'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.
When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.
ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.
Gaming monitors, with their generally high resolution and refresh rates, always make a valuable gift over the holiday season.
If you are on the hunt for an impressive monitor for your gaming pursuits or as a gift, we've found a great deal on the Gigabyte 34" 144Hz curved gaming monitor over at Newegg. While typically retailing for around $450, Newegg is offering $80 off (17%) as a pre-Black Friday deal.
The Gigabyte 34" 144Hz curved gaming monitor comes with an array of impressive specifications. This Gigabyte model sports a 34" UWQHD (3440 x 1440) display with an Ultrawide aspect ratio (21:9). Users can expect a refresh rate of up to 144Hz, an important aspect for gamers who expect smooth transitions between scenes.
Furthermore, the curved display will give users a more immersive experience than what you would expect from a traditional flat screen.
Read on: These 4K monitors are an easy way to upgrade your PC or Mac setup
The Gigabyte gaming monitor also supports AMD FreeSync Premium and has a 1ms response time. Gigabyte has equipped the monitor with a black equalizer feature for optimizing darkness without overexposing brightness levels.
Two speakers, DisplayPorts, HDMI connectors, and an earphone jack are included.
Also: The best monitors: Treat yourself with a gorgeous screen
If this monitor isn't quite what you're looking for, ZDNET is also keeping an eye out for other work and gaming monitor deals on the market in the run-up to Black Friday.
Check out our Best Black Friday monitor deals guide.