Charge 3 devices at once with this foldable and portable wireless charger for just $48
Wireless charging should make it easy to keep your devices powered. At home, that certainly rings true. Most charging pads are designed to be placed permanently on a desk or nightstand. But what about when you're on the go?
That is where MagStack comes in useful. This 3-in-1 charging station can power all your devices at once, and it folds small enough to fit in your pocket. In a special limited-time offer, you can get it today for just $48.
The design of MagStack is radically different from most wireless charging stations. Instead of having coils embedded in bulky blocks, this charger is made up of three compact ABS pads, held together by flexible silicone. This makes the MagStack very lightweight, and surprisingly compact.
The three charging spots are optimized for Apple's MagSafe standard, with magnetic auto-alignment for the latest iPhones. However, the MagStack also works perfectly with Qi devices. This means you can charge a wide range of phones, tablets, earbuds, smartwatches, fitness trackers, and other devices.
If you only need to charge one device, MagStack has another neat feature to offer. Instead of laying the pads flat, you can attach them in a loop and create a small charging stand. This is really useful for FaceTiming friends, catching up on Netflix, and checking flight information while you work.
Once you're ready to move, the MagStack charger folds into a neat little stack, measuring three inches square and one inch thick. It's perfect for traveling light, hotdesking, and any other time you're away from home.
You can pick up the MagStack charging station for only $48 if you order by 11:59 p.m. PT on Nov. 16.