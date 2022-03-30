Delta SkyMiles® Blue American Express Card review: Double miles earned at restaurants

Delta SkyMiles® Blue American Express Card Card Highlights Intro Bonus Earn 10,000 bonus miles after you spend $500 in purchases on your new Card in your first 3 months. APR15.99%-24.99% Variable Recommended Credit Good, Excellent Reward Rates Earn 2X Miles per dollar at restaurants worldwide, plus takeout and delivery in the U.S.

Earn 1X Mile on all other eligible purchases. You can rack up miles quickly with the Delta SkyMiles® Blue American Express Card. This card offers 2x miles per dollar spent on purchases made at restaurants worldwide or directly with Delta. All other purchases with this card earn 1x point per dollar spent on eligible purchases, and there's no annual fee. If you spend $500 during your first three months, you'll earn 10,000 bonus miles. Your Delta SkyMiles® Blue American Express Card automatically entitles you to 20% savings in the form of a statement credit after you use your Card on eligible Delta in-flight purchases of food, beverages, and audio headsets. This is on top of earning 2x miles for every dollar spent on Delta purchases. As a recognized card issuer, American Express cards are designed to equip members with confidence while traveling. American Express cards automatically include benefits such as car rental loss, damage insurance and Global Assist® Hotline and assistance services to help you prepare before a trip.

Things to consider The most miles you'll earn for booking flights and in-flight purchases (2x miles per dollar spent) are limited to Delta and its SkyMiles partners; you'll earn half as much on purchases with other airlines.

You can't redeem miles for cashback with this card.

The welcome bonus is on the low side compared to what other credit cards offer, but it still has a higher minimum spending requirement.

Airline rewards details If you've never had an airline card, the Delta SkyMiles® Blue American Express Card is a solid choice to determine whether earning miles is a good fit for your lifestyle. The card is a relatively small investment to start -- spending $500 on purchases during the first three months will earn you the10,000 miles, and there's the added benefit of no annual fee. To get the maximum value out of this card, always use it to pay for meals when eating out, book flights with Delta, and make any in-flight Delta purchases. Make sure to check out all of Delta's SkyMiles partners online, since your miles also accumulate when you stay at any hotel partners worldwide or use rideshare services. Your budget will benefit when it's time for vacation, since you can use earned miles to get free or discounted flights, hotel stays or car rentals.

Fee details Since this card charges no annual fee, you'll benefit from the get-go when you become a cardholder. However, it does carry a cash advance fee -- either $10 or 5% for each cash advance, whichever is greater.

Are there alternative cards worth considering? The Delta SkyMiles® Blue American Express Card can save you money and help you earn miles if you frequently fly with Delta. If you want the freedom to earn rewards and travel with any airline, the Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card could suit you. This card offers 2x miles per dollar spent and enjoy a one-time bonus of 60,000 miles once you spend $3,000 on purchases within 3 months from account opening, equal to $600 in travel. If you're in the market for another strong, general travel card, consider the Chase Sapphire Preferred. It's a little more complicated if you want to get the most out of it and asks for a $95 annual fee, but it's very versatile and rewarding. It earns 5x Chase Ultimate Reward points per dollar for travel, 3x Ultimate Reward points for dining, select streaming services and online grocery purchases. If rewards are redeemed for travel through Chase Ultimate Rewards, cardholders get a 25% bonus, bumping the value of points from 1 cent to 1.25. But, there's a 1:1 transfer rate to Chase's airline partners, where cardholders could find an even greater value.

[This article was first published on The Simple Dollar in 2020. It was updated in March 2022.]