Amazon's Echo Pop speaker is only $25 ahead of Valentine's Day
Amazon dropped its latest lineup of smart speakers in late May 2023, and one of them is now the lowest-priced Echo speaker out of all of the retailer's Valentine's Day deals. The Echo Pop is the company's most compact mainstream speaker with Alexa built-in, and though it's newer in the retail giant's lineup, it's seeing a 38% discount from its regular $40 price, available for a limited time for $25 as part of a Valentine's Day deal.
The Echo Pop came to serve a purpose for those who don't want to commit to a full-sized smart speaker, who want a sleeker, more compact look versus the spheric look of an Echo Dot, or who want a more affordable smart speaker.
Read the review: A portable smart speaker for small spaces
It's the perfect starter smart speaker for anyone looking to start getting to know Amazon Alexa and dive deeper into a smart home ecosystem. At just over half the size of an Echo Dot, the Echo Pop doesn't disappoint; it's no Sonos speaker but packs a mean punch in a small package.
The Echo Pop can very well fill a room with sound, and if that sounds like it may not come in handy for a speaker set for your college kid's dorm room or to listen to your audiobooks at $25, it's certainly worth it.