Forget Dyson: This smart air purifier helped me sleep better with one special trick

Jack Wallen/ZDNET

ZDNET's key takeaways

You can buy the Dreo MC710S from Amazon now for $269

The Dreo MC710S pushes the perfect amount of air and creates an ideal white noise for those who need a bit of background sound to sleep.

This tower fan is quite heavy, so you'll want to be strategic about where it's stationed.



I can't sleep without white noise. It's not that there's a lot of ambient or external noise that keeps me from drifting away to modern-day dreamscapes. It's quite the opposite. Our house is hauntingly quiet, which is a wonderful thing most of the time. But when sleeping, my tinnitus can kick in and all of a sudden that silence is sleep's worst enemy.

At the same time, I need a nice breeze blowing over me, especially during the spring and summer months.

Also: The best smart air purifiers: Expert tested and reviewed

Here's the problem with traditional fans: If your house has a lot of allergens -- like dust and cat fur -- those types of fans simply kick them up and blow them right in your face.

That's why an air purifier is a wonderful thing. Instead of blowing those nasty bits over you, an air purifier sucks air through a filter, scrubs it, and then blows it out.

When I was contacted to review the Dreo MC710S, a dual-motor purifier tower fan, I jumped at the chance.

View at Hexcal

When the fan arrived, I was shocked at how large the box was. After the unboxing, I was still taken aback by its massive stature. This thing is big. Standing at roughly 46 inches tall, you know the MC710S means business.

And it doesn't disappoint.

The specs

27 ft/s velocity for up to 40' away

120-degree oscillation (with 30, 60, 90, and 120-degree options)

12 Hour timer

APP control bladeless fan

25dB low noise

Works with Alexa

Dual HEPA electrostatic filtration traps 99.97% of airborne particles down to 0.3 μm

Smart control with the Dreo app (Android, iOS)

Brushless DC motor

Remote control



Touch screen controls on top of unit

My experience

We'd been using a Dyson air purifier fan for about five years and always had two complaints about it. First, it was noisy and the noise wasn't always commensurate with the level chosen. Level 1 was quiet. Level 2 was less quiet. Level 3 was pretty good but didn't blow enough air. Level four was enough air but still a bit too quiet. Level 5 was great air but was loud. It just wasn't consistent. The other problem was that the Dyson was short and, even though we use a very low-standing platform bed, the Dyson wasn't always capable of spreading the air in such a way that we'd both feel it.

Neither is a problem with the Dreo. Because the Dreo is nearly four-feet tall, you don't have to worry about it not being able to blow air across your bed (unless you have a very high setup). Also, the sound the Dreo makes is perfect: it's a nice low sound that's a cross between a hum and blowing air. And because the Dreo is so powerful, you can place it across your room and still feel it. We never bumped the fan over level 3 because anything above that started to get too powerful. And, given this beast goes up to 12, you can only imagine how much air it can push.

That means if you like a lot of air, you'll find this fan the perfect option. Even better is that the sound levels match the air velocity levels. If you need a blustery gust blowing across you at night, the fan won't sound like a jet engine preparing for takeoff.

Also: Smart home starter pack: Top 5 devices you need

My only complaint about the Dreo MC710S is that it's heavy; you'll want to find the perfect place for it and leave it there. It's heavy enough that my wife struggled with moving it around. So, if you're one to tuck your fan into a closet when it's not in use, you better start working out or find a nice dolly for it to roll on.

ZDNET's buying advice

I can't imagine finding a fan with as much power and the perfect sound for sleeping as the Dreo MC710S. This fan can cover large spaces and not bat an eye. If you need a fan that can blanket you with the perfect amount of air and sound, this is the one. Yes, it's expensive (and the filters will set you back just under $50), but if you need white noise and a blissful breeze, this is the fan you want.