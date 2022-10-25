'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
Televisions are often front-and-center in our living rooms and may also feature in the bedroom, but aren't exactly the most aesthetically pleasing devices. At least, normally.
Samsung's 55" QLED 4K The Frame, a TV that can also be configured to display works of art when not in active use, is currently on sale at Amazon. The 55" model usually commands a price tag of around $1500, but the US retailer has reduced the purchase price by $500, or 33%.
Samsung's The Frame TV is available for $997 while stocks last.
The Frame TV sports a 55" Quantum HDR display designed to deepen blacks and expand both color and contrast. You can expect a refresh rate of up to 120Hz. While the TV is also Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa-compatible for voice control, the real standout feature is an Art Mode for displaying images when the TV is not being used -- whether or not you opt for classic works of art or your own photos.
Samsung has also included an anti-reflective coating and has opted for a matt finish.
In ZDNET's review, we found that the use of a matt coating changed the texture of the display in an update that is more significant than it seems. By doing so, The Frame does an excellent job of diffusing light and ensuring works of art appear at their best and more like actual paintings, rather than simply images of them.
You can also choose from a range of bezels and optional soundbars.
If you're interested in the Samsung The Frame TV deal, head over to Amazon.