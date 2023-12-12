'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
Get lifetime access to online learning with StackSkills Unlimited for an exclusive $20
As the holidays quickly approach, searching for the perfect gift becomes a little more stressful. This year, consider going beyond the usual and give the gift of learning with StackSkills Unlimited. This platform opens the door to a world of knowledge and skill development -- and lifetime access is on sale for the exclusive price of $20 through Dec. 25. And because you don't have to worry about shipping cut-off dates, you can even wait until the last minute to order.
StackSkills is an online learning platform that offers over 1,000 courses on skills that can help you grow professionally and personally, whether you'd like to enter the workforce, change careers, or be considered for a promotion.
From iOS development, web design, marketing, starting your own podcast, writing, publishing, and more, there's a lot to discover and learn with this platform. You can also deep dive into topics unrelated to work that interest you, like photography, guitar, music, and more.
StackSkills Unlimited utilizes 350 of the world's top instructors and gives its customers premium customer support. You'll get lifetime access on unlimited mobile and desktop devices, with new courses added every month and updates included. You can also easily track your progress and access quarterly question-and-answer webinars with instructors.
Please note that you or your giftee will have 30 days from the date of purchase to redeem this digital deal.
Pick up lifetime access to StackSkills Unlimited for the exclusive price of $20 until Dec. 25 at 11:59 p.m. PT.