life balance, and work satisfaction most heavily.
Median annual salary: $98,391 (June 2022)
Minimum degree required: Bachelor's
Required certifications: CISSP or other certifications recommended
Good fit for: People with strong technical and analytical skills; those with good communication and collaborative abilities; creative problem-solvers
Cybersecurity engineers protect private data from cyberattacks. They implement security software and procedures, including cyberattack detection systems and firewalls. Cybersecurity engineers also assess the risk of data breaches and conduct tests to find weaknesses. They recommend information security measures to decision makers.
Average annual salary: Not available
Minimum degree required: Bachelor's
Required certifications: Certifications recommended but not required
Good fit for: Those with strong encryption and algorithm training; detail-oriented thinkers; people with strong analytical skills
Cryptographers encode information to protect it from unauthorized users. They create codes using tools like algorithms to prevent cybercriminals from accessing sensitive information. Cryptographers also analyze encryption systems and ciphers to identify and correct potential weaknesses. In an always-evolving field, cyptographers must continually learn about new technologies and hacking strategies.
Average annual salary: $81,122
Minimum degree required: Bachelor's
Required certifications: CompTIA certification or other certifications recommended
Good fit for: People with strong technical and business skills; those with a problem-solving outlook; detail-oriented thinkers
Cybersecurity consultants advise clients on how to protect private data and prevent cyberattacks. They develop custom information security plans, conduct risk or treat analyses, and research cybersecurity improvements. Cybersecurity consultants also report their findings to decision makers and implement upgrades.
Average annual salary: $75,327
Minimum degree required: Bachelor's
Required certifications: Certification recommended but not required
Good fit for: People with analytical and investigative abilities; those with strong technical skills; detail-oriented thinkers
Forensic computer analysts collect digital evidence after a cyberattack or security breach. Using data retrieval techniques, they analyze the data to identify the perpetrators. Many forensic computer analysts work in law enforcement, where they investigate cybercrimes. The career path requires investigative skills and some legal training.
Average annual salary: $75,146
Minimum degree required: Bachelor's or master's
Required certifications: Certification like CompTIA Network+ recommended but not required
Good fit for: Tech-minded people with business skills; those with strong organizational and leadership abilities; detail-oriented people
Computer network architects create custom data communication networks for organizations. Some specialize in cloud infrastructure. Computer network architects work closely with organizations to understand their data communication needs. They then develop network plans that meet information security best practices. Computer network architects then oversee and upgrade networks.
Average annual salary: $168,687
Minimum degree required: Bachelor's or master's
Required certifications: Certified CISO or other certification recommended
Good fit for: Experienced cybersecurity professionals; those with management experience; people with strong organizational and communication skills
Chief information security officers, also known as CISOs, manage an organization's cybersecurity needs. They supervise cybersecurity professionals, develop security systems, and minimize the risk of a security breach. CISOs also work with executives to respond to cyberattacks and oversee digital forensic investigations.
Average annual salary: $73,464
Minimum degree required: Bachelor's
Required certifications: CISSP or other certification recommended
Good fit for: Creative thinkers with strong problem-solving skills; detail-oriented people; those with exceptional analytical abilities
Information security analysts protect organizations from security breaches and cyberattacks. They evaluate networks to identify weaknesses, investigate cyberattacks, and implement procedures to improve security. After an attack, information security analysts identify improvements and recommend security standards. They also train users on following security protocols.
Average annual salary: $88,376
Minimum degree required: Bachelor's
Required certifications: Certification recommended by not required
Good fit for: Trained ethical hackers; people with strong analytical and technical skills; strong problem-solvers
Penetration testers identify weaknesses in cybersecurity defenses so organizations can improve their security. They simulate cyberattacks to test computer systems and networks. Penetration testers draw on hacking strategies to find vulnerabilities. They report these vulnerabilities so organizations can implement stronger defenses and prevent security breaches.
Average annual salary: $77,177
Minimum degree required: Bachelor's
Required certifications: Certification recommended by not required
Good fit for: Detail-oriented people; those with strong analytical and problem-solving skills; good collaborators
Incident analysts investigate cyberattacks and other cybersecurity incidents. They must identify and document weaknesses in the network. Incident analysts then develop strategies to prevent future incidents. When not investigating specific incidents, they also monitor networks and implement new security practices.
The highest paying jobs in cybersecurity include chief information officer, cybersecurity manager, and information security manager. Many cybersecurity careers offer high salaries.
Recent cybersecurity graduates often launch their careers by working as incident analysts, penetration testers, or information security analysts. Some roles require prior tech experience.
Many of the best careers with a cybersecurity degree expect some prior experience. Professionals can gain experience through internships, freelancing, working in a related tech field, or pursuing professional certifications.
Most cybersecurity professionals have a background in coding. While some roles do not require programming skills, employers often expect some familiarity with coding.
The best certification depends on the professional's career goals and specializations. Many certifications help cybersecurity professionals advance their careers.
Unless otherwise noted, all salary data is drawn from Payscale as of June 17, 2022.