The best iPad Pro keyboard cases: Turn your tablet into a laptop

Protect your keyboard and take your iPad to the next level with the best keyboard cases for iPad Pro.
Written by Lena Borrelli, Contributing Writer on
Reviewed by Emery Wright

An iPad Pro is no small investment, so it's important that you take care of it. The best device protection starts with an iPad Pro keyboard case. 

ZDNET Recommends

iPad Pro keyboard cases can give you greater protection while adding to your iPad's functionality. It can help protect your new tablet against a steaming cup of coffee or impact on concrete while adding helpful features that can simplify daily use. An iPad Pro keyboard case usually incorporates a keyboard, trackpad, and other features to simplify life and improve productivity. 

Also: The best cheap tablets

But first you need to find the right keyboard for your needs, and we can help. We researched the best iPad Pro keyboard cases to protect your iPad and make using it even easier.

Also: The best iPads for your home or business

Logitech Combo Touch

Best iPad Pro keyboard case overall
logitech-combo-touch
Amazon
Pros & Cons
Pros
  • Oversized trackpad
  • Improved design
  • Smooth typing experience
Cons
  • Limited storage capability
  • Price increase on latest model
More Details

Tech Specs: Dimensions: 11.24 x 0.69 x 8.89 inches | Weight: 1.72 lbs  | Size: 12.5 inches

The Logitech Combo Touch is our pick for the best iPad Pro keyboard case overall. The detachable keyboard uses the Smart Connector for connectivity and employs an adjustable kickstand for greater stability. It offers single-color backlighting for its 78 keys with 16 levels of brightness to get just the right lighting for your work. 

It also employs a large trackpad that works with Multi-Touch gestures for easier use. You also get to choose between four exclusive modes: Type, sketch, view, and read. Plus, there's a spot for you to store your Apple Pencil so it's never far when you need it. 

Read the review: Logitech Combo Touch review

View now at AmazonView now at Logitech

Apple Smart Keyboard Folio

Best folio keyboard case
Apple Smart Keyboard Folio
Pros & Cons
Pros
  • Incorporated kickstand
  • Versatile design
  • Soft keys
Cons
  • Lacks backlighting
  • Limited protection
More Details

Tech Specs: Dimensions: 10.12 x 7.52 x 0.91 inches | Weight: 5.3 oz | Size: 11-inch, 12.9-inch

The Apple Smart Keyboard Folio is the best folio keyboard case, offering a complete enclosure for your iPad Pro. Instead of plugs or cords, it uses magnetic connectivity using the Smart Connector to connect to your iPad without trouble. This ergonomic keyboard has a foldable design, making it a breeze to use. The 64 keys also offer single-color backlighting to enhance visibility. 

View now at AmazonView now at Apple

Fonally iPad Case with Keyboard and Mouse

Best iPad Pro keyboard case with mouse
fonally-ipad-case-with-keyboard-and-mouse
Pros & Cons
Pros
  • Convenient rotation
  • Colorful backlighting
  • Different colors available
Cons
  • Restricted flip
  • Mouse not included with all models
More Details

Tech Specs: Dimensions: 10.91 x 7.91 x 1.3 inches | Weight: 1.69 lbs | Size: 9.7-inch, 10.5-inch, 10.9-inch

The Fonally iPad Case with Keyboard and Mouse offers a backlit, 78-key RGB keyboard with seven different colors, including purple, green, and cyan. There are three levels of brightness so you can get just the right visibility for your comfort. However, this is a case that does need to be paired via a Bluetooth connection or USB cable in order to connect to your device. 

View now at AmazonView now at Fonally

Logitech Rugged Keyboard Folio

Best rugged keyboard
logitech-rugged-keyboard-folio-for-ipad
Amazon
Pros & Cons
Pros
  • Built-in Apple Pencil holder
  • Glass trackpad
  • Detachable keyboard
Cons
  • Weighted
  • Pricey
More Details

Tech Specs: Dimensions: 10.2 x 0.9 x 7.4 inches | Weight: 1.89 lbs | Size: 10.2-inch

The Logitech Rugged Keyboard Folio is built for life on the road, ready to handle life's adventures wherever they may take you. It is shock-absorbent, exceeding military-grade drop tests. It works with several devices, including your tablet, stylus, or Apple Pencil, and has four different modes that include typing, sketching, viewing, and reading modes. No Bluetooth pairing is necessary, as this model uses a magnetic connection for use.

View now at AmazonView now at Logitech

Zagg Pro Keys

Best iPad Pro keyboard case value
Zagg Pro Keys
Pros & Cons
Pros
  • Drop protection
  • Apple Pencil holder
  • One-year warranty
Cons
  • No charging cable
  • Limited backlighting
More Details

Tech Specs: Dimensions: 7.73 x 9.98 x 0.89 inches | Weight: 1.48 lbs | Size: 10.2-inch, 10.9-inch, 11-inch, 12.9-inch

The Zagg Pro Keys keyboard case is perfect when you are on a budget and looking for an iPad Pro keyboard case. It will also work with your iPad Air for greater compatibility. There are 78 backlit keys with RGB color support and an ergonomic Pro keyframe design for enhanced comfort. The magnetic closure helps secure your keyboard. And if you have slippery fingers, you don't have to worry about dropping this model because it has drop protection up to two meters. 

View now at AmazonView now at Zagg

What is the best iPad Pro keyboard case?

We love the Logitech Combo Touch iPad Pro keyboard case for its versatility and value. To see how it compares, here's a bird's eye view of the best iPad Pro keyboard cases.

Best iPad Pro keyboard case

Price

Compatibility

Logitech Combo Touch

$159.99

12.9 inches

Apple Smart Keyboard Folio

$125.99

11 and 12.9 inches

Fonally iPad Case with Keyboard and Mouse

$59.98

9.7 inches

Logitech Rugged Keyboard Folio

$109.99

10.2 inches

Zagg Pro Keys

$70.97

10.2, 10.9, 11, 12.9 inches

Which is the right iPad Pro keyboard case for you?

To help you find the best iPad Pro keyboard case for your needs, consider our expert suggestions based on our research.

Choose this best iPad Pro keyboard case...

If you want...

Logitech Combo Touch

The top-rated iPad Pro keyboard case 

Apple Smart Keyboard Folio

An Apple product for your iPad Pro keyboard case

Fonally iPad Case with Keyboard and Mouse

A mouse with your iPad Pro keyboard case

Logitech Rugged Keyboard Folio

An iPad Pro keyboard case made for use on the go

Zagg Pro Keys

Incredible value and reliable performance

How did we choose these iPad Pro keyboard cases?

When choosing the best iPad Pro keyboard cases, we consider several factors.

  • Size: It's essential that a keyboard has ergonomics to help you work better. Look for an iPad Pro keyboard case that will fit your iPad but also hold a nicely-sized keyboard for comfortable use. 
  • Protection: An iPad Pro keyboard case is hardly worth it if it does not protect your iPad, so we look for models that offer additional protection to ensure your device stays safe.
  • Connection: Whether it uses Bluetooth or a magnetic connection, consider which type of connection will work best for your iPad Pro keyboard case. 
  • Cost: We look for the best affordable iPad Pro keyboard case to meet a variety of budgets.

How do iPad cases with keyboards work?

Most iPad Pro keyboard cases work by connecting to your iPad's magnetic Smart Connection. If a Smart Connection is missing, the keyboard case typically connects via Bluetooth or a USB cord. 

How much do the best iPad Pro keyboard cases cost?

The cost of an iPad Pro keyboard case can vary significantly, depending on factors like size, design, and features. The best iPad Pro keyboard cases range in cost from $60 to $160 total. 

Are there alternative iPad Pro keyboard cases worth considering?

While considering the best iPad Pro keyboard cases, we found these options that may also be worth a second look.

For other ideas, check out our picks for the best iPad keyboard casesbest iPad Pro cases, and the best iPad Air cases!

Editorial standards
Show Comments

