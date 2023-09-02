Get access to this lifetime learning platform for $35 for Labor Day

Get lifetime access to over 1,000 online courses with this deal. StackSocial

Whether you're excited about a new job or finally have time to explore new hobbies, the difficult part is all the learning that comes with something you haven't done before. There may be guides and tutorials out there, but the vast amount of information is hard to parse, and that means you have to guide your own learning without actually knowing what you're supposed to learn. Or, you could join a beginner class taught by an expert at StackSkills.

With a StackSkills subscription, you get access to a huge catalog of e-learning courses on a range of topics. During the Labor Day sale, a StackSkills Unlimited Lifetime Subscription is only $35, but that price will only last through Sept. 4.

Lifetime access to StackSkills means lifetime access to a catalog of over 1,000 courses introducing you to new industries, skills, and hobbies. Want to get into marketing? Try a course in copywriting or visual design or video creation. Trying to find out how to build a website? There are plenty of courses with different methods, whether you want to learn to code one from scratch or use something like WordPress to construct one. Or do you just want to find a fun new way to pass the time? Check out courses on chess, music, writing, exercise, and so many other fun new hobbies.

Each course comes with a potential certificate of completion, and you can track your progress across devices. Don't forget to check back in every month to find out what's new. Over 50 courses are added every month, so you'll always have a new topic to explore.

Get a lifetime of learning at your fingertips. Get lifetime access to StackSkills Unlimited for just $35 until Sept. 4 at 11:59 p.m. PT.