Citi offers a large portfolio of credit cards from which to choose. Each card is tailored to a consumer's different needs, lifestyle, and credit profile -- making the options appear overwhelming. For this reason, we've narrowed them down to the best cards.

As you check out the options, you may wonder if there are advantages to doing business with a bank as large and established as Citi, and there are. In addition to a variety of credit cards, you can open a deposit account for checking and savings, get a business loan, obtain car financing, and secure a mortgage. When you have a well-managed credit card through such an institution, you can put yourself in a favorable position for many of the bank's other services and products.

So which Citi card is right for you? That depends on what you qualify for and what you want. There's no reason to stick with one card, either. You may come out ahead with a card that's perfect for cash rewards and another for travel.

Here are the best Citi business credit cards:

Citi® Secured Mastercard® Best for building credit Card Highlights Intro Bonus N/A APR22.74% (Variable) Recommended Credit New to Credit Reward RatesN/A Annual Fee$0 Intro Purchase APRN/A Additional Details Balance Transfer Fee 3% of each balance transfer; $5 minimum. Balance Transfer APR22.74% (Variable) Late Payment Fee Up to $40 Foreign Transaction Fees 3% Penalty APR Up to 29.99% (Variable) If you are new to credit, the Citi Secured Mastercard is worth a serious look. It's designed specifically for you rather than for people who have had past credit problems. You can use it anywhere because it is associated with the Mastercard network. As the name implies, this card is secured by your cash deposit. Depending on how much you put down, you may have a small or a large credit line. Whatever it is, Citi matches it with an equal credit limit. The deposit may be as little as $200, which will be kept in a separate account. When you close the card with no balance due, that money will be returned to you. The primary benefit of this card is that you are able to use it to build a healthy credit history with a deposit and credit line that make sense for you and your needs. There is no annual fee, nor does it offer any extra rewards. With regular use, though, you will add data to your credit reports, and start creating a credit score. Pros Available to consumers with no credit

No annual fee

Widely accepted Cons No rewards

Not for bad credit

Citi® Premier® Card Best for travel Card Highlights Intro Bonus Earn 60,000 bonus ThankYou® Points after you spend $4,000 in purchases within the first 3 months of account opening APR16.24% - 24.24% (Variable) Recommended Credit Excellent, Good Reward Rates Earn 3 Points per $1 spent at Restaurants and Supermarkets

Earn 3 Points per $1 spent at Gas Stations, Air Travel and Hotels

Earn 1 Point per $1 spent on all other purchases Annual Fee$95 Intro Purchase APRN/A Additional Details Balance Transfer Fee Balance transfer fee applies with this offer 5% of each balance transfer; $5 minimum. Balance Transfer APR16.24% - 24.24% (Variable) Late Payment Fee Up to $40 Foreign Transaction Fees None Penalty APR Up to 29.99% (Variable) Rewards & Redemption Details Earn 3 Points per $1 spent at Restaurants and Supermarkets

Earn 3 Points per $1 spent at Gas Stations, Air Travel and Hotels

Earn 1 Point per $1 spent on all other purchases If you're ready to travel, look at the Citi Premier Card. This travel card is packed with perks: an annual hotel savings credit, no foreign transaction fees, and the ability to transfer the ThankYou points that you earn to Citi's many airline partners, typically at a 1:1 ratio. Once you meet the minimum spend amount, you will earn a generous welcome bonus that you can redeem for such travel expenses as flights and hotel rooms, or you can turn it all into cash in the form of gift cards. You may also shop with the point at a number of retailers such as Amazon.com. As you charge with the Citi Premier Card on expenses like restaurants, gas, groceries, air travel, and hotels, you will amass plenty of ThankYou points. For everything else, you will still earn points, but at a lower rate. To qualify for the Citi Premier Card, you do need good to excellent credit. The annual fee is reasonable for what you get. Be aware that you do have to treat the card with extra care, however, because if you miss payments, the low APR can rise to a very high one. Pros Valuable welcome bonus

No foreign transaction fees

ThankYou points can be redeemed for travel or cash Cons Doesn't have all the travel benefits of similar cards

Annual fee

Relatively high minimum spending requirement for the welcome bonus

Citi® Custom Cash Card Best for cash back rewards Card Highlights Intro Bonus Earn $200 in cash back after you spend $750 on purchases in the first 3 months of account opening. This bonus offer will be fulfilled as 20,000 ThankYou® Points, which can be redeemed for $200 cash back. APR14.24% - 24.24% (Variable) Recommended Credit Excellent, Good Reward Rates Earn 5% cash back on purchases in your top eligible spend category each billing cycle, up to the first $500 spent, 1% cash back thereafter.

Earn unlimited 1% cash back on all other purchases. Annual Fee$0 Intro Purchase APR0% for 15 months on purchases Additional Details Intro Balance Transfer APR0% for 15 months on balance transfers Balance Transfer Fee Balance transfer fee applies with this offer 5% of each balance transfer; $5 minimum. Balance Transfer APR14.24% - 24.24% (Variable) Late Payment Fee Up to $40 Foreign Transaction Fees 3% Penalty APR Up to 29.99% (Variable) Rewards & Redemption Details Earn 5% cash back on purchases in your top eligible spend category each billing cycle, up to the first $500 spent, 1% cash back thereafter.

Earn unlimited 1% cash back on all other purchases. Play this card right, and the cash back rewards you can earn are very impressive. Rather than a flat rate card, you will earn the cash back in specific categories per billing cycle. The highest points are available in the initial $500 you charge, and then it drops down to a lower rate that is unlimited. The Citi Custom Cash Card doesn't have an annual fee, so as long as you keep your balances to zero, you will walk away with a substantial amount of money earned by charging things that are within your budget. This card also comes with a longer than average 0% APR introductory rate. It even has a cash back welcome bonus with a relatively low minimum spend, and the APR can be on the low side if you keep the account in good standing. In the end, though, it's all about the cash, and this card has it. Pros The ability to earn a very high rate on points in some categories

No annual fee

Very long APR deal on purchases and balance transfers Cons You will have to strategize to get the most points

Charges foreign transaction fees

Citi® Diamond Preferred® Card Best for 0% APR Card Highlights Intro Bonus Earn a $150 Statement Credit after you spend $500 on purchases in the first 3 months of account opening. APR13.99% - 23.99% (Variable) Recommended Credit Excellent, Good Reward RatesN/A Annual Fee$0 Intro Purchase APR0% for 12 months on Purchases Additional Details Intro Balance Transfer APR0% for 21 months on Balance Transfers Balance Transfer Fee Balance transfer fee applies with this offer 5% of each balance transfer; $5 minimum. Balance Transfer APR13.99% - 23.99% (Variable) Late Payment Fee Up to $40 Foreign Transaction Fees 3% Penalty APR Up to 29.99% (Variable) Want one of the longest time 0% APR periods? The Citi Diamond Preferred Card will be almost impossible to beat. Not only does it have a lengthy deal on purchases, it almost doubles the timeframe for balance transfers. Therefore, if your goal is to get out of debt at the least possible cost, this card can help you achieve it. It does have a balance transfer fee to be aware of, but the money you will save in financing fees should put you way ahead. It also offers a statement credit that you will earn when you meet the minimum spend. If you still have a balance after the end of the introductory timeframe, the APR can also be pretty decent -- depending on your credit worthiness. Be aware that this card doesn't have a rewards program where you can continue to earn. It's not great for continued use, other than standard card transactions. Pros Ultra long 0% APR timeframe

No annual fee

Low regular APR for cardholders with good credit Cons High balance transfer fee

Foreign transaction fee

No rewards program

Citi® Double Cash Card Best for flat-rate cash Card Highlights Intro Bonus N/A APR14.24% - 24.24% (Variable) Recommended Credit Excellent, Good Reward Rates Earn 2% on every purchase with unlimited 1% cash back when you buy, plus an additional 1% as you pay for those purchases. Annual Fee$0 Intro Purchase APRN/A Additional Details Intro Balance Transfer APR0% intro for 18 months on Balance Transfers Balance Transfer Fee A balance transfer fee of 5% of each transfer ($5 minimum) applies if completed after 4 months of account opening. Balance Transfer APR14.24% - 24.24% (Variable) Late Payment Fee Up to $40 Foreign Transaction Fees 3% Penalty APR Up to 29.99% (Variable) Rewards & Redemption Details Earn 2% on every purchase with unlimited 1% cash back when you buy, plus an additional 1% as you pay for those purchases. The Citi Double Cash Card takes all the mystery out of cash back rewards. There are no tiers or categories -- it's all flat rate. Even better? The rewards rate is high. You'll get half of the ThankYou points when you make a purchase with the card, and the other half when you delete the charge. Hence the name "double cash." Other strong benefits of this card include a balance transfer 0% APR for a longer-than-average time period. So not only will you earn money on your purchases, but you will also be able to save a significant amount with the expensive debt that you transferred to the card. There is no annual fee associated with the Citi Double Cash Card, and the APR is on the low end for people who have high credit scores. The key to this card is to use it for affordable expenses and then pay it off. The ThankYou points you earn will be available as a statement credit, deposited into your bank account, or sent to you as a check. If you'd rather use what you earned for travel, you may transfer it to Citi's airline and hotel partners. Pros No annual fee

High rate flat-cash rewards

Long introductory balance transfer deal Cons Foreign transaction fee

No welcome bonus

What's the best Citi business credit card? Our choice for the best Citi credit card is the Citi Double Cash Card. We chose it because the flat-rate, higher reward cash back feature is easy. With regular use, you can earn a significant amount of money as you keep the balance to zero. The 0% APR balance transfer that also comes with this card makes it especially appealing to those who have existing debt and want to pay it off at the least possible cost.

Do I have to have good credit for a Citi card? No. Some Citi cards are developed specifically for people who do not have established credit or who have had credit troubles in the past. It is important to look for the card that best matches your credit rating, though, because Citi also has credit cards specifically for people who have good to excellent credit.

Can I have too many credit cards with the same bank? Not necessarily. However, it is usually wise to diversify. Not every card or card issuer fulfills every need. In general, it's a good idea to review the different credit card issuers to see what they are currently offering and get the card that suits your credit rating as well as your lifestyle

Is it possible to switch one Citi card for another? Yes. If you keep your credit card account in good standing, it is possible to trade it to a different Citi card, as long as you qualify for it. Switching accounts can make sense when you spot a credit card that has features that better suit your needs.

How did we choose these credit cards? We reviewed the suite of credit cards that Citi currently offers. Then we selected cards in different categories, from those that are designed for people without established credit to cards that are perfect for travel, rewards, and paying off debt.

Which one is the right credit card for you? Because Citi offers a variety of credit cards to consumers, you will want to be sure to get the right one for you. The list we offer shows the choices we believe are the best in class, but you can make the final decision by reviewing your lifestyle as well as your financial and credit history. Qualification requirements. Some demand higher credit scores than others. So you don't apply for the one that is above your below your credit profile, review your credit report and scores first.

Rewards. Do you want cash back, travel perks, or discounts on goods and services? Only you know, so check out the types of rewards each card offers.

Welcome bonus. If you're seeking a high bonus just for opening the card, make sure you can meet the minimum spend. You don't want to be in the position where you're scrambling to meet it and then don't, or the requirement is too high for your budget.

0% APR intro offer. These are terrific deals when you want to finance something expensive without any fees being applied for a certain amount of time. Look for the card that offers it, and then make sure you pay the debt down before the real rate goes into effect.

The right fees. If you travel internationally, no foreign transaction fees will be important. Annual fees can make sense when you get more out of the rewards then it costs you. Be sure to examine the fees carefully and only apply for the card that realistically benefits you.