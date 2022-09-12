'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
The Discover Samsung event has launched, and to start the sale, Samsung is offering a free memory upgrade on the Galaxy Z Fold 4.
Starting at 9 am ET, purchasing one of Samsung's new flagship devices, the Galaxy Z Fold 4 (unlocked), will net you a $150 eCertificate (Samsung credit) and a free memory upgrade, potentially saving you over a hundred dollars for a version with improved specifications.
Samsung's device is available in 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB. Normally, you'd expect to pay $1799, $1919, and $2159, respectively, for each storage version. With Samsung's deal, you will pay $1799 for a 512GB model, double the memory of the entry model, saving $120.
If you are happy to trade in an old device, Samsung will also give you up to $900 in credit, bringing the price down to $899.
In our review of the Galaxy Z Fold 4, we found that while the battery life could be improved, this hybrid device -- able to flip from a typical smartphone to a large-screen tablet, is a device worth considering when it comes to productivity. Its versatility and intuitive UI make multitasking easier and could be of benefit to hybrid or remote workers.
The Discover Samsung sale is only on for a limited time, taking place between September 12 and Sunday, September 18. The week-long event is designed to showcase Samsung products, with a particular focus on eco-friendly ("green") deals. This year, the tech giant is also including flash sales which will only be available for a few hours, from 12 - 3 PM ET, each day.
In total, there are over 120 products going on sale during the week. Today, other deals we like the look of include: