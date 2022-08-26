/>
X
Home & Office
Why you can trust ZDNET : ZDNET independently tests and researches products to bring you our best recommendations and advice. When you buy through our links, we may earn a commission. Our process

'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?

ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.

When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.

ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.

Close
Home Home & Office Home Entertainment

The 5 best free movie apps: Grab the popcorn and settle in

What is the best free movie app? Freevee is ZDNET's top choice thanks to its collection of titles. We researched and compared features, as well as accessibility, quality, and real customer reviews to determine our picks.
lena-borrelli-author.jpg
Written by Lena Borrelli, Contributing Writer on
Reviewed by Allison Murray

At the end of a long day, there is nothing like curling up with a great movie, but that can be easier said than done when you are on a budget. 

Renting and buying movies can quickly get very expensive, as can going to the actual movie theater, but the good news is that you do not always have to pay for your Hollywood entertainment. There are several free movie apps that you can use to watch tons of hit and classic movies, as well as more specialized genres like classics, kids content, and anime. 

Before your next movie night, consider these best free movie apps for the entire family.

Freevee

Best free movie app overall
Freevee movie app homepage
Image: Amazon
View now at Amazon FreeveeView now at App StoreView now at Google Play

Peacock

Best free movie app for new movies
Peacock
Image: Peacock
View now at PeacockView now at App StoreView now at Google Play

Pluto TV

Best free movie app for live TV
Pluto TV
Image: Pluto TV
View now at PlutoView now at App StoreView now at Google Play

Tubi

Best free movie app for popular movies
Tubi
Image: Tubi
View now at Tubi TVView now at App StoreView now at Google Play

Vudu

Best free movie app for quality streaming
Vudu
Image: Vudu
View now at VuduView now at App StoreView now at Google Play

What is the best free movie app?

The best free movie app is Freevee by Amazon. In addition to 24/7 live TV programming, you will find tons of content, including Freevee Originals from Amazon Studios. Plus, with unlimited concurrent streams, there is no fighting in the family over the TV. 

To see how Freevee stacks up, here is an overview of the best free movie apps.

Best free movie app

App Store rating

Google Play rating

Freevee

2.9

3.8

Peacock

4.6

3.9

Pluto TV

4.8

4.3

Tubi

4.7

4.8

Vudu

4.7

4.6

Which is the right free movie app for you?

To help you find the best free movie app for your needs, we offer our expert recommendations based on our research.

Choose this free movie app...

If you want...

Freevee

Popular movies and shows for the whole family

Peacock

To see the latest titles with your favorite stars

Pluto TV

To skip the decision-making and indulge in live TV

Tubi

The latest titles

Vudu

High-quality streaming

How did we choose these free movie apps?

There are several factors we consider when choosing the best free movie apps. This is why they matter.

  • Titles: We look to see what content is available on each platform, looking for a variety of genres and titles to appeal to a wide audience. 

  • Ads: Many free apps opt for advertisements as a way to make money, which means that you are plagued by pesky commercials. We consider whether an app is ad-supported and if there is another plan available for upgrade.

  • User ratings: Viewers know a platform best, so we review thousands of real customer reviews to find the best free movie apps.

  • Concurrent streams: If you come from a big household, concurrent streams can be a lifesaver by allowing multiple people to stream content at once.

The best free movie apps all offer excellent advantages when it comes to streaming movies and TV shows. 

What is a free movie app?

A free movie app is an app that allows you to view content like movies and TV shows without requiring a paid subscription.

Are free movie apps really free?

Free movie apps are free to use, but you may find that some titles or services have a fee associated with them. There may be a requirement to upgrade your subscription for premium content. 

What kind of movies and shows can I watch on a free movie app?

The exact movies and TV shows on a free movie app may vary over time and from service to service, with many free apps recycling out old content on a regular basis. Before you sign up, the best free movie apps will give you an example of the titles currently available so you know what you expect.

Are there alternative free movie apps worth considering?

In our search, we also found a few other free movie apps that may be worth your consideration.

Homepage of Crackle movie app

Crackle

 View now at Crackle

Crunchyroll

 View now at Crunchyroll
Homepage of the Kanopy movie app with movie options

Kanopy

 View now at Kanopy

For even more entertainment, check out our expert suggestions for the best free video streaming services, the five best Netflix alternatives, and the best live TV streaming services!

ZDNET recommends

Editorial standards
Show Comments

Related

A recruiter asked a disgracefully rude question and acted as if it was normal
zooms-ceo-shares-his-secret-every-day-i-join-customer-meetings.jpg

A recruiter asked a disgracefully rude question and acted as if it was normal

Android 13 on the Pixel 6 Pro is a brilliant upgrade -- with one exception
android-13-icon.png

Android 13 on the Pixel 6 Pro is a brilliant upgrade -- with one exception

How to stop apps from the notification shade on Android 13
The bottom of the Android 13 Notification Shade.

How to stop apps from the notification shade on Android 13