Get 42 hours of Microsoft Azure training for $28 right now
Over the past decade or so, cloud computing has become an essential component of scaling businesses. The cloud provides companies with the flexibility they need to access and use their data without subjecting them to onerous data limits or maximums. It's also vital to power digital products such as SaaS and cloud storage platforms.
These are just some of the reasons why cloud engineers are always in high demand. If you're interested in learning more about and possibly pursuing a career in the cloud, check out the Complete Microsoft Azure Certification Prep Bundle, available now for $28 with code SECURE20.
This six-course bundle is taught by Scott Duffy, a bestselling Azure and TOGAF trainer who has trained more than 50,000 students since 2014. He's a certified Azure developer and architect and has been developing with Microsoft technologies for more than 20 years.
In these courses, Duffy can help you get on the certification track with Azure by focusing on specific exams. Starting with the AZ-104 Azure Administrator exam, Duffy will teach you how to implement solutions for the Microsoft Azure platform and introduce you to the main concepts of Azure. You'll get up to date on the latest updates to the platform and prepare to pass the Microsoft AZ-104 exam on your first try to get certified.
Soon, you'll progress to AZ-204, creating your first virtual machine and Azure web app and learning how to publish to Azure Container Registry. Then, you'll take on AZ-301 to 304, analyzing resource utilization and consumption, implementing virtual machines for Windows and Linux, automating deployment and configuration of resources, and more. By the end of the courses, you'll have a comprehensive education that can help you pass certification exams on your first attempt.
The demand for cloud engineers isn't slowing anytime soon, so now's a great time to enter the field. Right now, you can get the Complete Microsoft Azure Certification Prep Bundle for $28 with code SECURE20, or under $6 per course.