An iPad Pro is no small investment, so it's important that you take care of it. The best device protection starts with an iPad Pro keyboard case.
iPad Pro keyboard cases can give you greater protection while adding to your iPad's functionality. It can help protect your new tablet against a steaming cup of coffee or impact on concrete while adding helpful features that can simplify daily use. An iPad Pro keyboard case usually incorporates a keyboard, trackpad, and other features to simplify life and improve productivity.
But first you need to find the right keyboard for your needs, and we can help. We researched the best iPad Pro keyboard cases to protect your iPad and make using it even easier.
Tech Specs: Dimensions: 11.24 x 0.69 x 8.89 inches | Weight: 1.72 lbs | Size: 12.5 inches
The Logitech Combo Touch is our pick for the best iPad Pro keyboard case overall. The detachable keyboard uses the Smart Connector for connectivity and employs an adjustable kickstand for greater stability. It offers single-color backlighting for its 78 keys with 16 levels of brightness to get just the right lighting for your work.
It also employs a large trackpad that works with Multi-Touch gestures for easier use. You also get to choose between four exclusive modes: Type, sketch, view, and read. Plus, there's a spot for you to store your Apple Pencil so it's never far when you need it.
Read the review: Logitech Combo Touch review
Tech Specs: Dimensions: 10.12 x 7.52 x 0.91 inches | Weight: 5.3 oz | Size: 11-inch, 12.9-inch
The Apple Smart Keyboard Folio is the best folio keyboard case, offering a complete enclosure for your iPad Pro. Instead of plugs or cords, it uses magnetic connectivity using the Smart Connector to connect to your iPad without trouble. This ergonomic keyboard has a foldable design, making it a breeze to use. The 64 keys also offer single-color backlighting to enhance visibility.
Tech Specs: Dimensions: 10.91 x 7.91 x 1.3 inches | Weight: 1.69 lbs | Size: 9.7-inch, 10.5-inch, 10.9-inch
The Fonally iPad Case with Keyboard and Mouse offers a backlit, 78-key RGB keyboard with seven different colors, including purple, green, and cyan. There are three levels of brightness so you can get just the right visibility for your comfort. However, this is a case that does need to be paired via a Bluetooth connection or USB cable in order to connect to your device.
Tech Specs: Dimensions: 10.2 x 0.9 x 7.4 inches | Weight: 1.89 lbs | Size: 10.2-inch
The Logitech Rugged Keyboard Folio is built for life on the road, ready to handle life's adventures wherever they may take you. It is shock-absorbent, exceeding military-grade drop tests. It works with several devices, including your tablet, stylus, or Apple Pencil, and has four different modes that include typing, sketching, viewing, and reading modes. No Bluetooth pairing is necessary, as this model uses a magnetic connection for use.
Tech Specs: Dimensions: 7.73 x 9.98 x 0.89 inches | Weight: 1.48 lbs | Size: 10.2-inch, 10.9-inch, 11-inch, 12.9-inch
The Zagg Pro Keys keyboard case is perfect when you are on a budget and looking for an iPad Pro keyboard case. It will also work with your iPad Air for greater compatibility. There are 78 backlit keys with RGB color support and an ergonomic Pro keyframe design for enhanced comfort. The magnetic closure helps secure your keyboard. And if you have slippery fingers, you don't have to worry about dropping this model because it has drop protection up to two meters.
We love the Logitech Combo Touch iPad Pro keyboard case for its versatility and value. To see how it compares, here's a bird's eye view of the best iPad Pro keyboard cases.
Best iPad Pro keyboard case
Price
Compatibility
Logitech Combo Touch
$159.99
12.9 inches
Apple Smart Keyboard Folio
$125.99
11 and 12.9 inches
Fonally iPad Case with Keyboard and Mouse
$59.98
9.7 inches
Logitech Rugged Keyboard Folio
$109.99
10.2 inches
Zagg Pro Keys
$70.97
10.2, 10.9, 11, 12.9 inches
To help you find the best iPad Pro keyboard case for your needs, consider our expert suggestions based on our research.
Choose this best iPad Pro keyboard case...
If you want...
Logitech Combo Touch
The top-rated iPad Pro keyboard case
Apple Smart Keyboard Folio
An Apple product for your iPad Pro keyboard case
Fonally iPad Case with Keyboard and Mouse
A mouse with your iPad Pro keyboard case
Logitech Rugged Keyboard Folio
An iPad Pro keyboard case made for use on the go
Zagg Pro Keys
Incredible value and reliable performance
When choosing the best iPad Pro keyboard cases, we consider several factors.
Most iPad Pro keyboard cases work by connecting to your iPad's magnetic Smart Connection. If a Smart Connection is missing, the keyboard case typically connects via Bluetooth or a USB cord.
The cost of an iPad Pro keyboard case can vary significantly, depending on factors like size, design, and features. The best iPad Pro keyboard cases range in cost from $60 to $160 total.
While considering the best iPad Pro keyboard cases, we found these options that may also be worth a second look.
