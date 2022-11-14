How to get one month of Paramount+ for free

'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.
When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.
ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.
It's no secret that streaming services have been jumping in price these days, from Netflix to Apple TV+. That's what makes this Paramount+ deal so great -- you can save money on a one month free trial period instead of a week-long one, so you can binge-watch all your favorite shows and not have to worry about investing in another streaming service.
Paramount+ is home to a plethora of different channels, including Nickelodeon, MTV, CBS, and my personal favorite, the Smithsonian channel. This way, you can set up profiles for your family for everyone to enjoy something, from The Late Show with Stephen Colbert to the Yellowstone prequel 1883 to Spongebob Squarepants.
You'll also get access to some truly great original programming, from Christine Baranski's The Good Fight to Jordan Peele's rendition of the Twilight Zone. And, for gamer fans out there, you'll also get to watch the first season of Halo exclusively at Paramount+.
Right now, with code BRAVO, you'll swap the week-long free trial into a month-long free trial. After the trial is up, the price will be $5/month with ads and $10 per month without. You can pre-pay and save cash up-front with a $150-per-year subscription. Students who verify their email addresses can also save 25% on the ad-friendly version of Paramount+.
And, for those who are looking to give a great gift this holiday season, don't forget that Paramount+ offers gift card subscription packages that you can pick up ahead of the holidays. It's a great holiday gift card to give this holiday.