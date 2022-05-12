If you are a keen gamer, setting up a dedicated space -- complete with a top-notch gaming desk -- to enjoy the latest title away from work and other distractions can bring your experience to a new level.

To really enjoy a game, especially on a PC, you also need the space to set up peripherals, including a mouse and keyboard, speakers, a headset rack, and potentially a stand for more than one monitor. While a gaming room might be ideal for both hobbyists and pros, this is not always possible, especially if you are renting or are living with family and friends. However, a corner complete with the right furniture can work just as well with the right research.

Below, you will find ZDNet's recommendations for the best gaming desks on the market in 2022, whether you want a massive gaming rig or a space saver, no matter your budget.

Tribesigns gaming desk, computer desk with monitor stand and shelf Best gaming desk overall for function and design Tribesigns Features: A mass of shelving The Tribesigns gaming desk is the best option if you are willing to pay to have plenty of space and shelving for your gaming rig. This is one of the most functional desks for gaming we've come across. Tribesigns' design includes dedicated shelves for speakers, a stand for one or two monitors at eye level, removable CD shelves, a cup stand, a workstation for your keyboard and mouse, another shelf for items, and headset hooks. In addition, the desk has a ground-level stand for your tower PC and K-shaped legs. Pros: Impressive, modern design

300lb capacity Cons: One size doesn't fit all: you will need to have the space available for assembly

Only available in black

No assembly service is available

Ikea Fredde gaming desk Best for a multi-purpose gaming space Ikea Features: A large amount of space and shelving My personal choice of desk for both work and gaming is the Ikea Fredde. Ikea is known for its range of flat-pack furniture and there are countless websites out there that show you how to 'hack' the basic designs, and while the Fredde is undoubtedly basic, it also has features useful for any gamer. The desk includes off-the-floor shelves for a tower, printer, and speakers, a mid-height workstation for your keyboard (complete with cup holders and a cut-out to keep your wires tidy), a second shelf for monitors, and a top shelf for other items. You can also use trunking to hold your headset, and side panels can keep out obtrusive light (although I removed these as I found it made my room look smaller). Pros: Sturdy

Multi-functional

Plenty of space for a PC, printer, and peripherals Cons: It's a flat-pack pain to assemble

It's only available in black and white

A plastic feel

17 Stories reversible L-shaped gaming desk Best for smaller spaces Wayfair Features: An L-shape The 17 Stories Fortunato gaming desk is a reversible option that comes in an L-shape, giving you extra valuable space for positioning a second device, such as a laptop, alongside your main tower PC. Available in a range of colors and finishes, and a number of sizes, this desk would suit gamers who are limited on space and who like a clean, almost industrial look. Pros: Reversible shelving

Different size options Cons: Chipboard and manufactured wood are the main materials

Arozzi Arena gaming desk Best for those who want a desk without bells and whistles Amazon Features: A design worthy of the modern gamer The Arozzi Arena gaming desk is a rectangular gaming desk with a slight curve suitable for gaming enthusiasts and pros alike. The desk, available in various color combinations, has a load capacity of approximately 176lb and offers plenty of space for multiple monitors, a keyboard, speakers, and other peripherals. A bonus is the surface, which is covered in a microfiber material to give you a huge field of play for your mouse. Pros: Clean, modern design Cons: Expensive

Green Forest reversible L-shaped gaming desk Best for those on a budget Amazon Features: A reversible design The Green Forest reversible L-shaped gaming desk is a suitable option for gamers who don't want to spend a small fortune and need a desk for a corner. Available on Amazon, this desk is reversible -- you can switch the panels around depending on your needs -- and you can buy more than one unit to increase the space available and create a U-shaped gaming center. Pros: Reasonably priced

Finish options include black, rustic brown, bright walnut, or walnut

Multi-functional for work and gaming Cons: Assembly is available but is more expensive than the desk

What is the best gaming desk? The best gaming desk is the Tribesigns. It ultimately depends on what space you have available and whether or not you want to invest in top-quality gear for long gaming sessions. However, we believe you can't go wrong with the Tribesigns gaming desk, given just how many features, storage, and shelving options it offers. Gaming desk Shelves? Suitable for small spaces? Price Tribesigns Yes No $199 Ikea Fredde Yes Yes $329 17 Stories Yes Yes $164 Arozzi Arena No No $369 Green Forest No Yes $109

Which is the right gaming desk for you? When you are deciding on your new gaming desk, you should consider its purpose -- whether just for gaming or working from home, too -- any shelving requirements you have, and the space available. Choose this gaming desk… If you want... Tribesigns A multi-functional gaming space Ikea Fredde A customizable, tall desk 17 Stories An L-shaped desk for a small space Arozzi Arena A modern desk with a gamer vibe Green Forest A budget-friendly, simple desk

How did we choose these gaming desks? Office and home furniture are as varied as their purposes. When we were considering the best desks for gaming, we had to consider size, the amount of weight they could support, and whether or not they included additional features that gamers would appreciate: including shelving, space for speakers, towers, and peripherals, as well as the inclusion of a workstation space for a keyboard and mouse at a comfortable level.

Can a glass desk hold a PC? In short, yes. Most glass desks nowadays are manufactured from tempered glass to prevent them from being easily scratched or broken, and with it, these kinds of desks can support a fair amount of weight. It ultimately depends on the manufacturer and style of desk to how much weight it can hold (and manuals should provide you with an indication). Overall, they should be safe enough for your PC -- and stylish to boot -- but you may miss out on some of the useful shelving found on non-glass or glass-hybrid desks if you opt for a completely glass option.

What is the difference between a regular desk and a gaming desk? While there may be no massive differences -- at least, in weight support or style -- beyond how they are marketed, gaming desks are often designed with features that gamers would find appealing. This could include extra shelving, a dedicated space for a tower PC, cable tidies, or pipes for hanging up headsets.

Are gaming chairs worth it? Now you have your gaming desk, is it worth investing in a gaming chair? If you're spending a lot of time at a desk -- whether for work or gaming -- the answer is yes. Sitting in an uncomfortable, rigid chair for long periods can not only leave you stiff but could result in long-term back or spinal problems. Gaming chairs are designed for comfort and to support your back, spine, and muscles, and not only that -- they could be a stylish addition to a gaming room or corner, too.