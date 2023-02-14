'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
Promotions & sales are coming in thick and fast after January's lull, and VPN providers are not missing out on the action.
On February 14, AtlasVPN launched a new promotion, "Privacy is a big deal," which, as you might suspect, includes discounts on VPN subscription plans. Of particular note is an 83% discount applied to two-year VPN subscriptions, which brings the cost down to only $1.82 per month. If that's not enough to sweeten the pot, the company is also throwing in three months of access for free.
The deal requires that you pay for the plan in one go, which equates to $49.19. Alternatively, you can purchase one year of access for the equivalent of $3.29/month, or $39.42, a saving of $92 (70%). Access for one month is $10.99.
You can use the coupon code BIGDEAL.
In our review of the top affordable VPNs on the market, AtlasVPN scored highly.
The company implements a no-logs policy and features are on offer including a safety shield, multi-hopping, a kill switch -- which prevents you from inadvertently switching to insecure Wi-Fi points if your connection drops -- and compatibility with major operating systems.
Cheaper VPN options tend to skim on security, but in this case, AtlasVPN completes independent security audits. These audits are designed to find existing vulnerabilities alongside areas of improvement. The only caveat we've found is that server and country options are somewhat limited.
AtlasVPN does offer a free VPN plan, but it is data capped.
