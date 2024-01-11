Study for a Java certification and pay only $25 this week

Study for a Java certification with this 94% off bundle. StackSocial

Java is one of the most widely used and needed programming languages in the world. Whether you want to bring more operations in-house to save your business money, or you want to set out in the world as a professional who can program with Java -- studying and gaining a certification can only help.

On that note, it's worth mentioning that this Java programming certification bundle is on sale for $25 through Jan. 14. This in-depth e-learning resource features seven courses and nearly 90 hours of content on programming with Java.

One of the most popular courses in the bundle, Java Programming for Complete Beginners features breakdowns on the history of Java programming. It also talks about how to write clear and efficient code, what functional programming looks like, how to use key features of Eclipse for Java development, and more.

Some of the other courses in the bundle focus on subjects like Java multithreading, Java design patterns, object-oriented programming, building modern distributed systems with Java, and more. All of these courses are taught by instructors with Packt Publishing, which has published over 4,000 books and videos helping IT professionals around the world.

Don't forget that this Java programming certification bundle is on sale for $25 until Jan. 14 at 11:59 p.m. PT.