Get Samsung's Odyssey G7 gaming monitor for nearly 50% off during Amazon's Big Spring Sale
If you're on the hunt for a new gaming monitor as a home setup upgrade, the Samsung 32-inch Odyssey Neo G7 curved gaming monitor is currently on sale for 46% off during Amazon's Big Spring Sale, happening now.
The gaming monitor usually retails for $1,300, but Amazon's deal will let you snag it for just $700. You'll also find several other Samsung gaming and work monitors in different sizes on sale on Amazon now as well.
Gaming monitors differ from other products on the market by focusing on a few features that boost gaming experiences. The resolution and refresh rate are the most important aspects of a gaming monitor so they can display games and media at their best, and as a bonus, gaming monitors may also use technology including G-Sync to reduce lagging or delays.
The Samsung 32-inch Odyssey Neo G7 monitor offers users a 4K Ultra HD resolution (3,840 x 2,160 pixels), utilizing Quantum Mini LEDs, a 1ms response time, and a refresh rate of 165Hz. AMD FreeSync Premium Pro is supported. It's also ZDNET's pick for the best gaming monitor you can buy.
The 32-inch monitor (16:9 aspect ratio) is also curved for immersive gameplay and has an adjustable stand. As a bonus, you can swivel or pivot the screen to display content vertically rather than horizontally.
Don't miss out on an Amazon Big Spring Sale deals this week.