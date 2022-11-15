'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.
When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.
ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.
The holiday season and events including Black Friday are perfect opportunities to invest in smart home technology.
Robot vacuums are relatively new, but every year, price points continue to drop -- making them affordable to the average household. A deal we've found on a robot vacuum ahead of Black Friday is for the eufy Clean by Anker RoboVac G32 Pro.
Normally priced at $299, Walmart has discounted the product by $180 and so you only pay $119.
The eufy Clean by Anker RoboVac G32 Pro offers 2,000 Pa suction power and includes both sensors and mapping technology to create a blueprint of your home, floors, and objects to be avoided. One of the sensors in the robot vacuum will detect whether or not the device is working on hardwood floors or carpets and will adjust the suction flow accordingly.
There are also nine anti-collision sensors. You can use an accompanying app to control the robot, set scheduled cleans or spot cleans if one area is particularly dirty.
Read on: Hands-free cleaning: Our favorite robot vacuums
As an owner of an Evovacs vacuum and mop combination, I'd say it's not really worth going for a more expensive mop combination at the moment.
Robot vacuums are great for daily, scheduled hands-free cleans that keep on top of pet hair and dirt and give you one less job to do, but mop functions tend to just swirl and move dirt around -- and so are only useful if you already keep your floor pristine.
Also: Black Friday robot vacuum deals: The Ecovacs Deebot N8+ is nearly 50% off