DJI gives its smallest drone a big upgrade
Once upon a time, I would have considered the idea of having a gimbal-stabilized, flying 4K camera that could detect and avoid obstacles and fit in the palm of my hand a fantasy fever dream.
I've continually been amazed by what DJI can pack into a tiny, sub-250-gram drone, but I never thought I'd see this smallest of drones get all-around obstacle avoidance in the form of omni-directional sensors.
OK, first off, what are omni-directional sensors and why are they a big deal?
The drone is equipped with four wide-angle sensors, along with an additional pair of downward vision sensors, giving it the ability to sense obstacles in all directions.
This is a super handy feature for both new and experienced pilots.
But there's much more to the new Mini 4 Pro. A lot more.
DJI Mini 4 Pro
The DJI Mini 4 Pro is a state-of-the-art mini-camera drone equipped with omni-directional obstacle sensors and a camera capable of megapixel photos and 4K video.
DJI Mini 4 Pro tech specs
- Camera: 1/1.3-inch CMOS sensor, f/1.7 aperture, dual-native ISO
- Weight: Sub 250 gram
- Photo resolution: Maximum 48MP image resolution
- Video resolution: 4K/60fps HDR video and Slo-Mo video at 4K/100fps, supporting HLG and 10-bit D-Log M
- Flight time: Up to 34 minutes (up to 45 minutes using the optional Intelligent Flight Battery)
- Max transmission range: 20 km
Along with the obstacle sensors, the camera gets an upgrade in the form of higher frame rates and 10-bit D-Log M which allows for professional-grade post-production control.
DJI says it has also made improvements to the enhanced noise reduction algorithm in Night Shots video mode to deliver even better results at night.
The maximum transmission range has also been boosted to 20 kilometers, and while few are going to be flying at that distance, the increased signal strength should be a benefit to all pilots, especially those flying in wooded or urban areas.
"The Mini 4 Pro perfectly marries professional-grade capabilities while keeping its hallmark lightweight design, offering unmatched freedom and adaptability," said Ferdinand Wolf, Creative Director at DJI. "This drone emerges as the ultimate all-rounder, designed to elevate your creative toolkit."
The DJI Mini 4 Pro is offered in three different configurations
The DJI Mini 4 Pro with the DJI RC-N2 standard remote controller and the DJI Mini 4 Pro with the DJI RC 2 remote controller with built-in display, which are $759 and $959, respectively.
Then there's the DJI Mini 4 Pro Fly More Combo with DJI RC 2 remote controller, which comes with three DJI Mini 4 Pro "Intelligent Flight" batteries, extra spare props, and a two-way charging hub for $1099.