American Express Business Gold card review: 4X the rewards

The American Express Business Gold card is one of the best cards for business owners. Not only do its cardholders gain access to great expense management tools, but they also earn 4X the points on select purchases, 70,000 rewards points if they spend $10,000 in the first three months, and a 25% airline bonus.

If you're a frequent flyer, there's likely no other card on the market better for you and your company.

The American Express Business Gold card See Rates and Fees | Terms Apply Card Highlights Intro Bonus Welcome Offer: Earn 70,000 Membership Rewards® points after you spend $10,000 on eligible purchases with the Business Gold Card within the first 3 months of Card Membership.* APR14.24% - 22.24% Variable Recommended Credit Excellent/Good Reward Rates Get 4X Membership Rewards® points on the 2 select categories where your business spent the most each month.

1X is earned for other purchases. ** Annual Fee$295 Intro Purchase APRN/A Additional Details Penalty APR 29.24% Variable Rewards & Redemption Details Get 4X Membership Rewards® points on the 2 select categories where your business spent the most each month.

1X is earned for other purchases. ** In this review, we'll cover everything you need to know about the card, including pros and cons, rewards, and frequently asked questions. Continue reading to learn more and decide if the Business Gold card is right for your business. Pros: 70,000 rewards points after you spend $10,000 on eligible purchases

2X points for rental cars booked through American Express Travel

4X points on business spending in top two business categories per billing cycle (up to $150,000 in one calendar year)

Free access to expense management tools

No preset spending limit

No foreign transaction fee

$100 hotel credit with each booking when you stay for at least two consecutive nights Cons: $295 annual fee

$150,000 spending cap on 4X points rewards in select categories in one calendar year Terms apply to American Express benefits and offers. Enrollment may be required for select American Express benefits and offers. Visit americanexpress.com to learn more.

What are the card's year-round benefits? 4X membership rewards points Business Gold cardholders get 4X the rewards points in two select categories in which they spend the most money each billing cycle. The categories you have to choose from include: Airfare

Advertising (Online, TV, Radio)

Computer hardware

Software

Cloud Storage

Restaurants

Gas stations

US purchases for shipping After you spend $150,000 in combined purchases in the select categories in one calendar year, the rewards points drop to 1 point per dollar. 25% airline bonus Whenever you book your flight through the American Express online travel portal and use your points to pay, you get 25% of your points right back. If you make use of this feature a lot, you can get up to 250,000 points back each year. The 25% bonus applies to any class flight with a qualifying airline booked through the travel portal. No preset spending limits Your spending limit with Business Gold is flexible. This means that the amount you have available may change over time as data points revolving around your purchase and payment history, as well as credit score and credit history, are considered. If you pay your bills on time and have a strong credit score, American Express may increase your spending limit by a significant amount. Pay over time Each billing cycle, you can carry a balance of $100 or more on eligible purchases. Any charges under $100 are due in full each billing cycle on the due date. Charges that cannot carry over include express cash, traveler's cheques, insurance premiums, purchases at casinos, gambling transactions, and any fees charged by American Express. All other charges may be paid for overtime if they are $100 or more. Free access to expense management tools Business Gold members get free access to the American Express Business App and a free year-end summary to help them organize their expenses. To further help with taxes, cardholders can also have their purchases automatically loaded into QuickBooks. Furthermore, cardholders get: Free employee cards

Account alerts

Online statements

Vendor pay by Bill.com $100 hotel credit Book your hotel through the travel portal, stay for at least two consecutive nights, and you'll get a $100 hotel credit at participating vendors. The credit can only be used during the stay booked. Depending on the location, the credit can be spent on anything from dining to spas or other resort activities per booking. You can also get a free room upgrade upon arrival whenever they are available.

How do you redeem your points? American Express cardholders can log into their account at membershiprewards.ca. From here, you can redeem your points for gift cards, merchandise options, entertainment options, and more. If you're primarily interested in travel options, you can go directly to American Express Travel. Through American Express Travel, you can use your points to book: Flights

Hotels

Rental Cars

Cruises Remember, you get 25% of your points back for airline purchases.

How do you calculate the value of your points? American Express offers an online points calculator to help cardholders see how much their points are worth. The value of your points changes dramatically depending on where and how you spend them. Cardholders typically get the most value for their points by redeeming them through American Express Travel because of the 25% flight bonus.

Is the Business Gold card right for you? Despite having an annual fee of $295, the American Express Business Gold card can help you accumulate many rewards points if you make it your primary business card. 4X points for every dollar you spend on certain business expenses adds up quickly. If your business's spending is eclectic, however, you may want to find another card that doesn't bottleneck where you need to spend to accumulate the most rewards points.

Is the Business Gold card worth it? There are a lot of reasons to love the American Express Business Gold card. The 70,000 rewards points after spending $10,000 is a solid reason, and the 4X points on your two most used business expense categories per billing cycle is another great one. There are only two downsides to the Business Gold: the $150,000 cap on 4X points in one calendar year, and the $295 annual fee. When you consider the perks you get with the rewards points, however, the Business Gold is a card that quickly pays for itself if you use it for your business's routine expenses.

What is the bottom line? Business Gold's 4X points on two select categories is hard to find with other credit cards. While the $295 annual fee may dissuade many business owners, you only have to spend a few hundred dollars each billing cycle in your 4X categories before the card pays for itself. If your job has you on the road and/or in the air throughout the year, consider putting Business Gold at the top of your list.

Are there alternatives to the American Express Business Gold card? American Express Business Gold card is excellent, but American Express does have other business cards, such as Business Platinum and Business Green Rewards. If you're not sure what to look for in a business card, read: Business credit cards: Everything you need to know. Also: Best AMEX business cards: Which is right for you?



