The 5 best soundproof curtains: Cancel noise and block the light

What are the best soundproof curtains? The Moondream Noise Reducing Curtains are ZDNet's top choice. We researched and compared pricing as well as features like design, layers, and performance during lab tests to determine the best soundproof curtains overall and help you choose the perfect ones for your home or office.
laura-leavitt.jpg
Written by Laura Leavitt on
Reviewed by Elyse Betters Picaro
Moondream Noise Reducing Curtains
Moondream Noise Reducing Curtains
Best soundproof curtains overall
View now at Amazon
Amherst Velvet Noise Reducing Curtain
Amherst Velvet Noise Reducing Curtain
Best velvet soundproof curtains
View now at Target
No. 918 Billie Noise Reducer
No. 918 Billie Noise Reducer
Best noise reducing room divider in large panels
View now at Bed Bath & Beyond
Pro Space Noise Reducer Curtains
Pro Space Noise Reducer Curtains
Best cheap soundproof curtain
View now at Amazon
Peace & Quiet Noise-Reducing Curtain from Pottery Barn
Peace & Quiet Noise-Reducing Curtain from Pottery Barn
Best well-designed soundproof curtains
View now at Pottery Barn

While curtains are often primarily a way to filter light and add a beautiful air to a room, soundproof curtains are doing extra work. In many cases, thick, darkening curtains are used to black out rooms and keep out the noise of the street. 

In recent years, soundproof curtains have gotten a new use as a way to subdivide rooms and create a little sound barrier between people, who both might be on calls or video meetings in the same room. When choosing a soundproof curtain, you want to get the features that matter most to you, whether you want to compete most on price, thickness, design, and effectiveness. 

Finding the right curtain depends on whether you prioritize price, noise reduction totals, design and feel, or other features like thermal and light blocking. Check out our top five options that give you great choices for the best soundproof curtains.

Moondream Noise Reducing Curtains

Best soundproof curtains overall
Moondream Noise Reducing Curtains
Amazon

Features

  • Specially designed three-layer design.
  • Beautiful cotton outer layer.
  • Thorough design with strong lab tests for performance.
  • Starts around $129.

While it can feel obvious that a higher-end product might win, we saw such an uptick in quality  design from the Moondream noise reducing curtain that we had to give it the win. While many curtains are fully polyester and designed with fabric layers on the outside, over a high-density core, the Moondream curtain has a patented tech that uses polyester and a small amount of aluminum with a cotton backing to create a curtain that tests as truly sound reducing in laboratory settings. It's also noted for reducing reverberation, which can be helpful if you're talking on a Zoom call or in a larger echo-filled space while recording music or video. The design is sturdy, the available size options are extensive, and the color choices are varied, making these curtains a strong option.

Pros

  • Three layers all made without harmful substances, earning OEKO-TEX® certification.
  • Demonstrable reduction of sound by 7 decibels.
  • Deadens sound within a room as well, for instance, in cases of recording video or audio.

Cons

  • Higher price point than other curtains

View now at Amazon

Amherst Velvet Noise Reducing Curtain

Best velvet soundproof curtains
Amherst Velvet Noise Reducing Curtain

Features

  • Polyester velvet dampens sound.
  • Cloth loops make a seamless look at the curtain rod level.
  • Also offers strong Sun Zero® blackout and thermal protection.
  • Starts around $35.

While many of the curtains we featured have a smooth fabric texture, the velvet curtains featured here offer a little bit more luxury and still provide great soundproof features. The Sun Zero element focuses on keeping all light out of a room for those who want to be able to sleep even in a room that normally would be flooded with natural light, and keeping the curtains drawn reduces heat and cooling loss through glass windows. Solid color options match a variety of home interiors and allow you to keep the overall look of your room while gaining soundproof curtain benefits.

Pros

  • Thick luxurious construction.
  • Options for many bright design-focused colors.
  • Easy to clean.

Cons

  • Some customers saw the thick material as more corduroy-like than velvet.

View now at Target
View now at Bed Bath & Beyond

No. 918 Billie Noise Reducer

Best noise reducing room divider in large panels
No. 918 Billie Noise Reducer

Features

  • Panel size up to 15 feet.
  • Simple design fits into any room setting and can be moved easily.
  • Grommets make curtain rod installation simple. 
  • Starts around $83
  • Smallest size is 8ftx7ft for $40-$60; available in much larger panel sizes.

Whether you need a way to divide a bedroom for multiple kids or need two spaces for people to work from home in the same space, room dividers are a new normal now. While many curtains could do the job alright, the No. 918 Billie noise reducing curtain is available in floor-to-ceiling sizes that are up to 15 feet wide, making them a little more comprehensive in dividing a room. While some reviews say that you can still hear through them -- it's a hard bar to clear with a piece of fabric -- the dividers are more comprehensive than just putting up a room partition that leaves lots of open air around them, and they can be installed on a variety of rods and easily pulled across the room or removed during times when you want to use the room's full size. 

Pros

  • Fits onto many types of rods that could be used to divide a room.
  • Not all curtains available in such large panels. 
  • Soft cotton construction.

Cons

  • Some reviews commented less noise reduction than light reduction.

View now at Bed Bath & Beyond
View now at Amazon

Pro Space Noise Reducer Curtains

Best cheap soundproof curtain
Pro Space Noise Reducer Curtains

Features

  • Available in multiple sizes and colors like navy, grey, and black.
  • Simple grommet construction fits many curtain rods.
  • Machine wash and dry.
  • Starts around $12.

Pro Space's noise reducer curtains are not a luxury product, for the most part; the top layer is simple fabric and the curtains are offered in black and grey at Home Depot. However, if you want a curtain that can either nest inside another, more decorative curtain or can stand on its own as a practical option, these curtains deliver thermal protection, light barriers, and some noise cancellation all at a very affordable price. Customers comment on their antibacterial and easy-to-clean properties, as well as the silky smoothness of the panel.  

Pros

  • Easy to install and clean.
  • Effective at blocking light and heat.
  • Affordable even when you need multiple panels.

Cons

  • At least one size of curtain was found to not be exactly the right dimensions according to a customer.
  • Not as thick as some of the other options we've listed.
  • Less extensive color options.
View now at Amazon
View now at Home Depot

Peace & Quiet Noise-Reducing Curtain from Pottery Barn

Best well-designed soundproof curtains
Peace & Quiet Noise-Reducing Curtain from Pottery Barn

Features

  • Fabric curtains in many Pottery Barn style shades.
  • Light look concealing dense polyester core.
  • Multiple size panel options.
  • Starts around $99

Pottery Barn is known for creating beautiful, minimalistic looks that are the height of modern home design, and so a curtain from this retailer that is designed for noise reduction brings a level of elegant design while also appearing more lightweight than some of the thick options we've featured. The color palate is varied and includes muted tones that work well with contemporary neutrals and other accent colors, allowing you to benefit from a drape that looks decorative but also has a thick, light sound and a heat blocking core.

Pros

  • Only curtain reviewed that is produced in a Fair Trade Certified factory.
  • Three options for installing on curtain rod: curtain hooks, round rings, or clip rings.
  • Lightest, airiest look and feel of any curtain reviewed.

Cons

  • Higher price point. 

View now at Pottery Barn

What are the best soundproofing curtains?

When you first see a soundproof curtain price, you may think that they vary quite substantially in cost. The key ways to make sure you're comparing apples to apples is to ensure you know the dimensions of your windows and whether you'll need one panel or two -- unless the window is at least a few inches narrower than the width of the curtain, you'll typically want two panels so that you can fully cover the window and get the full soundproof benefits. Finally, make sure that if the curtain comes in a filmier, thinner version and a soundproof version, you're evaluating the soundproof one -- some curtains have a nearly-the-same name but add "noise-reducing" somewhere in the name. 

Soundproof curtains

Price for one panel (typically 84 inch long, 42-55 inch wide)

Attaches to Curtain Rod

Material

Moondream Noise Reducing Curtains

$129

Grommets

Polyester, aluminum, recycled cotton

Amherst Velvet Noise Reducing Curtain

$35

Rod pocket slides onto rod

Velvet (polyester)

No. 918 Billie

Smallest size is 8ftx7ft for $40-$60; available in much larger panel sizes.

Grommets

Polyester/cotton

Pro Space Noise Reducer

$12.42

Grommets

Polyester

Peace and Quiet Noise Reducing Curtain

$99

Curtain hooks for separately sold round or clip rings, also includes rod pocket

Polyester with acrylic coating

Which soundproof curtains are right for you?

If you intend to use the soundproof curtain in an area where you entertain company or have paid careful attention to design, make sure that the curtain you choose fits the color and style of the room and has a good drape to it that works for your room. At the same time, it is also an option to choose any drape or curtain and include a soundproof curtain liner inside that you chose more for its thickness than for its beauty. Here are some of the ways that we see these different products stacking up as the best option. 

Product

If you want…

Moondream Noise Reducing Curtains

Top tech for demonstrable noise reduction and top thermal/light protection.

Amherst Velvet Noise Reducing Curtain

Velvet finish adds luxury. 

No. 918 Billie

Large sizes for minimal interruption as a room divider.

Pro Space Noise Reducer

Affordable simplicity for blackout, thermal, and noise reduction.

Peace and Quiet Noise Reducing Curtain

Luxury look in a lighter-style design even with thickness for blocking sound.

How did we choose these soundproof curtains?

Using customer satisfaction reviews and the specifications available for each curtain's design and materials, we found what we believe to be the best soundproof curtains. We considered whether the curtains reliably blocked sound as well as the other features that were typically associated with these curtain types, namely a thermal barrier and a light barrier.

We also took into consideration specialty elements, like how some curtains were available in room-sized panels that can be used to create convenient room-sized dividers, as well as the luxury/style of the fabric. Lastly, we included a highly affordable option that gets the job done without extra frills. 

Curtains and drapes are chosen with both aesthetic and practical elements in mind, so we paid attention to whether the end users enjoyed the effect that the soundproofing features produced as well as whether they thought the curtains looked good in the rooms where they were used. Ultimately, our top picks succeeded to differing degrees on these two fronts. 

Are soundproof curtains truly soundproof?

While all of the curtains featured mention things like soundproof or noise reducing, all have reviews that mention that they don't fully dampen sound - a loud enough noise does penetrate even the strongest soundproof curtain. If you're concerned that the sounds you want to dampen are too loud, be aware that no particular curtain is going to protect against all noise -- not even the wall of your home is able to do that in most cases. Instead, aim for curtains that will act a bit more of as a damper and allow less noise through and then consider other options like adding insulation to your home if you worry that you're still hearing far too much.

Can soundproof curtains reduce your energy bill?

Soundproof curtains and indeed curtains of any kind add an additional protection against heat and cooling loss that can happen through both poorly sealed windows and single-pane windows. While you may not notice a change in your energy bill with only one new curtain, adding and using soundproof thermal curtains throughout your home could have a noticeable impact on how easily your home cools and heats, as well as your bill if all else is held equal.

Do people sleep better if they have soundproof curtains?

Most people startle if outside noise is loud or sharp enough at night, so a sound dampening or reducing curtain can make it easier to fall asleep and stay sleep even with outside noises. However, adding a white noise machine may also be beneficial to your sleep if you find that unpredictable sounds are still rousing you from sleep. 

Are there alternative soundproof curtains worth considering?

Both companies Wontex and Nicetown have high-quality curtains available that help to muffle sounds, making them two additional options to evaluate. Wontex curtains are thick and weighted so they hang straight, and they are made with fabric on both sides and a middle high density layer that works to block extra sound, heat, and light. Nicetown curtains are soft despite also featuring a triple-layer design all while being soundproof and fade resistant. Finally, if you think that even a strong curtain won't dampen the sounds that concern you, adding an additional Amazon Basics Noise Reducing Liner may add some additional sound dampening and neatly fit behind your other curtains.

WONTEX Blackout Curtains Thermal Insulated

 $29 at Amazon

NICETOWN Grey Blackout Curtains & Drapes

 $21 at Amazon

Amazon Basics 100% Blackout Textured Linen

 $36 at Amazon

ZDNet Recommends

