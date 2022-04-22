Home Depot vs. Lowe's credit card: Which one is right for you?

Home Depot and Lowe's are popular with both novice homeowners completing small projects and contractors working on larger jobs. The two home improvement retailers each have branded store cards with different perks, benefits, and special financing offers that could help you save money.

If you don't prefer either store, this Home Depot vs. Lowe's Credit Card comparison can help you choose which card is best for you and your wallet.

Home Depot Consumer Credit Card Extended return policy and up to 24 months in special financing Card Highlights Intro Bonus N/A APRSee Details, Rates & Fees Recommended Credit Excellent/Good/Fair Credit Reward RatesN/A Annual Fee$0 Intro Purchase APRN/A Additional Details Balance Transfer Fee N/A The Home Depot Consumer Credit Card helps your budget go further on your next home improvement upgrade or repair. This store credit card is offered through Citi, with card approval and special financing offers subject to creditworthiness. To be approved for the card, you should have fair or better credit. Also, paying your bills in full each month means you won't pay interest. If you qualify for a special financing promotion, you can enjoy an extended 0% interest period to pay off larger purchases. Features: Perks: 1 full year return policy (90 days for non-cardmembers).

Everyday financing: 6 months no interest on purchases of $299 or more if paid in full within 6 months.

Special financing: Up to 24 months on special promotions with minimum purchase requirements.

Lowe's Advantage Card Enjoy 5% off everyday purchases, special financing, or fixed monthly payments with low APR See Rates and Fees | Terms Apply Card Highlights Intro Bonus Get $100 cash back upon approval. Cash back is earned automatically as a statement credit. APR15.74% - 24.74% Variable Recommended Credit N/A Reward Rates 3X Points at restaurants and office supply stores in the US, and on wireless telephone services purchased directly from US service providers.

2X Points at Lowe's.

1X Points on other purchases. Annual FeeN/A Intro Purchase APR0% introductory APR for the first 6 months. Additional Details Late Payment Fee $39 Rewards & Redemption Details 3X Points at restaurants and office supply stores in the US, and on wireless telephone services purchased directly from US service providers.

2X Points at Lowe's.

1X Points on other purchases. The Lowe's Advantage Card offers several ways to save when you make purchases. When you use the Lowe's Advantage Card, you get to choose which offer you want to take advantage of: 5% off your purchase or special financing for 6 months. For larger purchases, you may be able to get a reduced APR with 84 fixed monthly payments. To get approved for the Lowe's Advantage Card, you should have fair or better credit, though the standard APR is the same no matter your credit score. Features: Perks: Exclusive cardmember events.

Everyday financing: 5% off purchases or 6 months no interest on purchases of $299 or more if paid in full within 6 months.

Special financing: 84 months fixed monthly payments with 7.99% APR on $2,000 or more purchases.

Annual fee Some consumer credit cards come with an annual fee, which you have to pay on your anniversary each year to keep the card active. If you want to avoid the annual fee, you have to close the credit card account before your next card opening anniversary. Depending on how you use the card, the annual fee may not be worth it. Whether you choose the Home Depot Consumer Credit Card or the Lowe's Advantage Card, you won't have to pay an annual fee.

Perks For purchases made at Home Depot, you get 90 days to return items. But if you have the Home Depot Consumer Credit Card, you have up to a year to make returns on purchases made with the card. This store credit card also comes with zero liability protection, so you won't have to pay for unauthorized purchases. The Lowe's Advantage Card gives you access to special cardholder events, but what's offered varies, and there isn't a consistent schedule provided.

Everyday financing If you make a single purchase of $299 or more using the Home Depot Consumer Credit Card, you could qualify for no interest financing for six months. This offer is subject to credit approval, and if the balance isn't paid in full in the six-month special financing period, interest will be charged back to the purchase date on the full amount. The Lowe's Advantage Card has the same offer, which is also subject to credit approval. But you have a choice with this store credit card: you can choose the everyday financing promotion or 5% off your purchase. These offers can't be combined, but if you're making a purchase of less than $299, you still get the 5% savings, which you won't get with the Home Depot Consumer Credit Card. You can also choose to get the 5% off on larger purchases if you don't need the extra time to pay it off without interest.

Special Financing When you make certain purchases using the Home Depot Consumer Credit Card, you may be able to get special financing terms. The financing options are time-sensitive, are subject to change, and cannot be combined with other offers. The Lowe's Advantage Card offers Fixed Pay Financing for those who qualify based on credit. If you make a purchase or order of $2,000 or more using the store credit card, you can enjoy 84 fixed monthly payments at 7.99% APR instead of the standard APR. This offer cannot be combined with other promotional offers.

Which card is right for you? If you have a preference for Home Depot or Lowe's, the decision on a store card is easy. But if you don't, finding the right store credit card for you can be a challenge. When comparing the Home Depot vs. Lowe's Credit Cards, first decide what is most important to you. If you need to make a large purchase, one of the special financing offers available through each store credit card could help you save big on your home improvement or repair. Both store credit cards require good or better credit to qualify for these special offers, so you may want to check your credit score if you don't know what yours is before you apply. The Home Depot Consumer Credit Card offers up to a year to return purchases made with the card. If you aren't sure about something you bought or tend to take longer to return things, this might be the better choice for you. However, the Lowe's Advantage Card gives you access to cardholder event promotions, like a certain percentage off your purchase.

Are there alternative cards worth considering? If you own a business and make purchases at Home Depot or Lowe's, both stores offer a business credit card that may be a better alternative to consider. Home Depot Commercial Account Card: There are no spending limits or minimum required payments. Instead, you choose a 30-day or 60-day payment term. If the card is not paid in full during this timeframe, a late fee of $35 may be assessed, and you could be subject to a higher APR.

Home Depot Commercial Revolving Charge Card: Get employee cards, purchase tracking, online account management, itemized statements, 12-month return policy, and a Pro Xtra membership with additional perks.

Lowe's Business Credit Cards: Earn 5% off purchases with 24/7 online account access, discounted delivery fees, several options for invoicing, and free returns for a year. The Lowe's Business Advantage Credit Card offers 0% interest for 60 days on qualifying purchases. With the Lowe's Business Rewards Card, you can earn 5% on the first six months of purchases and 2% thereafter, plus get $100 cashback once approved on new accounts. This card can be used anywhere American Express is accepted.



