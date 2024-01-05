'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.
When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.
ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.
This ethical hacking course bundle is just $40 now
The world is wholly integrated with technology, and there's no turning back. This makes the demand for ethical hackers higher than ever, which means it's naturally a terrific field to get into. Equip yourself with the skills needed to defend against cyber threats, secure networks, and carve out a successful career in cybersecurity with this ethical hacking bundle -- available for just $40 through Jan. 7.
Ethical hacking is such a commodity because it helps alert companies to security vulnerabilities. This bundle consists of eighteen courses and 132 hours of training to prepare you to make your mark in cybersecurity.
Begin with the Complete Python 3 Ethical Hacking Course: Zero to Mastery. Taught by Aleksa Tamburkovski, an ethical hacker, you'll set up virtual environments, code penetration testing tools of your own, create more than ten projects using Python, create programs using PyCharm, and more.
There's also Website Hacking in Practice: Hands-On Course 101, led by IT Security Academy. Here, you'll go through 21 hacking techniques, their real-world practicalities, and other ethical hacking essentials.
And the course Hack People, Systems & Mobile Devices: Advanced Social Engineering gets down to the nitty-gritty of how people can be tricked and teaches you about social engineering. Led by Gabriel Avramescu, senior information security consultant, it's a comprehensive course on a not-so-obvious topic in the field.
Don't miss the chance to save hundreds on this bundle to open doors to lucrative career opportunities in ethical hacking, penetration testing, and cybersecurity.
Get this ethical hacking bundle for just $40 until Jan. 7 at 11:59 p.m. PT.