Since the launch of the Playstation 5 in 2020, there haven't been too many games developed for Sony's newest generation console. But just because the quantity of games is low doesn't sacrifice the quality of the games currently on the market.
Finding the right game is tough, and frankly, at $70 per game, you don't want to wind up purchasing a game you won't enjoy. So here are ZDNet's top games currently out for the Playstation 5.
Features
This open-world adventure game holds Jin Sakai, the main character, roaming the land in hopes he will be able to reclaim Tsushima. After the Mongols defeated the samurai forces, Jin has to make a major decision on what he wants to do.
With over 45 hours of story content with side-quests, this game keeps gamers busy and tells an incredible story that will make the controller hard to put down.
Much like the Assassin's Creed franchise, this game is inspired by true events but fictional events are added to assist the gameplay.
Pros
Cons
Features
A series that originated in 2002 released this game in June 2021 to continue the Ratchet & Clank legacy. This game features new characters, new weapons, and various worlds as you jump through dimensional rifts.
Travel through various dimensions as you fight off a robotic emperor who attempts to conquer each of the realms. Using new weapons including the Burst Pistol, Topiary Sprinkler, and Shatterbomb, you will be able to jump from dimension to dimension and combat the enemies that stand in your way.
Pros
Cons
Features
When it comes to most racing simulators, you probably think of iRacing, rFactor or Assetto Corsa as the most realistic. With the newest installment of the Gran Turismo franchise, you get an authentic racing experience on the console.
The biggest problem with most console racing games is the AI, or the "computer" as some call it. Gran Turismo has developed an AI system called GT Sophy which hasn't been able to be beaten by even the best sim-racers on the game. With an AI as competitive as GT Sophy, offline racing will get a major revamp in this historic franchise.
The game contains tracks from Daytona International Speedway, the home of the Daytona 500, to Mount Panorama Circuit, otherwise known as Bathurst. A racing game this advanced hasn't been seen on Playstation 5 yet, but this game could be a classic for years to come.
Pros
Cons
Features
While EA hasn't had the best reputation when it comes to both the Madden and FIFA franchises, their reputation with MLB The Show is quite positive. That reputation is strengthened in this game with exquisite attention to detail to stadiums and fans in the stands.
Baseball is a game where the minor leagues have a major impact on the sport. That being said, this game includes teams from the minor leagues as well. With minor leagues being included in the game comes a more in-depth franchise mode. As players try to make their name known in the MLB, you will have to work your way up the ranks.
Pros
Cons
Features
The Call of Duty franchise is quite impressive. Since the first game of the series was made in 2003, over 400 million people have purchased a Call of Duty game.
While the past few years have featured very futuristic games with jetpacks and mega-jumps, Call of Duty: Vanguard throws it back to World War II which has been a major reason this installment didn't meet the developer's expectations.
But, the multiplayer is far improved from Call of Duty Black Ops: Cold War which was released in 2020. Ultimately, if you're looking for a new FPS and love the Call of Duty games from the past, this is for you.
Pros
Cons
Ghost of Tsushima is the best game available on Playstation 5 currently due to its incredible amount of story content and unbelievable visuals.
Here's a table of everything you need to know about these games.
Product
Price
Avg. Time to Beat Story
Storage Required
Ghost of Tsushima
$69.99
45 Hours
63.9 GB
Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart
$39.99
13 Hours
33 GB
Gran Turismo 7
$69.99
33.5 Hours
89.5 GB
MLB The Show 22
$69.99
N/A
72 GB
Call of Duty: Vanguard
$50.99
8.5 Hours
89.84 GB
Finding the right game to fit your interests is tough. Consider these suggestions before purchasing your new game.
Choose this…
If you want…
Ghost of Tsushima
A historic story game with lots of content
Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart
A new edition of a classic Sony series
Gran Turismo 7
A realistic racing simulator on console
MLB The Show 22
An advanced sports game
Call of Duty: Vanguard
A classic FPS with advanced graphics and detailed maps
Included in this list are games for everyone. From sports games to incredibly long story games, this list has it all.
When choosing these games we looked at features, story length as well as popularity. Additionally, I played both Gran Turismo 7 and MLB The Show 22 and loved my experience on both of them.
There are games for everyone on the newest Playstation. With today's technology you can't go wrong with any of these titles.
Due to a chip shortage that developed in 2020 and is continuing today, the newest Playstation is still in high demand but low supply. Walmart, Amazon and Playstation Direct typically have them, but you must act fast because they sellout in seconds.
There are currently 499 games for Playstation 5 on the Playstation store.
Yes. The PS5 is backwards-compatible meaning you are able to use PS4 disks in your PS5.
There are plenty of games out there and these five might be the right ones for you. Here are some other games that didn't make the cut but they are still incredible titles.