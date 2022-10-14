'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
October Prime Day is over, but the deals haven't ended. If you're looking for a discount on the perfect gaming monitor, there's good news: LG just dropped the price. Right now, you can get the LG 34-inch Curved UltraWide for only $299 and save $100 on this awesome gaming monitor.
LG produces excellent gaming monitors, and this is no exception. The 34-inch screen features a wide 21:9 curved aspect ratio for multitasking, whether you're working from home or gaming.
Under the screen's hood, the monitor uses HDR10 and sRGB 99% color gamut with a 160Hz refresh rate. It also uses a 1ms Motion Blur Reduction to smooth gameplay, reduce blurring and eliminate ghosting, which provides a competitive edge when you need it most.
You'll also get the signature AMD FreeSync Premium technology – a seamless, fluid high-resolution movement that reduces stuttering and screen tearing. Plus, it makes the screen feel like a pro-gamer's monitor without the hefty price tag.
The best part? It's easy to set up and assemble with a one-click stand for easy installation. Plus, you can tilt the screen anywhere from -5 degrees to 15 degrees to adjust for the ultimate viewing experiece.
At 25% off, this is the lowest price we've seen on this gaming monitor. Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale is officially over, so we don't know how long this deal will last. If you're looking for a nice gaming monitor to prepare for chilly winter days, add it to your cart today for only $299.
