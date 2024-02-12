'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
Learn Python with this certification prep course, on sale for $18 right now
If you're interested in learning how to code, this deal might be for you: This Python certification bootcamp bundle is on sale for just $18, a savings of 78% off.
This bundle includes a wealth of helpful information for coding with Python, which is among the most popular coding languages in the world. It features 12 courses and over 130 hours of material. It also is a digital, downloadable gift, which means that you can access it and give it as soon as it's purchased, which can save you from waiting on time-wasting shipments and potential delays.
The bundle comes with a range of helpful courses exploring Python from different angles. For users, Python Foundations offers a lot to build off of with 18 lessons spread across just an hour of lectures. This course shows users how to set up a Python project, how to manage data with lists, and how to use functions for program execution among other helpful actions.
This course and others are taught by instructors from Zenva Academy, which has the experience of teaching over one million people programming skills.
Get this Python certification bootcamp bundle on sale for just $18.