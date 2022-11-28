Cyber Monday has arrived, and you can now snag the year's best deals on tech. We're seeing tons of Cyber Monday discounts online for TVs, laptops, tablets, phones, and even Apple products like the AirPods and iPads. A number of big internet retailers -- including Amazon, Walmart, and Best Buy -- have all marked down the hottest devices and toys.
ZDNET editors are tracking the best Cyber Monday 2022 sales, right here. If you like to save money, bookmark this page and be sure to come back for up-to-the-minute discounts. At the top, you'll see the last two hours of the newest Cyber Monday deals we could find. Farther down the page, rather than focus on the latest deals, we've sorted the best Cyber Monday deals into categories.
Latest Cyber Monday deals
Please refer to the table of contents to quickly navigate and don't forget to refresh the page to see the most recent updates.
5:00pm ET
- LG 2.1- Channel Soundbar for $119 (save $160) at Best Buy
- Restored Apple Watch Series 3- 42 mm for $79 (save $40) at Walmart
4:45pm ET
- Beats Fit Pro for $159 (save $40) at Best Buy
- Skullcandy Crusher Evo headphones for $174 (save $25) at Amazon
- iRobot Roomba i7+ for $499 (save $400) at Best Buy
- Apple Pencil (2nd generation) for $89 (save $40) at Best Buy
4:30pm ET
- JBL Clip 4- Portable Mini Bluetooth speaker for $44 (save $35) at Amazon
- 2022 Apple 11-inch iPad Pro, 128GB, with WiFi and Cellular for $899 (save $100) at Amazon
- Apple 11-inch iPad Pro with WiFi for $719 (save $180) at Best Buy
4:15pm ET
- Bose Smart Sound bar with Dolby Atmos and Voice Assistant for $749 (save $150) at Best Buy
4:00pm ET
- Team Group 16GB USB Flash Drive for $3.30 (save $2.70) at Newegg
- LG 34-inch Curved UltraWide QHD Monitor for $300 (save $100) at Amazon
- Echelon Sport Exercise Rower for $297 (save $300) at Walmart
- Segway Ninebot MAX Electric Kick Scooter for $500 (save $250) at Amazon
3:45pm ET
- Hisense 50-inch ULED U6 Series 4K TV for $300 (save $230) at Amazon
- Logitech MX Keys Mini for Business keyboard for $70 (save $40) at Lenovo
- Logitech G502 HERO wired gaming mouse for $30 (save $20) at Best Buy
- Elephant Card Continuity Camera Mount for iPhone for $8 (save $2) at Amazon
3:30pm ET
- KeySmart Pro Key Holder with Tile Tracking for $23 (save $27) at Super Shop
- Samsung Galaxy SmartTag (4 Pack) Bluetooth Trackers for $60 (save $29) at Amazon
3:15pm ET
- Xbox Series S (512GB) Holiday Console with $40 Amazon Gift Card for $240 (save $100) at Amazon
- Dell 27-inch FHD LED Monitor for $90 (save $140) at Office Depot
- SooPii 100W USB-C Cable with Wattage Meter for $8.90 (save $5.10) with extra 10% off clip coupon at Amazon
3:00pm ET
- Lightning Deal: Wacom Intuos Pro Medium Bluetooth Graphics Drawing Tablet for $240 (save $140) at Amazon
- Lightning Deal: eufy by Anker RoboVac G30 Robot Vacuum for $180 (save $139) at Amazon
Best Cyber Monday TV deals
Whether you're buying your first TV or upgrading your home theater, these awesome Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals make it more affordable than ever. Brands like Samsung, Sony, LG, and TCL have great discounts on already budget-friendly models as well as high-end TVs for shoppers looking for premium features like OLED panels and virtual surround sound.
The deals below are ordered from oldest (top) to latest (bottom):
- LG 65-inch Class 4K OLED Smart TV with Dolby Vision for $1,600 ($2,186) at Walmart
- LG 65-inch Class 4K OLED Smart TV for $1,098 (save $1,402) at Walmart
- Samsung 65-inch Class OLED 4K Smart TV for $1,798 (save $1,200) at Amazon
- Sony 65 Inch 4K Ultra HD TV X80K Series smart TV for $699 (save $200) at Best Buy
- Sony 65-inch OLED 4K TV for $1,298 (save $700) at Walmart
- Hisense 65-inch U6G ULED 4K UHD Smart Android TV for $385 (save $165) at Best Buy
- onn. 50-inch QLED 4K UHD (2160p) Roku Smart TV for $288 (save $90) at Walmart
- Samsung QN90B 85-inch QLED 4K TV for $2798 (save $2202) at Walmart
- LG C2 65-inch OLED TV for $1599 (save $2188) at Walmart
- Acer Nitro 23.6-inch Curved HD Gaming Monitor
Best Cyber Monday laptop deals
It's November, which, among other things, means Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals and discounts on laptops of all kinds from retailers and laptop manufacturers. Black Friday started weeks ago, so the sales engine has long been up and running. There are some excellent deals to be had throughout the month. ZDNET is rounding up its top picks for the best laptop deals.
The deals below are ordered from oldest (top) to latest (bottom):
- ThinkPad T14s Gen 2 for $969 (save $2070) at Lenovo
- HP EliteBook 840 14-inch laptop for $1549 (save $2064) at HP
- Samsung Chromebook 4 for $108 (save $81) at PC Richard
- Acer Nitro 5 gaming laptop for $700 (save $400) at Acer
- Acer Aspire 7 laptop for $500 (save $300) at Acer
- HP 15.6-inch Laptop, Intel Pentium Silver N5000 for $249 (save $120) at Walmart
- Apple 12.9-Inch iPad Pro with 128GB for $800 (save $300) at Best Buy
- Dell Inspiron 15 laptop for $400 (save $200) at Dell
- HP Victus gaming laptop for $590 (save $240) at Target
- HP Envy 2-in-1 Touchscreen Laptop for $650 (save $400) at Best Buy
- Samsung 13.3-inch Galaxy Book2 Pro Laptop for $899 (save $400) at Amazon Asus TUF 17.3-inch AMD gaming laptop for $849 (save $400) at Walmart
Best Cyber Monday tablet deals
Black Friday and Cyber Monday are the biggest shopping times of the year, and it is when tablets go on sale for $100 or even $500 off. We've rounded up the best Cyber Monday tablet deals from brands like Apple and Samsung.
The deals below are ordered from oldest (top) to latest (bottom):
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ 12.4-inch for $500 (save $200) at Walmart
- Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ for $600 (save $330) at Best Buy
- Lightning deal: Anozer foldable, adjustable tablet stand for $12 at Amazon
- Lenovo Tab M10 Plus (3rd Gen) 10-inch Tablet for $130 (save $60) at Walmart
- Open box deal: 10.2 Apple iPad 32GB for $279 (save $220) at Walmart
- Kindle Oasis for $185 (save $95) at Amazon
- Open Box Apple iPad Mini 4 for $219 (save $40) at Walmart
Best Cyber Monday gaming deals
Get a jump on your Christmas list with these awesome deals on gaming laptops, PCs, consoles, and accessories. Retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, and Target all have huge discounts on everything you need to create the ultimate gaming space in your home.
The deals below are ordered from oldest (top) to latest (bottom):
- Samsung 49-inch Odyssey G9 Gaming Monitor for $900 (save $500) at Amazon
- HyperX Cloud II wireless gaming headset for $50 (save $50) at Amazon
- PlayStation 5 God of War Ragnarok, Legion H300 gaming headset for $600 (save $171) at eBay
- Galax GeForce RTX 3070 Boomstar OC for $608 (save $112) at Newegg
- Call of Duty Black Ops: Cold War for Xbox Series X|S for $20 (save $40) at Newegg
- SteelSeries Arctis 7+ Wireless Gaming Headset for $100 (save $70) at Walmart
- Acer Nitro 23.6-inch Curved HD Gaming Monitor for $119 (save $81) at Walmart
- Samsung Odyssey G5 gaming monitor for $250 (save $150) at Best Buy
- Red Dead Redemption 2 Standard Edition - PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 for $20 (save $40) at Best Buy
Best Cyber Monday home deals
We found the deepest discounts you can get now on top-rated smart thermostats, video doorbells, security cameras, robot vacuums, and smart kitchen tech like Instant Pots. You will want to kit out your home/ office with these hot products all on sale.
The deals below are ordered from oldest (top) to latest (bottom):
- Meross smart wi-fi garage door opener for $25 (save $75) at Newegg
- SwitchBot smart lock for $75 (save $35) at Amazon
- Lenovo Smart Clock with Alexa for $20 (save $50) at Lenovo
- Dyson Cyclone V10 Absolute vacuum for $400 (save $200) at Dyson
- Skylight Frame 10-Inch Wifi Digital Picture Frame for $128 (save $31) at Amazon
- Ring Video Doorbell Wired bundle with Echo Dot for $40 (save $65) at Amazon
- Philips Hue Play Starter Kit bundle for $85 (save $65) at Amazon
- AeroGarden Harvest 360 Smart Garden for $76 (save $89) at Amazon
- Lenovo smart clock essential $20 (save $30) at Walmart
Best Cyber Monday streaming deals
Streaming gives you the best options for entertainment, customizable to your preferences and budget. The Cyber Monday deals below encompass streaming subscriptions to services like YouTube Premium and Apple TV, smart TVs with streaming capabilities, and streaming devices that will transform the TV you have into one compatible with your favorite services.
The deals below are ordered from oldest (top) to latest (bottom):
- Roku Express HD Streaming Device for $18 (save $12) at Amazon
- Apple TV HD 32GB for $59 (save $40) at Walmart
Best Cyber Monday headphone deals
If your holidays could be happier with a pair of headphones to either blast or block out cheesy Christmas songs, look no further. While headphones and earbuds are essential accessories, their pricing can be more than practical. With Cyber Monday finally here, we compiled a list of the best headphone deals so you can beat the holiday rush while wearing buds.
The deals below are ordered from oldest (top) to latest (bottom):
- Bose QuietComfort 45 Bluetooth Headphones for $230 (save $100) at Target
- Powerbeats Pro True Wireless Bluetooth Earphones for $150 (save $100) at Target
- Sennheiser HD 599 SE Open Back Headphones for $90 (save $109) at Amazon
- Samsung Galaxy Buds Live for $50 (save $100) at Walmart
- JBL Tune 230 Noise Cancelling Wireless Earbuds for $50 (save $50) at Target
- Lenovo GM2 Pro Bluetooth earbuds for $18 (save $32) at Newegg
- Audio-Technica ATH-M20X Professional Studio Monitor Headphones for $38 (save $69) at Amazon
- AKG K612 Pro Reference Studio Headphones for $99 (save $130) at Adorama
- Sony WF-1000XM4 noise-cancelling earbuds for $178 (save $101) at Amazon
- Apple AirPods wireless Bluetooth headphones for $90 (save $40) at Target
- Echo Buds (2nd Gen) earbuds for $90 (save $50) at Amazon
- Lightning deal: Tozo T6 wireless earbuds for $21 (save $29) at Amazon
- Soundcore Sleep A10 Earbuds for $130 (save $50) at Best Buy
- Sony WH-CH510 wireless headphones for $38 (save $22) at Amazon
- Shokz OpenRun Mini (AfterShokz Aeropex Mini) -Bone Conduction Open-Ear Bluetooth Sport Headphones for $90 (save $40) at Amazon
Best Cyber Monday smartphone deals
If you held off on upgrading your smartphone until the holiday shopping season, your patience is finally being rewarded. These are the best Black Friday deals that will save you hundreds on prime-time handsets. We've scoured the digital catalogs of the most popular retailers to gather the best mobile deals below. Read on and start saving.
The deals below are ordered from oldest (top) to latest (bottom):
- Samsung Galaxy S21 FE (128GB) smartphone for $400 (save $300) at Amazon
- Google Pixel 7 128GB smartphone for $499 (save $100) at Best Buy
Best Cyber Monday smartwatch deals
Sometimes relying on your phone to see what time it is, how many steps you took, and what the weather will look like tomorrow can get a little annoying. But with smartwatches, you can get access to all those features and so much more. Check out these deals on smartwatches from the comfort of your own home this holiday season.
The deals below are ordered from oldest (top) to latest (bottom):
- Apple Watch Series 6, open box refurbished, for $207+ at Woot
- Apple Watch Series 8 for $349 (save $50) at Best Buy
- Apple Watch SE for $149 (save $130) at Walmart
- Garmin Vivoactive 4S Smartwatch for $180 (save $170) at Target
- Garmin Instinct solar smartwatch for $250 (save $100) at Best Buy
Best Cyber Monday speaker deals
Don't wait until after the turkey to start shopping. Your shopping carts may be full of fixings for stuffing and cranberry sauce, but Black Friday and Cyber Monday are here -- so make space for some of our favorite deals on speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers.
The deals below are ordered from oldest (top) to latest (bottom):
- Klipsch Reverence Cinema 5.1.4CH Dolby Atmos system for $399 (save $600) at Newegg
- Samsung 2.0 Ch Soundbar with Built-in Woofer for $70 (save $60) at Target
- Polk Audio T15 100 Watt Home Theater Bookshelf Speakers for $99 (save $50) at Amazon
- JBL GO2 Bluetooth Speaker for $25 (save $15) at Amazon
- JBL CHARGE 5 Portable Bluetooth Speaker for $120 (save $50) at Amazon
- Samsung HW-A430 2.1CH soundbar with subwoofer for $120 (save $160) at Best Buy
More Cyber Monday tech deals
OK, here's all the other random -- but still cool -- tech we found on sale.
The deals below are ordered from oldest (top) to latest (bottom):
- Husqvarna Automower 115H for $700 (save $700) at Lowe's
- Bowflex VeloCore Bike for $900 (save $900) at Best Buy
- Anker 737 Power Bank for $99 (save $50) at Amazon
- Schwinn 270 recumbent exercise bike for $325 (save $325) at Best Buy
- Anker Nebula Capsule Wi-Fi Mini Projector for $250 (save $50) at Amazon
- Canon EOS Rebel T100 Digital SLR Camera for $299 (save $80) at Walmart
- Lightning deal: Pure Enrichment PureZone air purifier for $72 (save $57) at Amazon
- Lightning deal: 20MP Dragon Touch 4K action camera for $54 (save $26) at Amazon
- Razer Anzu Smart Glasses for $50 (save $150) at Amazon
- Rosewill SATA docking station for $15 (save $45) at Newegg
- Tile Mate bluetooth tracker for $18 (save $7) at Amazon
- Style Selections 48,000 BTU stainless steel propane patio heater for $100 (save $69) at Lowe's
- Skytech Blaze High-Performance PC Desktop
- Skytech Archangel High-Performance PC Desktop for $850 (save $550) at Newegg
How did we choose these deals?
ZDNET editors have experience tracking prices and hunting down deals 365 days a year. Take a peek at our Deals hub -- we know how to find bargains. Our process starts by identifying the hottest and most popular products of the year, whether it's the AirPods or the latest iPad, and then we conduct a painstaking process that involves checking major retailers and others you may have never heard about (but are still trusted stores).
Once we've taken note of where each item is available and for how much, we use price-tracking tools to look at each product's price history. From there, we can map out whether it's frequently on sale or has hit an all-time low. Anything that isn't at least 20% off doesn't make the cut*, and of course, we don't even consider things that have had their prices hiked up in recent weeks only to be lowered for Black Friday. We're not noobs.
We've shopped online just as much as you, but we're experts at finding tech deals actually worth buying, which saves you time shopping so you can get back to enjoying the holidays with friends and family.
* Except for Apple products and other devices that seldom go on sale.
When is Black Friday 2022?
Black Friday takes place every year on the day after Thanksgiving. This year, Black Friday 2022 fell on Friday, Nov. 25. But, honestly, Black Friday is no longer just a 24-hour event. It's morphed into weeks of bird deals, doorbusters, and even sales that start in October.
When is Cyber Monday 2022?
Black Friday and Cyber Monday are synonymous with big sales that kick off the holiday shopping season. While Black Friday deals started in October this year and can include brick-and-mortar stores and online retailers, Cyber Monday sales are primarily online and can extend Black Friday an entire week -- ultimately turning into Cyber Week. Cyber Monday is always the Monday after Thanksgiving, so this year it falls on Nov. 28.
What are the best Cyber Monday 2022 deals?
ZDNET scoured early Cyber Monday sales to find the best deals this year:
Our experts also split out the best deals by retailer, brand, and category, which you can see below.
