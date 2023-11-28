'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
Get the HP Victus 15L gaming desktop for just $430 at HP.com
Gaming desktops can get pretty expensive, but you can snag the HP Victus 15L direct from HP.com for just $430! And just because this PC is under $500, that doesn't mean that it skimps out on quality components.
This configuration is built with an Intel Core i5-12400 CPU, Intel Arc A380 graphics card, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB M.2 SSD making it a perfect choice for kids, teens, or adults looking to get started with PC gaming. It has a second M.2 SSD slot, allowing you to set up multiple storage drives to handle all of your files and programs as well as your gaming library. It also supports up to 32GB of RAM, which means you can upgrade the desktop memory yourself down the line as your needs change.
The HP Victus 15L includes a basic mouse and keyboard so you can get started playing your favorite games right out of the box. And with both Wi-Fi and Ethernet options for internet connectivity, you can easily switch between the reliability of a wired connection and the convenience of Wi-Fi on-the-fly. And the HP Victus 15L's compact design makes it perfect for desks and gaming spaces that are on the smaller side.