Learn the basics of Amazon Web Services for $25

Amazon Web Services (AWS) is a comprehensive cloud computing platform that offers a vast array of services, allowing businesses and individuals to leverage computing power, storage, and databases without the need for physical infrastructure.

If you're ready to study AWS, then hop into any of the eLearning courses in this AWS-Certified Cloud Practitioner and Architect bundle. This comprehensive eLearning package comes with seven courses and nearly 90 hours of content taught by pros from Packt Publishing, and it's on sale for $25.

Learning to work with AWS could be a big step for someone working in IT or an entrepreneur that needs more computing power without the high investment of more computers.

As popular as Amazon Web Services are, there's still a steep learning curve to figure out how to work with them. Luckily, you don't have to look for an in-person class to get caught up.

This course bundle itself won't get you certified to work with AWS, but it does cover the basics so you can enroll in the exams on your own. Some tech expertise is required, but you can start at the beginning with the AWS Certified Cloud Practitioner Essentials Course. From there, you can expand your knowledge of cloud computing, study a beginner-friendly set of 157 lessons on Elastic Container Services, and a whole lot more. All course materials are yours for life, too.

Get familiar with a growing tool in the cloud computing industry. Until Jan. 14 at 11:59 p.m. PT, get this AWS-Certified Cloud Practitioner and Architect Certification bundle on sale for $25.