Get holiday pricing on over 200 hours of IT training and save $155
Where there is cybercrime, there are jobs in cybersecurity. And as anyone who has used a computer knows, cybercrime is everywhere. It's projected to grow into a $10.5 trillion industry by 2025, so big companies are investing heavily in professionals who can keep their data safe. With that in mind, no IT resume is complete without the right CompTIA certifications, and the Complete 2023 CompTIA Course Super Bundle is the smartest way to prepare.
Thanks to a special holiday promo, all 13 courses in the Complete 2023 CompTIA Course Super Bundle are available for $40.
This package brings together no less than 13 courses, all taught by the tech experts at iducate. Formerly known as iCollege, this online IT training provider is an official partner with CompTIA, and the courses in this bundle are fully up to date with everything you need to know for this year's exams. Each serves as a study guide for a different CompTIA certification exam, so you can choose the ones you want to tailor your career path.
Those new to the information technology workforce can start with the IT Fundamentals+ course. This one is a prerequisite for most CompTIA certifications, and it's here you'll learn the essentials of everyday IT maintenance.
From there, you can delve into admin work with courses on Cloud+ and Network+ or pursue project management with a Project+ certification. And, of course, budding cybersecurity specialists will find plenty of training. There are comprehensive, engaging classes that take you through every aspect of the Security+, CySA+, PenTest+, CASP+, and many more exams. It's a wealth of information you can study on your own time, designed to let you pass each exam the first time.