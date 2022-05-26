Scholarships for minorities in STEM

Klaus Vedfelt/DigitalVision/Getty Images

The Education Data Initiative reports that US student debt totaled almost $1.75 trillion in 2021. This debt often impacts underserved racial minority students more. Yet there are ways to make college more affordable — like applying for scholarships.

Almost half of Black graduates see their debt significantly increase within four years of graduation. On average, Black individuals owe $25,000 more than white students. Black students also often owe more than their net worth. These factors result in high monthly payments that many struggle to pay.

A publication from the American Institutes for Research shows similar trends for science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) majors. In public school bachelor's degree programs, 42% of Black, American Indian, and Hispanic STEM learners accrued over $30,000 in debt — compared to 17% of students not in those groups.

The number of Black and Hispanic students receiving STEM degrees remains low. However, scholarships, grants, and federal student aid can make STEM careers more accessible.

Below, you can find several scholarships for under-resourced groups. This diverse list includes academic, identity, and need-based awards. Some are exclusively for students pursuing STEM degrees, while others are open to all majors.

Don't despair if the deadline's passed — these scholarships are offered annually and should be back for 2023. You can also explore your state government's page or CareerOneStop for extra financial aid resources.

Scholarships for Black STEM students

The following scholarships promote Black enrollment and retention in STEM degrees. The UNCF funds several of these scholarships. You can find more scholarships on their website.

Some scholarship programs only accept applicants who attend historically Black colleges and universities (HBCU).

Intel Scholarship Amount: $5,000 (undergraduate); $10,000 (graduate)

Deadline: May 31, 2022 Eligibility limitations: Black student (no first-year applicants); minimum 3.0 GPA; interested in working with Intel; pursuing an approved science, engineering, or computer science major About: Students submit transcripts and respond to three essay questions. Intel offers winners internship, networking, and research opportunities. Apply now

Meritage Homes Scholarship Amount: $4,400

Deadline: June 30, 2022 Eligibility limitations: Black sophomore or junior at a UNCF-member school or an HBCU; financial need; 2.5 minimum GPA About: Meritage Homes gives preference to some STEM majors, like computer science and civil engineering. Applicants must present transcripts, a resume, and an essay. Apply now

National Society of Black Engineers (NSBE) scholarships Amount: $1,000-$15,000

Deadline: June 30, 2022 (spring cycle); January 6, 2023 (fall cycle) Eligibility limitations: Active NSBE membership; 2.0-3.0 minimum GPA; some scholarships specify universities and engineering majors About: The NSBE partners with various foundations and companies to provide 15 scholarships to aspiring engineers. Society members can apply during the spring or fall cycles. Apply now

Philo TV UNCF Innovation Scholarship Program Amount: Up to $11,000

Deadline: June 2, 2022 Eligibility limitations: Black junior or sophomore at a UNCF-member school or an HBCU; 2.7 minimum GPA; majoring in technology, business, or communications About: Students must show financial need and submit current transcripts. The online application also requires a personal statement. Apply now

Ron Brown Scholar Program Amount: $40,000 ($10,000 per year)

Deadline: January 9, 2023 (application opens August 1, 2022) Eligibility limitations: Black/African American high school senior About: Honoring Ronald H. Brown, the scholarship program looks for community leaders. Applicants should prove academic excellence and service mentality. They must provide recommendation letters, essays, and transcripts. Apply now

TE Connectivity African Heritage Scholarship Program Amount: Up to $22,500 for two years

Deadline: October 7, 2022 (application opens July 2022) Eligibility limitations: Rising Black, African American, or multiracial college sophomore; 3.0 minimum GPA; pursuing an approved major (STEM included) About: TE Connectivity requests copies of transcripts and the 1040 tax form. Students write an essay about overcoming challenges and present a recommendation letter. Winners take part in a summer internship. Apply now

Scholarships for Latino/a students

Organizations like La Unidad Latina Foundation (LULF) and the Society of Hispanic Professional Engineers (SHPE) offer multiple scholarships. We've highlighted a few of their awards below.

Other scholarships are only available to students attending a Hispanic Association of Colleges and Universities (HACU) member institution. You can find a list of HACU-member schools here.

Café Bustelo El Café del Futuro Scholarship Amount: $5,000

Deadline: July 1, 2022 Eligibility limitations: Latino/a student attending an HACU-member school; at least 18 years old; 2.0 minimum GPA About: Café Bustelo honors individuals committed to improving their Latino/a communities. Applicants must write an essay explaining how their Latino heritage has shaped their academic and career goals. Apply now

HACU International Education of Students (IES) Abroad Scholarship Amount: $5,000

Deadline: May 1, 2022 (fall); November 1, 2022 (spring) Eligibility limitations: Current student at an HACU-member institution; accepted to an IES Abroad program; shows financial need About: IES Abroad expects winners to write a statement about their experience abroad. It also gives preference to first-generation college students and Pell Grant awardees. Apply now

Latinos in Technology Scholarship Amount: Up to $30,000 over three years

Deadline: March 17, 2023 (application opens January 2, 2023) Eligibility limitations: Hispanic or Latino/a STEM majors; 3.0 minimum GPA; attended high school or currently attends a college in Northern California; community college student or rising junior/senior at a four-year institution About: The Hispanic Foundation of Silicon Valley awards 100 scholarships per year. Applicants submit a personal statement, a recommendation letter, and transcripts. Winners may enjoy summer internships. Apply now

LULF scholarships Amount: $500-$2,000

Deadline: Application opens September 1, 2022 Eligibility limitations: Undergraduate or graduate Latino/a college student with financial need About: LULF offers various scholarships to help Latino/a students finish college. The foundation determines award amounts based on financial need. Apply now

#LeadingConEducación Amount: $2,500

Deadline: May, 8, 2023 Eligibility limitations: Current high school or college student of Hispanic heritage; at least 13 years old About: Students must complete TurboTax's tax simulation course before applying. They respond to questions about the modules and personal finance. Apply now

NBCUniversal Media Scholarship Amount: $5,000 (two installments of $2,500)

Deadline: Application opens early summer 2022 Eligibility limitations: Latino/a sophomore or junior; 3.0 minimum GPA; at least 18 years old; interested in media/entertainment industry About: Applicants submit three recommendation letters, transcripts, and a resume with their application. They must maintain a 3.0 minimum GPA to receive both the fall and spring payments. Apply now

ScholarSHPE Amount: $1,000-$25,000

Deadline: April 30, 2023 Eligibility limitations: High school senior or college student (undergraduate or graduate) pursuing a STEM degree; 2.75-3.0 minimum GPA; SHPE member; major and university limitations vary About: SHPE partners with companies like Intel and the Medtronic Foundation. Together, they offer several scholarships to Hispanics pursuing STEM degrees. Students can apply for multiple scholarships. Apply now

Scholarships for Indigenous Americans in STEM

Professional organizations such as the American Indian Science and Engineering Society offer scholarships specifically for Indigenous Americans. Many require students to prove tribal citizenship.

The American Indian Science and Engineering Society (AISES) scholarships Amount: $1,000-$20,000

Deadline: May 31, 2022 Eligibility limitations: AISES member; 3.0 minimum GPA; STEM major and university requirements vary About: AISES partners with companies like Chevron and ExxonMobile to provide several STEM scholarships. Students generally submit tribal citizenship proof, essays, and a resume. They also need recommendation letters and transcripts. Apply now

American Indian Graduate Center NextEra Energy Foundation (NEEF) Scholarship Amount: $5,000 per year

Deadline: June 1, 2022 Eligibility limitations: Undergraduate/graduate student; American Indian Tribe or Alaska Native group member About: The NEEF scholarship supports students pursuing a career in renewable energy. Approved majors include STEM disciplines. The foundation also accepts applicants pursuing energy, cultural sustainability, and environmental degrees. Apply now

Science Post Graduate Scholarship Fund (SPGSF) Amount: Up to $20,000 (undergraduate) or $30,000 (graduate) per year

Deadline: June 1, 2023 Eligibility limitations: Undergraduate/graduate STEM major; Alaska Native group/American Indian Tribe member or prove 25% American Indian heritage About: American Indian Graduate Center (AIGC) offers many scholarships. This one helps fund full-time STEM students in financial need. Apply now

Additional scholarships for racial minorities in STEM

Many organizations welcome applicants from more than one or any racial minority group. If you identify as Black, Indigenous American, or Latino/a, you may also be eligible for some of the scholarships in this section.

Council of the Great City Schools (CGCS) - Bernard Harris Scholarship Program Amount: $5,000

Deadline: May 5, 2023 Eligibility limitations: African American or Hispanic high school senior at a CGCS school; plans to pursue a STEM major; 3.0 minimum GPA; accepted at a four-year institution About: Students write two essays and list their completed high school STEM classes. They need present transcripts and two recommendation forms. Apply now

José E. Serrano Educational Partnership Program with Minority-Serving Institutions Amount: $45,000 in total support over two years

Deadline: Application opens on September 1, 2022 Eligibility limitations: Rising junior at a minority-serving institution; maintains 3.2 minimum GPA; STEM major About: The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) offers scholarships to STEM students who uphold its mission of science, service, and stewardship. Winners participate in two summer internships. Apply now

Santec Equity & Diversity Scholarship Amount: $1,500-$10,000

Deadline: November 18, 2022 (application opens September 15, 2022) Eligibility limitations: Identifies as Black, Indigenous, or a person of color; pursuing a STEM or arts major About: Stantec awards $200,000 yearly to historically excluded groups. The company also offers 10 paid internships. Individual scholarship amounts depend on the applicant's financial need. Apply now

National Action Council for Minorities in Engineering (NACME) scholarships Amount: Varies

Deadline: Varies Eligibility limitations: High school senior or college student; attending NACME partner institution; computer science or engineering major; 3.0 minimum GPA About: NACME offers several scholarships to Indigenous American, Latino/a, and Black students. Eligible majors and schools vary. Apply now

STEM Stars — Actuarial scholars program Amount: $20,000 ($5,000 per year)

Deadline: May 15, 2023 Eligibility limitations: Rising first-year college student pursuing an actuarial degree; meets one minimum score requirement: 3.0 (GPA), 600 (SAT math), or 21 (ACT); Black, Middle Eastern, North African, Latino/a, or Indigenous American descendent About: Students must prove math skills through grades or state test scores. The Actuarial Foundation expects a recommendation letter and proof of financial need.

