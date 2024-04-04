Learn how to automate system administrator tasks with Windows PowerShell for just $16

StackCommerce

Nothing can beat automating daily work tasks. IT pros and system administrators -- who may be learning Windows Powershell Scripting for the first time -- can significantly increase their productivity with the skills taught in the 2024 Windows PowerShell Certification Bundle. It's currently on sale from Stack Social for only $16 with the code SECURE20.

System administrators can jump right in with a couple of one-hour courses. "Essential Tools for Windows System Administrators" covers open-source tools plus those already built in to Windows to boost your efficiency. Meanwhile, "Anybody Can Script | A PowerShell Learning Series" explores a scripting introduction, automation, and more -- in addition to basics.

You'll learn how to breeze through automating GUIs in "GUI Automation using Python." Additionally, "Active Directory (AD) Management Using Windows PowerShell" explains the fundamentals of Active Directory, so you can easily manage users, groups, bulk requests, and much more.

Increased productivity is appreciated most in time crunches, and you'll get plenty of practice in project-based lessons on application upgrades, creating robust solutions, resolving critical issues, and more in "Automating Administration With Windows PowerShell." In addition, system administrators will get even more practice in "Advanced Scripting & Tool Making Using Windows PowerShell," which covers using PowerShell to automate tasks even with non-Microsoft products.

You get lifetime access to the courses, allowing you to train at your own pace. And since the content is presented in video format, you can watch the courses on any television, laptop, tablet, or smartphone.

Start learning how to cruise through your workday. Get the 2024 Windows PowerShell Certification Bundle today for only $16 with the code SECURE20.