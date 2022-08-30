Drop's new Sense75 mechanical keyboard is ultraclean

'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.
When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.
ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.
After more than a week of teases, Drop finally took the wraps off its new Sense75 keyboard, a 75% model featuring a gasket-mounted plate and a unique underlighting system.
Drop calls the new item an "enthusiast-level" board and seems to be positioning it a step or so beyond its existing offerings, like the 65% Drop ALT and the tenkeyless Drop CTRL in terms of construction, features, and price.
Also: Drop debuts 2 Lord of the Rings-themed keyboards
In addition to the aforementioned decision to go with a gasket-mount construction, which provide a slightly softer typing feel to reduce fatigue and improve acoustics, Drop also included several new features not seen in any of its in-house boards before.
Among these are a programmable knob, underside RGB LEDs with a diffuser designed to provide "a natural glow," improved "quiet" stabilizers, and "south-facing" switches.
Those last two features are likely intended to answer some gripes mechanical keyboard modders have leveled against Drop's existing offerings, including Drop's less-than-stellar default key stabilizers and the fact that most of its older offerings use "north-facing" switches, creating compatibility issues with some keycap sets.
Also: Mechanical keyboards: A comprehensive guide
Other features touted for the Sense75 include customizable, per-key RGB lighting for all keys and underglow lights; compatibility with QMK and VIA firmware for easy customization of keymapping and lighting; and improved hot-swap sockets so that the board should continue to operate perfectly -- even after numerous switch replacements.
The Sense75 will, like most Drop boards, come in two variants:
Drop describes the Polar version as being covered in an "electrophoretic coating process that is commonly used in fine jewelry to create a stunning and clean look that is preferable for collectors."
Preorders for the prebuilt version are open as of today, Aug. 30, with an expected shipping window of early November. The first 500 buyers of the prebuilt Sense75 board will receive a bonus MT3 keycap set, a limited-edition "launch novelty keycap," and a carrying case.
The bare-bones version is expected to be available at a later date.
We'll be sure to share with readers how Drop's Sense75 stacks up -- against both the company's existing offerings and competing products like Glorious' GMMK Pro -- when we go hands-on with one later this year.