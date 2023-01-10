B&H cuts price of Acer Predator Triton 300 gaming notebook by $270

'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
It can take a while to choose the right gaming laptop as they are often investment pieces -- with a price tag to match -- that will need to stay relevant for at least a few years.
If you're in the market for a laptop able to handle today's resource-heavy games, we at ZDNET have found a deal on a gaming notebook worthy of consideration. The Acer Predator Triton 300 gaming notebook, available at US retailer B&H, typically costs consumers around -- or over -- $1500. However, B&H is currently offering a discount of $270, bringing the price down to $1312.
The thin and light Acer Predator Triton 300 gaming notebook has a 16-inch WQXGA (2560 x 1660) IPS display with an impressive refresh rate of 240Hz. In addition, the laptop is powered by a 2.3GHz Intel Core i7 processor and comes with 16GB RAM, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Graphics, and 512GB SSD storage. Acer's gaming laptop operates on Windows 11 Home.
Given the notebook's specifications, the device is also more than adequate for productivity, tasks at work, and video calling. If you happen to be a hybrid or remote employee, you can use this laptop for both entertainment and work purposes without a problem.
