If you struggle with writing — or just don't enjoy it — you may be wondering if there are interesting, well-paid jobs that don't require writing skills. The good news is that highly-skilled jobs that don't require writing skills are more common than you think.

Earning a technology degree or completing an apprenticeship can prepare you for a variety of jobs that minimally involve writing. In fact, some of them pay up to $80,000 annually within a few years!

Read on to learn about the top jobs that don't require strong writing skills. (However, of course, no job requires zero writing.)

Ranking method

For our ranking methodology, we drew upon data from O*NET and the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. O*NET ranks how important various skills are for jobs out of 100 (with 0 being of lowest importance), and we selected jobs with lower scores for writing-related skills.

All ranked jobs pay, on average, above the national median salary ($45,760 as of 2021).

Tech jobs that don't require writing skills

The fast-growing, exciting tech field attracts many workers. Not all tech jobs require much writing for success. What follows are the six tech jobs for which, according to O*NET, writing skills are the least important.

6. Database administrator

Importance of writing skills: 56

Annual median salary: $98,860

Projected job growth (2020-30): 8%

Minimum education: Bachelor's degree

Minimum experience: 2-5 years

Database administrators maintain and organize database systems, making them available to authorized users and off-limits for intruders. These professionals work in industries including government, healthcare, and financial services. With 5-10 years' experience in this role, you can advance to become a senior database administrator or data architect.

5. Computer programmer

Importance of writing skills: 56

Annual median salary: $93,000 (May 2021)

Projected job growth (2020-30): -10%

Minimum education: Bachelor's degree

Minimum experience: 1-2 years

Computer programmers write code for computer software and applications according to the specifications of software engineers. Most hold a computer programming degree but some hold degrees in computer science or software engineering. You can learn computer programming by completing a coding bootcamp or online course such as Code with Google.

4. Network and computer system administrator

Importance of writing skills: 56

Annual median salary: $80,600 (May 2021)

Projected job growth (2020-30): 5%

Minimum education: Bachelor's degree

Minimum experience: 2-5 years

Network and computer system administrators organize and install a company's data communication systems, including local area networks, intranets, and wide area networks. They typically work in office settings and in industries including government, corporate business, and healthcare. Many network administrator majors specialize in other information technology careers, such as cybersecurity.

3. Electrical or electronic engineering technician or technologist

Importance of writing skills: 56

Annual median salary: $63,640 (May 2021)

Projected job growth (2020-30): 2%

Minimum education: Associate degree

Minimum experience: 1-2 years

Electrical or electronics engineering technicians install and maintain electronic equipment in homes, businesses, and infrastructure. Electrical engineering jobs are often found in telecommunications, government, and engineering services companies. An electrical engineering salary can be quite lucrative for this job's required education level, even if you work as an independent contractor.

2. Robotics technician

Importance of writing skills: 53

Annual median salary: $60,360 (May 2021)

Projected job growth (2020-30): -2%

Minimum education: Associate degree

Minimum experience: 1-2 years

Robotics technicians build and test robots based on the specifications of robotics engineers. They are also responsible for maintaining robots. Some hold an associate degree, but others opt to become certified by completing a four- to six-month robotics technician program at a vocational college.

1. Web developer

Importance of writing skills: 53

Annual median salary: $77,200 (May 2020)

Projected job growth (2020-30): 13%

Minimum education: High school diploma

Minimum experience: 1-2 years

Web developers build websites and web or mobile-based apps. Web developers need knowledge of coding languages, markup languages, content management systems, and other tools. Some web developers hold a web development degree or complete a web development bootcamp.

Check out our guide on how to become a web developer.

Jobs that require the least writing

Many well-paid, highly-skilled jobs do not require writing skills. These are the four jobs for which writing skills are least important, according to O*Net. All still pay above the national median.

4. Hoist and winch operator

Importance of writing skills: 38

Annual median salary: $62,610 (May 2020)

Projected job growth (2020-30): 7%

Minimum education: High school diploma

Minimum experience: 0-2 years

Hoist and winch operators lift and pull power-operated cable equipment to control the movement of cableways, cars, loaders, and other equipment that conveys people or materials. These professionals typically work in construction, manufacturing, and mining. They need to be able to judge distance accurately and operate levers and pedals.

3. Continuous mining machine operator

Importance of writing skills: 31

Annual median salary: $56,920 (May 2020)

Projected job growth (2020-30): 6%

Minimum education: High school diploma

Minimum experience: 0-2 years

Continuous mining machine operators use heavy machinery to excavate pieces of metal ore, coal, sand, or other materials and then load it onto a vehicle. Apprenticing to become a continuous mining machine operator typically takes less than a year's experience. These professionals typically work in the metal ore and coal mining industries.

2. Pile driver operator

Importance of writing skills: 25

Annual median salary: $63,370 (May 2020)

Projected job growth (2020-30): 5%

Minimum education: High school diploma

Minimum experience: 1-2 years

Pile driver operators operate machinery that drives foundational pilings for buildings, bridges, piers, and other structures. These professionals need to be able to judge distance and placement of piles accurately and to operate levers and pedals. You can become a pile driver operator by completing a certification program at a vocational school.

1. Taper

Importance of writing skills: 25

Annual median salary: $59,450 (May 2020)

Projected job growth (2020-30): 4%

Minimum education: High school diploma

Minimum experience: 3-4 years

Tapers prepare drywall for painting and wallpapering by applying paper and fiberglass tape to drywall seams. To become a taper, you need to complete a three- to four-year apprenticeship amounting to 2,000 hours of paid training. Most tapers work in building finishing as independent contractors, but many others work in the construction industry.

In conclusion

While writing is an helpful skill, some people prefer to avoid it, which is understandable. Different kinds of intelligence work best in different career fields. So many well-paid, interesting jobs don't require writing — a reminder that all skillsets have value.

For help applying to any of the jobs listed above, explore our page on creating the perfect job application.

Unless otherwise noted, job growth and salary data came from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics as of April 26, 2022.