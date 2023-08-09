Everything you need to start a podcast: The best microphones, headphones, and software

Podcasts have surged in popularity over the past few years, offering everything from sports and beauty podcasts to business and tech podcasts. No matter what interests you, there's a podcast out there for you. However there is one thing missing, and that is your unique voice, which is where your own podcast comes in.

Also: The best podcast apps

To get started, you need the right software and equipment to help. Items such as a microphone, headphones, or even a laptop or tablet are essential when starting out. Based on personal experience, I recommend launching your podcast with Adobe Audition since it provides fantastic easy-to-use features for beginners who are serious about their podcasting plans.

However, there are many other podcast accessories you need to benefit from a professional and efficient operation. That is where ZDNET can help you find everything you need to start a podcast.

A podcast software

When starting a podcast, the first thing you need is software that helps you record, edit, and publish your podcast. Depending on your podcast needs and preferences, specific software may work better for you than others. Some things you should keep in mind when selecting podcast software are the recording quality, editing capabilities, file storage, price, ease of use, and technical support of the software.

Adobe Audition Best podcast software overall Adobe Audition/ZDNET Among the most popular and professional digital audio workstations, Adobe Audition is an all-in-one software that allows users to record, edit, mix, and restore audio within their platform. For $21 a month, the software provides advanced editing tools that include built-in presets, royalty-free music, and single and multitrack features. Compatible with Mac and Windows, Adobe Audition is the best overall audio editing software for podcasters who are serious about their plans and are looking for a professional workstation to get started. View now at Adobe

Spotify for podcasters Best podcast software for beginners Spotify for Podcasters/ZDNET Previously known as Anchor, Spotify for Podcasters is a podcast-making app and hosting platform. Compatible with both Mac and Windows, Spotify for Podcasters is excellent for hobby podcasters that are looking for a free, easy-to-learn platform with all the tools they need to create, manage, publish, and monetize their podcast. View now at Spotify

Garage Band Best podcast software for Apple users GarageBand/ZDNET Incorporated in all your iOS and macOS devices, GarageBand is a free DAW developed by Apple, allowing users to create, record, and edit music and podcasts. As a beginner podcaster, GarageBand is a great option to test out the waters without having to invest in expensive software or lots of equipment. Just connect your mic, press record, and start podcasting. View now at Apple

Hindenburg PRO Best podcast software for pros Hindenburg/ZDNET Hindenburg PRO is a digital audio workstation for storytellers, developed with radio broadcasters and journalists in mind. Regardless of technical expertise, Hindenburg PRO offers a professional, user-friendly platform with high-quality audio, speech-specific recording, and top features. Compatible with iOS and Windows, Hindenburg PRO has membership offerings for personal, business, or educational needs. Personal use memberships start at $12 per month and $99 per year, while business memberships start at $20 per month and $200 per year. View now at Hindenburg

A microphone

Perhaps the most essential equipment you need when starting a podcast is a microphone. Your microphone can turn away listeners or draw them in closer to what you have to say. The best streaming microphones can transform your voice, helping listeners to hear every nuance and inflection of your voice. These are the best microphones to consider when podcasting.

Blue Yeti USB Microphone Best microphone overall The Blue Yeti Microphone is one of the best streaming microphones to start a podcast. Loved by many podcasters, the Blue Yeti is known for its incredible sound, unique look, and cost. This THX-Certified microphone offers unrivaled clarity while offering leading technology for crisp, clear recordings. Review: Yeti USB-powered microphone View now at Amazon

Rode X XDM-100 Best USB microphone Rode/ZDNET While USB microphones are analogous to easy connectivity and low quality, the Rode X XDM-100 will surprise you. This Rode microphone combines excellent sound with convenience and affordability. It wins great reviews from our team based on its solid construction and phenomenal performance. The shock mount and wind screen included with the microphone are an extra bonus. Review: Rode X XDM-100: The best USB microphone I've used View now at Amazon

Shure MV7 Best hybrid microphone Shure/ZDNET Compatible with both Mac and Windows systems, the Shure MV7 comes with everything you need to start recording. It features a hybrid USB and XLR connectivity, allowing you to adapt the microphone to your different needs. Its fantastic noise blocking will allow your voice to stand out and remain the podcast's focus. Review: Shure MV7: An 'almost perfect' hybrid mic for podcasters and streamers View now at Amazon

A pair of headphones

When podcasting, listening to yourself is crucial. By using headphones to monitor your own voice, you will be able to identify external noises and make any adjustments you may need. From noise-canceling to earbuds, these are the best headphones to buy when podcasting.

Sony WH-1000XM5 Headphones Best headphones overall Sony/ZDNET The Sony WH-1000XM5 Headphones are the best headphones to start a podcast, thanks to their Integrated Processor V1 and exceptional call quality. An incredible eight microphones, paired with the auto noise-canceling optimizer, provide phenomenal noise cancellation that automatically adjusts itself based on the environment, earning them our vote for the best noise-canceling headphones. Review: Sony's WH-1000XM5 headphones are basically perfect View now at Amazon

Audio-Technica ATH-M50x Best studio headphones Audio-Technica/ZDNET Known as one of the best studio headphones available, the Audio-Technica ATH-M50x headphones, give you superior sound, thanks to 45-millimeter large-aperture drivers and a circumaural design to provide noise isolation. Choose from a wired or wireless version to best suit your needs. Also: Best studio headphones available right now View now at Amazon

Bose QuietComfort 45 Best noise-canceling headphones Bose/ZDNET If you want a pair of headphones that allows you to tune out the world and focus on your podcast the Bose QuietComfort 45 are the ones for you. Thanks to built-in noise cancellation, the headphones offer a perfect balance of quiet, comfort, and sound quality. There are even dual modes of Quiet and Aware to best suit your environment. Also: The best noise-canceling headphones (and whether they protect your hearing) View now at Amazon

A vlogging camera

If you want to create a video podcast, you'll need to add a camera to your setup. The best vlogging cameras have 4K video, long battery lives, and are lightweight, so that you can bring them anywhere your podcast takes you.

Sony ZV-1 Best vlogging camera overall Sony/ZDNET Known for its distinguished 4K video quality and pocketable size, the Sony ZV-1 is one of the best options for content creators who want to take their vlogs beyond their smartphones. Its features include slow-motion effects, eye control AF, and an external microphone terminal. View now at Walmart

DJI Pocket 2 Best on-the-go vlogging camera The DJI Pocket 2 is for podcasters and vloggers who want to create on-the-go content beyond their smartphones. It features ActiveTrack 3.0 technology providing excellent autofocus features and smooth continuity while filming. If you are looking for something lightweight, compact, and with impressive battery life, then the DJI Pocket 2 is the camera for you. View now at Amazon

Canon PowerShot G7 X Mark III Best vlogging camera for Canon users Canon/ZDNET If you are familiar with Canon products, the Canon PowerShot G7 X Mark III is an excellent option for 4K live streaming. This camera offers the option to use as a webcam with built-in YouTube live streaming and connects to Mac and Windows. View now at Walmart

You might also need...

Aside from the products above, the following products and gadgets will ease the recording process and help you start your podcast.

What is a podcast? A podcast is a recorded audio program that provides content for discussion. It can be a great way to share information and ideas with a global audience, all from the comfort of your home. These days, you can even take your audience with you on adventures when you have the right equipment to start and record your podcast.

What is a podcast mixer? A podcast mixer allows you to use multiple devices to form one single, comprehensive output. This means you can combine multiple microphones or connect different mobile devices to one device that controls them all. It streamlines the process, saving you a ton of time and energy. Plus, these audio mixers allow you to add special effects or adjust equalization, all while connecting multiple devices.

Does location matter when starting a podcast? In short, the answer is a resounding yes. A large open room can drastically affect the acoustics in your room, especially if you find yourself filming in busy environments like a shopping mall or convention center. Consider how you plan to film and where; these factors can help you find the right podcast setup, whether it is a stationary setup like a home studio or a portable setup for on-the-go filming.