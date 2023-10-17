'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
The best TCL TVs you can buy
TCL has been around for more than 40 years, becoming known for its affordable smartphones and televisions. While the brand has become the king of budget-friendly electronics, it also has a great selection of mid-range products as well as a few high-end TVs that are more than capable of competing with offerings from Sony, Samsung, and LG.
And just because TCL TVs tend to be on the cheaper side of TV offerings, it doesn't mean you have to compromise on top features. Many still offer great 4K resolution, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, voice controls, and QLED panels for improved picture quality.
My choice for the best TCL TV is the TCL QM8 for its excellent picture quality, Alexa and Hey Google voice controls support, and 120Hz refresh rate for fast-paced media. You can keep reading below to learn more about the TCL QM8 and our other top picks for the best TCL TV.
The best TCL TVs of 2023
- Bright screen
- Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos
- Great picture and audio quality
- Decent screen size options
- Smallest option is 65 inches
- No VRR support
- Pricey at larger screen sizes
TCL QM8 tech specs: Screen size: 65 to 98 inches | Panel type: QLED | Refresh rate: 120Hz | Resolution: 4K | HDR: Dolby Vision | Audio: Dolby Atmos | Voice controls: Alexa, Hey Google
Like most of you, I tend to associate TCL with budget-friendly TVs that are decent enough but not necessarily anything to write home about. But the QM8 is an impressive offering from the brand. I got to do some hands-on testing with the TCL QM8, and the QLED panel creates bold colors and sharp contrast that's perfect for everything from gaming to streaming. It also works with Dolby Vision HDR for enhanced detailing that boosts the visual quality of both old favorites like To Wong Foo: Thanks for Everything and the latest releases.
The screen is also quite bright, reaching up to 2000 nits, making it great for well-lit spaces or rooms that catch direct sunlight in the morning or evening. The 120Hz refresh rate gives you smoother action, and a dedicated gaming mode helps reduce input latency. With 4 HDMI inputs, you can connect your playback devices, sound bars, and game consoles for a custom home theater setup.
- Under $500
- Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos
- Support for multiple voice assistants
- Only 60Hz refresh rate
- No VRR support for gaming
TCL S4 tech specs: Screen size: 50 inches | Panel type: LED | Refresh rate: 60Hz | Resolution: 4K | HDR: Dolby Vision | Audio: Dolby Atmos | Voice controls: Alexa, Hey Google, Siri
TCL is the king of affordable televisions, but if you're looking for a high-quality model that's still easy on the wallet, the TCL S4 is your best bet. The 50-inch version retails well under $500, meaning all but the most modest budgets can find room for it. And just because it's cheap doesn't mean you have to forego the features you want.
It supports Dolby Vision HDR for enhanced detailing and contrast and Dolby Atmos for virtual surround sound. You'll also get excellent 4K resolution and compatibility with multiple voice assistants like Alexa, Hey Google, and Siri. It also uses the Roku platform to access thousands of popular streaming apps, and lets you keep them all in one simplified home menu (along with connected devices) for faster, easier browsing.
- 98-inch screen
- Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos
- Chromecast and AirPlay support
- Expensive
- Needs a very large room
TCL XL Class tech specs: Screen size: 98 inches | Panel type: QLED | Refresh rate: 120Hz | Resolution: 4K | HDR: Dolby Vision | Audio: Dolby Atmos | Voice controls: Alexa, Hey Google
If you've got the space and the cash for a truly massive screen in your living room or home theater, the TCL XL Class is an excellent choice. It features an impressive 98-inch QLED screen with Dolby Vision HDR support for better color, contrast, details, and excellent 4K resolution. The screen also has an ultra-narrow bezel for an edge-to-edge picture. And with the Google TV platform, you'll get access to thousands of streaming apps and the Hey Google virtual assistant built-in.
The XL Class supports Chromecast and AirPlay to share media from your Android and iOS devices. This means you can play mobile games, watch TikTok or YouTube videos, view photos, and stream music right from your phone or tablet.
- Lots of screen size options
- Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos
- Decent picture and audio
- Only 60Hz refresh rate
- No Nvidia G-Sync support
TCL Q6 tech specs: Screen size: 55 to 85 inches | Panel type: QLED | Refresh rate: 60Hz | Resolution: 4K | HDR: Dolby Vision | Audio: Dolby Atmos | Voice controls: Alexa, Hey Google
The TCL Q6 is a great choice for a middle-of-the-road TV. It's available in screen sizes from 55 to 85 inches, and each model still offers features you've come to expect as standard for smart TVs: 4K resolution, voice assistants, wireless connectivity, and access to thousands of streaming apps.
You'll also get support for both Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos for enhanced picture and audio quality. A 60Hz refresh rate gives you a smoother action, while the dedicated game mode supports AMD FreeSync VRR technology to reduce screen tearing and stuttering.
- Up to 240Hz refresh rate (at 1080p)
- Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision
- AMD FreeSync Premium Pro support
- Great picture quality
- No Nvidia G-Sync support
TCL Q7 tech specs: Screen size: 55 to 85 inches | Panel type: QLED | Refresh rate: 120Hz | Resolution: 4K | HDR: Dolby Vision | Audio: Dolby Atmos | Voice controls: Alexa, Hey Google
Console gamers looking to upgrade their TV or buy a dedicated screen for their gaming setup should absolutely check out the TCL Q7. ZDNET's Artie Beaty did some hands-on testing for the TCL Q7 and noted that the QLED panel uses full-array LED backlighting for a brighter picture as well as better color and contrast. He also praised the Q7's multiple refresh rate options, with a 120Hz base, 144Hz for gaming at 4K, and an impressive 240Hz for 1080p media.
The dedicated gaming mode also lowers input latency for better on-screen responses to your button presses. It also supports AMD FreeSync Premium Pro VRR technology to help reduce the chance of screen tearing and stuttering. The integrated speakers work with Dolby Atmos to produce virtual surround sound, which is good news for gamers who don't like to use headsets for immersive audio.
What is the best TCL TV?
My choice for the best TCL TV is the QM8. It's built with an updated QLED panel to produce a wider range of colors as well as excellent 4K resolution. It also has support for Dolby Vision HDR to enhance details and contrast, as well as Dolby Atmos for virtual surround sound. It uses the Google TV platform to give you access to all of your favorite streaming apps as well as Hey Google virtual assistant built-in; though it does support Alexa if you prefer.
Best TCL TV
Price
Screen size
HDR/Audio
TCL QM8
$1,098
65 to 98 inches
Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos
TCL S4
$300
50 inches
Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos
TCL XL Class
$4000
98 inches
Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos
TCL Q6
$548
55 to 85 inches
Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos
TCL Q7
$548
55 to 85 inches
Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos
*Lowest price at the time of writing. Please note that prices may vary based on retailer and available promotions, sales, or discounts.
Which is the right TCL TV for you?
Along with settling on a budget for your new TCL TV and whether or not you have wiggle room within said budget, you have to consider just how you'll be using your TV. If you've cut the cord with your cable or satellite provider, you'll want to opt for a TCL model that offers support for your favorite streaming apps and wireless connectivity for sharing media from mobile devices. Console gamers will want a TCL TV with a 120Hz refresh rate, dedicated gaming mode for reduced input lag, and VRR support.
Buy this best TCL TV...
If you need...
TCL QM8
A well-rounded TCL TV. It offers a 120Hz refresh rate and QLED panel for excellent 4K resolution and contrast.
TCL S4 50-inch
A budget-friendly TCL TV. The 50-inch S4 retails well under $500.
TCL XL Class
A big-screen TCL TV. The TCL XL Class has a 98-inch screen, giving you a true cinema-quality viewing experience at home.
TCL Q6
A mid-range TCL TV. It's available in screen sizes from 55 to 85 inches and at decent prices for the value.
TCL Q7
A TCL TV for console gaming. It has a 144Hz refresh rate for smoother action, as well as a dedicated gaming mode.
How did I choose these TCL TV?
While researching and testing each TCL TV on this list, I and other ZDNET experts kept these criteria in mind:
- Price: TCL is best known for its budget TVs, but they offer great mid-range and high-end models for those looking to spend more on premium features. I've tried to include TCL modes at different price points to fit various budgets.
- Connectivity: A TV isn't just for watching movies and shows anymore; they're becoming one-stop shops for entertainment. Each TCL model featured here has been ensured to have HDMI inputs, Wi-Fi, Ethernet connectivity, and support for Bluetooth wireless devices.
- Picture and audio quality: Even with their least expensive models, TCL TVs all offer either 1080p or 4K resolution as well as support for HDR10 or Dolby Vision, Dolby Digital or Dolby Atmos audio, and the ability to personalize audio and picture settings for optimal viewing.
Is TCL as good as Samsung, LG, or Sony?
A TCL television can absolutely be on par with offerings from more established brands like LG, Samsung, and Sony. But don't expect the $300 S4 to be as good as a $1400 Samsung OLED model.
The bigger your budget, the more similar technology, hardware, and features will be between TCL and whichever other premium brand you're comparing it to. The 65-inch TCL QM8 is $1,300 and offers the same QLED panel, Dolby Atmos support, and 120Hz refresh rate as the Samsung Q80C and Sony X90K which retail for around the same price.
Are TCL TVs better than Hisense?
Both TCL and Hisense are known for their budget-friendly and mid-range TVs. And while individual experiences will vary greatly, both brands are on pretty equal footing when it comes to quality. Choosing between the two will come down to personal preference as well as what features and screen sizes they offer for your budget.
Are TCL TVs reliable?
As TCL has become a more popular brand, the quality of their TVs has improved over the years. Unless you're running your TV for days on end, or constantly connecting and reconnecting playback devices or game consoles, you can reasonably expect a new TCL TV to last at least 5 years before you run into any hardware issues. And if you take exceptionally good care of your TCL, you can probably use it until it stops being able to receive firmware and software updates; this can be anywhere between 7 and 10 years.
Are there alternative TCL TVs worth considering?
Each year, TCL introduces new models to their budget, mid-range, and premium TV line-ups. Here is a short list of other TCL TVs that I thought were great:
Best ultra-budget model
TCL S3
The TCL S3 is an ultra-budget model with a smaller screen, making it perfect for dorm rooms, smaller apartments, or as a cheap second screen in your bedroom or child's playroom. It uses the Fire TV platform to give you access to streaming apps, but do note that it is only capable of 1080p HD rather than 4K resolution.
Best decent mid-range option
TCL 5 Series
The TCL 5 Series is a decent mid-range option, as long as you don't mind an older model. The 5 Series was released in 2022 but still offers Dolby Vision as well as the Google TV platform.