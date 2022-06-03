While curtains are often primarily a way to filter light and add a beautiful air to a room, soundproof curtains are doing extra work. In many cases, thick, darkening curtains are used to black out rooms and keep out the noise of the street.
In recent years, soundproof curtains have gotten a new use as a way to subdivide rooms and create a little sound barrier between people, who both might be on calls or video meetings in the same room. When choosing a soundproof curtain, you want to get the features that matter most to you, whether you want to compete most on price, thickness, design, and effectiveness.
Finding the right curtain depends on whether you prioritize price, noise reduction totals, design and feel, or other features like thermal and light blocking. Check out our top five options that give you great choices for the best soundproof curtains.
Features
While it can feel obvious that a higher-end product might win, we saw such an uptick in quality design from the Moondream noise reducing curtain that we had to give it the win. While many curtains are fully polyester and designed with fabric layers on the outside, over a high-density core, the Moondream curtain has a patented tech that uses polyester and a small amount of aluminum with a cotton backing to create a curtain that tests as truly sound reducing in laboratory settings. It's also noted for reducing reverberation, which can be helpful if you're talking on a Zoom call or in a larger echo-filled space while recording music or video. The design is sturdy, the available size options are extensive, and the color choices are varied, making these curtains a strong option.
Pros
Cons
Higher price point than other curtains
Features
While many of the curtains we featured have a smooth fabric texture, the velvet curtains featured here offer a little bit more luxury and still provide great soundproof features. The Sun Zero element focuses on keeping all light out of a room for those who want to be able to sleep even in a room that normally would be flooded with natural light, and keeping the curtains drawn reduces heat and cooling loss through glass windows. Solid color options match a variety of home interiors and allow you to keep the overall look of your room while gaining soundproof curtain benefits.
Pros
Cons
Some customers saw the thick material as more corduroy-like than velvet.
Features
Whether you need a way to divide a bedroom for multiple kids or need two spaces for people to work from home in the same space, room dividers are a new normal now. While many curtains could do the job alright, the No. 918 Billie noise reducing curtain is available in floor-to-ceiling sizes that are up to 15 feet wide, making them a little more comprehensive in dividing a room. While some reviews say that you can still hear through them -- it's a hard bar to clear with a piece of fabric -- the dividers are more comprehensive than just putting up a room partition that leaves lots of open air around them, and they can be installed on a variety of rods and easily pulled across the room or removed during times when you want to use the room's full size.
Pros
Cons
Some reviews commented less noise reduction than light reduction.
Features
Pro Space's noise reducer curtains are not a luxury product, for the most part; the top layer is simple fabric and the curtains are offered in black and grey at Home Depot. However, if you want a curtain that can either nest inside another, more decorative curtain or can stand on its own as a practical option, these curtains deliver thermal protection, light barriers, and some noise cancellation all at a very affordable price. Customers comment on their antibacterial and easy-to-clean properties, as well as the silky smoothness of the panel.
Pros
Cons
Features
Pottery Barn is known for creating beautiful, minimalistic looks that are the height of modern home design, and so a curtain from this retailer that is designed for noise reduction brings a level of elegant design while also appearing more lightweight than some of the thick options we've featured. The color palate is varied and includes muted tones that work well with contemporary neutrals and other accent colors, allowing you to benefit from a drape that looks decorative but also has a thick, light sound and a heat blocking core.
Pros
Cons
Higher price point.
When you first see a soundproof curtain price, you may think that they vary quite substantially in cost. The key ways to make sure you're comparing apples to apples is to ensure you know the dimensions of your windows and whether you'll need one panel or two -- unless the window is at least a few inches narrower than the width of the curtain, you'll typically want two panels so that you can fully cover the window and get the full soundproof benefits. Finally, make sure that if the curtain comes in a filmier, thinner version and a soundproof version, you're evaluating the soundproof one -- some curtains have a nearly-the-same name but add "noise-reducing" somewhere in the name.
Soundproof curtains
Price for one panel (typically 84 inch long, 42-55 inch wide)
Attaches to Curtain Rod
Material
Moondream Noise Reducing Curtains
$129
Grommets
Polyester, aluminum, recycled cotton
Amherst Velvet Noise Reducing Curtain
$35
Rod pocket slides onto rod
Velvet (polyester)
No. 918 Billie
Smallest size is 8ftx7ft for $40-$60; available in much larger panel sizes.
Grommets
Polyester/cotton
Pro Space Noise Reducer
$12.42
Grommets
Polyester
Peace and Quiet Noise Reducing Curtain
$99
Curtain hooks for separately sold round or clip rings, also includes rod pocket
Polyester with acrylic coating
If you intend to use the soundproof curtain in an area where you entertain company or have paid careful attention to design, make sure that the curtain you choose fits the color and style of the room and has a good drape to it that works for your room. At the same time, it is also an option to choose any drape or curtain and include a soundproof curtain liner inside that you chose more for its thickness than for its beauty. Here are some of the ways that we see these different products stacking up as the best option.
Product
If you want…
Moondream Noise Reducing Curtains
Top tech for demonstrable noise reduction and top thermal/light protection.
Amherst Velvet Noise Reducing Curtain
Velvet finish adds luxury.
No. 918 Billie
Large sizes for minimal interruption as a room divider.
Pro Space Noise Reducer
Affordable simplicity for blackout, thermal, and noise reduction.
Peace and Quiet Noise Reducing Curtain
Luxury look in a lighter-style design even with thickness for blocking sound.
Using customer satisfaction reviews and the specifications available for each curtain's design and materials, we found what we believe to be the best soundproof curtains. We considered whether the curtains reliably blocked sound as well as the other features that were typically associated with these curtain types, namely a thermal barrier and a light barrier.
We also took into consideration specialty elements, like how some curtains were available in room-sized panels that can be used to create convenient room-sized dividers, as well as the luxury/style of the fabric. Lastly, we included a highly affordable option that gets the job done without extra frills.
Curtains and drapes are chosen with both aesthetic and practical elements in mind, so we paid attention to whether the end users enjoyed the effect that the soundproofing features produced as well as whether they thought the curtains looked good in the rooms where they were used. Ultimately, our top picks succeeded to differing degrees on these two fronts.
While all of the curtains featured mention things like soundproof or noise reducing, all have reviews that mention that they don't fully dampen sound - a loud enough noise does penetrate even the strongest soundproof curtain. If you're concerned that the sounds you want to dampen are too loud, be aware that no particular curtain is going to protect against all noise -- not even the wall of your home is able to do that in most cases. Instead, aim for curtains that will act a bit more of as a damper and allow less noise through and then consider other options like adding insulation to your home if you worry that you're still hearing far too much.
Soundproof curtains and indeed curtains of any kind add an additional protection against heat and cooling loss that can happen through both poorly sealed windows and single-pane windows. While you may not notice a change in your energy bill with only one new curtain, adding and using soundproof thermal curtains throughout your home could have a noticeable impact on how easily your home cools and heats, as well as your bill if all else is held equal.
Most people startle if outside noise is loud or sharp enough at night, so a sound dampening or reducing curtain can make it easier to fall asleep and stay sleep even with outside noises. However, adding a white noise machine may also be beneficial to your sleep if you find that unpredictable sounds are still rousing you from sleep.
Both companies Wontex and Nicetown have high-quality curtains available that help to muffle sounds, making them two additional options to evaluate. Wontex curtains are thick and weighted so they hang straight, and they are made with fabric on both sides and a middle high density layer that works to block extra sound, heat, and light. Nicetown curtains are soft despite also featuring a triple-layer design all while being soundproof and fade resistant. Finally, if you think that even a strong curtain won't dampen the sounds that concern you, adding an additional Amazon Basics Noise Reducing Liner may add some additional sound dampening and neatly fit behind your other curtains.