If recent studies show us anything, it is that Americans are not saving their money as they should.

For many, COVID is shining a light on the necessity of a savings account. Now, it is just a matter of where to keep your money. Many banks offer high-yield savings accounts as a way for you to earn money on the savings you put in a specific account.

However, with so many financial institutions today, it can be difficult to determine exactly which bank is best for you. We continually research hundreds of bank account options to deliver only the most lucrative savings accounts.

Based on our study, these are the best high-yield savings accounts of 2022 for your family.

American Express high yield savings account Best high yield savings account overall Features and fees APY: 0.60%

Minimum balance: $0

Monthly fee: $0

Recommended Credit

Not disclosed The American Express High Yield Savings Account is another great card for no fees. There are no minimums and no monthly fees for your account, saving you money in the long run. It is a card that is backed directly by American Express, offering an FDIC-insured option that also delivers peace of mind. Another unique feature of American Express is its customer service. It prioritizes customer needs by offering 24/7 customer service, so there is always somebody standing by when you hit a snag. You can transfer money into your account using transfers and automatic deposits. If you do not make any transfers and consistently hold a zero balance, American Express will close your account after 180 days, so it is critical that you remain active with your deposits. To help with tracking, you have the choice of either digital or paper statements each month to help you calculate your savings. It is important to note that this savings account does not issue any ATM or debit cards, nor does it provide checks. Pros Cons No monthly fees or minimums

Round-the-clock customer service

Financial resources online No cards issued

Accounts with a $0 balance for 180 days are automatically closed Terms apply to American Express benefits and offers. Enrollment may be required for select American Express benefits and offers. Visit americanexpress.com to learn more.

Ally online savings account Best online bank Features and fees APY: 0.50%

ACH transfers: $0

Excessive transaction fee: $10 per transaction

Incoming wires: $0

Monthly fee: $0

Outgoing wires: $20

Returned deposit item: $7.50 Ally Bank proudly claims to have helped people save 2x more after using the smart savings tools available on its website. It uses a system called buckets, which help you create and prioritize tasks, and boosters created to help you build your savings. It is easy to set up a recurring transfer so you do not have to worry about making a transfer each month, and there is also the option to round up each transaction to the next dollar, putting the extra change directly into your savings account. Plus, Ally skips many of the usual fees, charging nothing for monthly maintenance fees and incoming wires. However, you have to be comfortable banking online because Ally does not have any brick-and-mortar locations. You also do not have the ability to make cash deposits, limiting you to bank transfers instead. If you are Internet-friendly and only make transfers, Ally Bank could be for you. Pros Cons Easy online access

Competitive APY

Few fees No physical branches

Cannot make cash deposits

Chime high yield savings account Best automated savings account Features and fees APY: 0.50%

Foreign transaction fee: $0



Minimum balance: $0

Monthly fee: $0

Overdraft fee: Up to $200 Chime is a different type of service. It calls itself a tech company while relying on partners to fulfill its financial obligations. Chime is not a bank but rather works with a series of banks to provide support for its savings accounts, such as Stride Bank, N.A. and Cross River Bank. For added peace of mind, its partner banks are all FDIC-insured with added encryption protocols to protect your most sensitive information. Chime does not charge many of the fees that its competitors charge, requiring no minimum balance and delivering a competitive APY of 0.50% to help build your savings. There is also Round Ups, which help you save with each purchase rounded to the next dollar, and Save When I Get Paid helps with a direct deposit on every paycheck. When you need to access funds, there is a network of more than 60,000 ATMs you can use without a fee, including those found in stores like 7-Eleven, CVS Pharmacy, and Walgreens. Pros Cons Simple enrollment

Large ATM network

No monthly fees No cash deposits

Works with a number of banks

Marcus by Goldman Sachs high yield online savings Best for no fees Features and fees APY: 0.60%

Minimum opening deposit: $0

Monthly fee: $0 Marcus by Goldman Sachs offers its High Yield Online Savings, requiring no monthly deposit and skipping the monthly fees. It is backed by the power of Goldman Sachs, a well-respected leader of investment banks. Marcus itself has been around since 2016, adding extra security. The main drawback is that this is not a bank and so it does not embrace the mobile check deposit or ATM network that you receive with other banks. You will need a separate checking account to make your transfers, significantly limiting how you transfer money and make deposits. If you need to take out money, there is no ATM access, but you can make a transfer, do a wire transfer, or send a check. For same-day transfers, you have a generous limit of $100,000 from other banks. You can also access customer service 24/7 through its call center. Getting started is easy: there is no minimum deposit or credit check required. There are also no monthly fees to save you some extra cash each month. Pros Cons Same-day transfers

24/7 customer service

Backed by Goldman Sachs Requires good credit

No ATM access

Vio Bank high yield online savings account Best for competitive rates Features and fees APY: 0.50%

Excessive transaction fee: $10

Minimum opening deposit: $100

Monthly service charge: $0

Paper statements: $5 per month

Returned deposit: $7

Stop payment: $30 Backed by Oklahoma's Midland Bank, Vio Bank is an online-only bank that does not offer a checking account or ATM services, so it is important that you are tech-savvy enough to bank entirely online. However, with a 0.50% APY, the Vio Bank High Yield Online Savings Account offers a rate that is lower than some of the online savings accounts here on our list. Additionally, there is no minimum opening, monthly service fee, or charge for incoming wires. You will pay other fees, however, with fees for outgoing wires, excessive transactions, returned deposits, and stop payments. If you opt for paper statements, there is a minor fee each month. There is a $100 minimum deposit to open your account, which is something customers need to be prepared for. Customer service is available during limited hours during Central time if you need help with your account. Pros Cons No monthly fee

Low opening deposit

Upfront fee schedule No mobile app

Required credit score not disclosed

What is the best high yield savings account? There are several options for the best high yield savings account, as you can see here. Our pick for the best high yield savings account is the Ally Online Savings Account. However, it is important to carefully survey APY rates and study the details of each account. Terms vary from bank to bank, especially when you begin to compare brick-and-mortar banks to online banks. Consider not just the APY but also the associated fees to be sure that you are making the right choice for yourself and your family. High yield savings account APY Recommended Credit Minimum opening balance Monthly maintenance fee Ally Online Savings Account 0.50% Fair, Good, Excellent $0 $0 American Express High Yield Savings Account 0.60% Not disclosed $0 $0 Chime High Yield Chime Savings Account 0.50% Poor, Fair $100 $0 Marcus by Goldman Sachs High Yield Online Savings 0.60% Good, Excellent $0 $0 Vio Bank High Yield Online Savings Account 0.50% Not disclosed $0 $0

Which is the right high yield savings account for you? Breaking down the best high yield savings account is not always an easy task, so here we provide our expert recommendations to help. Choose this high yield savings account... If you want... Ally Online Savings Account Tax-friendly, checking/savings hybrid American Express High Yield Savings Account A friendly voice to help you with your card Chime High Yield Chime Savings Account To simplify your online banking Marcus by Goldman Sachs High Yield Online Savings An impressive APY with no fees to boot Vio Bank High Yield Online Savings Account When you want an impressive IPY to help you save

How did we choose these high yield savings accounts? In choosing the best high yield savings accounts, there are several factors we consider that may also help you with your search for your own best pick. APY: An APY, or annual percentage yield, or APY, shows just how much you stand to gain through interest on your saved funds.

An APY, or annual percentage yield, or APY, shows just how much you stand to gain through interest on your saved funds. Fees: At the end of the day, fees can cost a ton if you are not careful. Our picks for the best high yield savings accounts all skip the monthly fees so you can start saving faster.

At the end of the day, fees can cost a ton if you are not careful. Our picks for the best high yield savings accounts all skip the monthly fees so you can start saving faster. Type of company: Not all of the best high yield savings accounts come from banks. For example, Chime is a great example of other types of financial institutions beyond traditional banks. This is an important consideration if you prefer a brick-and-mortar service.

Not all of the best high yield savings accounts come from banks. For example, Chime is a great example of other types of financial institutions beyond traditional banks. This is an important consideration if you prefer a brick-and-mortar service. Type of accounts: In addition to savings accounts, many institutions may offer both checking and savings accounts to simplify your banking.

In addition to savings accounts, many institutions may offer both checking and savings accounts to simplify your banking. Funds: It is important to consider how to fund your new savings account. Some companies may charge you to make a deposit, even if it is just a simple incoming wire. We recommend carefully reviewing the terms and conditions of even the best high yield saving account, so you can be sure that you are comfortable with the fees and features associated with your chosen savings account.

What is a high yield savings account? A high-yield savings account, also known as a high-interest savings account, is different from a traditional savings account because it is designed to maximize your savings with a higher-than-usual APY. Interest compounds daily with monthly posting dates. According to federal law, you may make a maximum of nine debit, online, and telephone withdrawals.

Are there alternative savings accounts worth considering? There are many, many options for savings accounts these days, but not all of them may tick the boxes you need in a high yield savings account. These are some of the high yield savings accounts we also considered for our list: Aspiration Spend & Save Account: A great option for checking and savings

Axos Bank High-Yield Savings: A good option for high APY

Chase Premier Savings

Synchrony Bank High Yield Savings: An easy way to bank and save

Varo Savings Account: An impressive checking/savings hybrid

