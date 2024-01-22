'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
Convert PDFs easier with this 75% discount on PDF Converter Pro
PDFs can be absolute pains to annotate, edit, and convert. Yet they seem to be absolutely crucial to the file-sharing and working world, so we all have had to just get used to them.
To help make your life working with PDFs easier, consider this lifetime license to PDF Converter Pro, which is on sale for just $25 through Jan. 28.
PDF Converter Pro is designed to be the most premium PDF management tool you can find. It's a create and a converter, which means anything you want to do with a PDF, you can do with this lifetime license.
The file types that you can convert PDFs to with this deal include Microsoft Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Text, HTML, JPG, and PNG.
You can convert PDFs to these file types for viewing and for editing. You can also take any of these file types and convert them to a PDF.
In terms of PDF editing, the platform includes several cool features. It empowers you to merge PDFs, meaning you can take multiple sources and bundle them together for a given brief or presentation. You can also use the tool to pull images from PDFs, split one PDF into multiple ones, compress it into a smaller side, password-protect a PDF, and unlock it.
Don't waste any more time this year futzing around with PDFs, trying to change them to fit a new project or need. Make your life easier with this discounted lifetime license, which is available at a remarkably low rate.
Get a lifetime license to PDF Converter Pro on sale for just $25 through Jan. 28 at 11:59 p.m. PT.