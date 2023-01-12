'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.
When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.
ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.
Today's gaming consoles, software, and cloud services are a world away from the days of Game Boys and the Sega Genesis.
While retro games have a place in many hearts (myself included), modern gaming often demands a stable, strong, and speedy Internet connection to perform properly. The problem is that often, the typical routers provided by your ISP won't perform too well, especially in busy households in which numerous devices are fighting for bandwidth.
Gaming routers were developed with this problem in mind. If you're looking for a router that is better equipped to handle gamers and heavy traffic, we have found a deal for you.
Available on Amazon, the price of the TP-Link WiFi 6 gaming router has been cut by 21%, reducing the cost from $350 to $275, a saving of $75.
The TP-Link WiFi 6 gaming router (Archer AX10000) offers users tri-band connectivity on the 2.4GHz/5GHz frequencies over Wi-Fi and Ethernet. TP-Link says the router can handle Wi-Fi speeds of up to 10Gbps. The router contains a 1.8GHz quad-core processor, OFDMA and MU-MIMO data transfer technologies, and mesh support. Low latency features and a dedicated gaming mode are included.
Also: What are the best mesh Wi-Fi systems and how many nodes do you need?
If you're in need of a more affordable option, we've also spotted a TP-Link AX1800 (Archer AX21) WiFi 6 router on sale at Amazon. This router will cover all the basics for $70, a discount of 30%, or $20 off the typical $100 retail price.
Also: The best Wi-Fi routers
At ZDNET we are constantly scouring the web to find the best deals we can on everything from monitors and TVs to office equipment and home gadgets. If you're interested in exploring some of the best discounts and deals on the internet, check out our feed.