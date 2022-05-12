If you are a keen gamer, setting up a dedicated space -- complete with a top-notch gaming desk -- to enjoy the latest title away from work and other distractions can bring your experience to a new level.
To really enjoy a game, especially on a PC, you also need the space to set up peripherals, including a mouse and keyboard, speakers, a headset rack, and potentially a stand for more than one monitor. While a gaming room might be ideal for both hobbyists and pros, this is not always possible, especially if you are renting or are living with family and friends. However, a corner complete with the right furniture can work just as well with the right research.
Below, you will find ZDNet's recommendations for the best gaming desks on the market in 2022, whether you want a massive gaming rig or a space saver, no matter your budget.
Tribesigns gaming desk, computer desk with monitor stand and shelf
Best gaming desk overall for function and design
Features: A mass of shelving
The Tribesigns gaming desk is the best option if you are willing to pay to have plenty of space and shelving for your gaming rig.
This is one of the most functional desks for gaming we've come across. Tribesigns' design includes dedicated shelves for speakers, a stand for one or two monitors at eye level, removable CD shelves, a cup stand, a workstation for your keyboard and mouse, another shelf for items, and headset hooks. In addition, the desk has a ground-level stand for your tower PC and K-shaped legs.
Pros:
- Impressive, modern design
- 300lb capacity
Cons:
- One size doesn't fit all: you will need to have the space available for assembly
- Only available in black
- No assembly service is available
Ikea Fredde gaming desk
Best for a multi-purpose gaming space
Features: A large amount of space and shelving
My personal choice of desk for both work and gaming is the Ikea Fredde. Ikea is known for its range of flat-pack furniture and there are countless websites out there that show you how to 'hack' the basic designs, and while the Fredde is undoubtedly basic, it also has features useful for any gamer.
The desk includes off-the-floor shelves for a tower, printer, and speakers, a mid-height workstation for your keyboard (complete with cup holders and a cut-out to keep your wires tidy), a second shelf for monitors, and a top shelf for other items. You can also use trunking to hold your headset, and side panels can keep out obtrusive light (although I removed these as I found it made my room look smaller).
Pros:
- Sturdy
- Multi-functional
- Plenty of space for a PC, printer, and peripherals
Cons:
- It's a flat-pack pain to assemble
- It's only available in black and white
- A plastic feel
17 Stories reversible L-shaped gaming desk
Best for smaller spaces
Features: An L-shape
The 17 Stories Fortunato gaming desk is a reversible option that comes in an L-shape, giving you extra valuable space for positioning a second device, such as a laptop, alongside your main tower PC. Available in a range of colors and finishes, and a number of sizes, this desk would suit gamers who are limited on space and who like a clean, almost industrial look.
Pros:
- Reversible shelving
- Different size options
Cons:
- Chipboard and manufactured wood are the main materials
Arozzi Arena gaming desk
Best for those who want a desk without bells and whistles
Features: A design worthy of the modern gamer
The Arozzi Arena gaming desk is a rectangular gaming desk with a slight curve suitable for gaming enthusiasts and pros alike. The desk, available in various color combinations, has a load capacity of approximately 176lb and offers plenty of space for multiple monitors, a keyboard, speakers, and other peripherals. A bonus is the surface, which is covered in a microfiber material to give you a huge field of play for your mouse.
Pros:
- Clean, modern design
Cons:
- Expensive
Green Forest reversible L-shaped gaming desk
Best for those on a budget
Features: A reversible design
The Green Forest reversible L-shaped gaming desk is a suitable option for gamers who don't want to spend a small fortune and need a desk for a corner. Available on Amazon, this desk is reversible -- you can switch the panels around depending on your needs -- and you can buy more than one unit to increase the space available and create a U-shaped gaming center.
Pros:
- Reasonably priced
- Finish options include black, rustic brown, bright walnut, or walnut
- Multi-functional for work and gaming
Cons:
- Assembly is available but is more expensive than the desk
What is the best gaming desk?
The best gaming desk is the Tribesigns. It ultimately depends on what space you have available and whether or not you want to invest in top-quality gear for long gaming sessions. However, we believe you can't go wrong with the Tribesigns gaming desk, given just how many features, storage, and shelving options it offers.
Gaming desk
Shelves?
Suitable for small spaces?
Price
Tribesigns
Yes
No
$199
Ikea Fredde
Yes
Yes
$329
17 Stories
Yes
Yes
$164
Arozzi Arena
No
No
$369
Green Forest
No
Yes
$109
Which is the right gaming desk for you?
When you are deciding on your new gaming desk, you should consider its purpose -- whether just for gaming or working from home, too -- any shelving requirements you have, and the space available.
Choose this gaming desk…
If you want...
Tribesigns
A multi-functional gaming space
Ikea Fredde
A customizable, tall desk
17 Stories
An L-shaped desk for a small space
Arozzi Arena
A modern desk with a gamer vibe
Green Forest
A budget-friendly, simple desk
How did we choose these gaming desks?
Office and home furniture are as varied as their purposes. When we were considering the best desks for gaming, we had to consider size, the amount of weight they could support, and whether or not they included additional features that gamers would appreciate: including shelving, space for speakers, towers, and peripherals, as well as the inclusion of a workstation space for a keyboard and mouse at a comfortable level.
Can a glass desk hold a PC?
In short, yes. Most glass desks nowadays are manufactured from tempered glass to prevent them from being easily scratched or broken, and with it, these kinds of desks can support a fair amount of weight.
It ultimately depends on the manufacturer and style of desk to how much weight it can hold (and manuals should provide you with an indication). Overall, they should be safe enough for your PC -- and stylish to boot -- but you may miss out on some of the useful shelving found on non-glass or glass-hybrid desks if you opt for a completely glass option.
What is the difference between a regular desk and a gaming desk?
While there may be no massive differences -- at least, in weight support or style -- beyond how they are marketed, gaming desks are often designed with features that gamers would find appealing. This could include extra shelving, a dedicated space for a tower PC, cable tidies, or pipes for hanging up headsets.
Are gaming chairs worth it?
Now you have your gaming desk, is it worth investing in a gaming chair? If you're spending a lot of time at a desk -- whether for work or gaming -- the answer is yes.
Sitting in an uncomfortable, rigid chair for long periods can not only leave you stiff but could result in long-term back or spinal problems. Gaming chairs are designed for comfort and to support your back, spine, and muscles, and not only that -- they could be a stylish addition to a gaming room or corner, too.
Are there any alternative gaming desks worth considering?
While deciding on the best products on the market, we tried to keep in mind that not everyone is lucky enough to have the space for a dedicated gaming room, as well as the differences in gaming equipment and play styles.
However, there are also other options worth considering:
Join Discussion for: The 5 best gaming desks of 2022